St. Patrick’s Day has been celebrated on March 17 forever. Although the holiday began as a religious celebration honoring St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, it eventually evolved into what we know it as now: a day dedicated to wearing green, drinking beer (maybe even green beer), and eating corned beef and cabbage, all of which lends itself to some great photo opportunities. So whether you’re going out with friends or spending the day with your little ones trying to make things festive, you’re probably going to snap some photos. And when you go to post them online, you’ll definitely need some St. Patrick’s Day Instagram captions to bring them to the next level.

When you think about St. Patty’s Day, you probably think about a few common themes: leprechauns, luck, four leaf clovers, rainbows, pots of gold, and shamrocks. You can use any of these things for some funny St. Patrick’s Day Instagram captions that consist entirely of puns, because who doesn’t love those? You can also use them for adorable captions that are perfect for the sweet St. Patrick’s Day photos of your kids decked out in their green and gold best. If you want to keep things more traditional, opt for captions made up of Irish blessings, proverbs, and sayings. Here are a few ideas that will make you feel extra lucky this year.

Funny St. Patrick’s Day Instagram Captions

Hanging on for beer life!

Thank Guinness we made it to the parade this year!

I'm not Irish, but my coffee is.

We love to paddy.

Irish today, hungover tomorrow.

Who needs luck when you have plenty of charm?

The paddy don't start till I walk in.

Did someone say shenanigans?

It's me. I'm the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

Warning: May cause shenanigans and malarky.

Don't worry, beer happy.

Forget luck, give me beer!

Let’s get lucked up!

Like this pic for good luck.

Let’s (sham)rock!

Ginger hair, don’t care.

Cute St. Patrick’s Day Instagram Captions

Irish you a happy St. Patrick's Day!

You're the beer to my pint.

Look who I found at the end of the rainbow.

Cutest clover in the patch.

Little leprechaun’s first St. Paddy’s Day.

Feeling a wee bit Irish.

My little good luck charm.

Wishing you a pot o' gold and all the joy your heart can hold.

Cutest shamrock in the clover.

She’s a sassy, classy, little Irish lassie.

I’m not short, I’m leprechaun size.

Too cute to pinch!

You’re my lucky charm.



St. Patrick’s Day Quote Instagram Captions