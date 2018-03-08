20 Super Cute St. Patrick's Day Crafts Kids Can Make Without Too Much Help

There may not be gift exchanges or tons of candy on St. Patrick’s Day (which is March 17), but you can still break out the art supplies and do a festive project. If you're a crafty kind of parent (or just always in search of ways to keep your kids occupied that don't involve screens and loud toys), these easy St. Patrick's Day decorations that kids can make are fun for everyone.

It’s safe to say that you’ve spent a lot of time with your kids (just really so much) over the past year, and it’s understandable if you’re running a little low on energy and motivation for in-depth art projects. The good news is that you don't need the luck of the Irish to pull off these DIY St. Patrick’s Day crafts (in fact you don’t need much more than paper, glue, scissors, and some creativity).

Depending on your child’s age and how much you trust them alone with a tube of glitter, these are all projects that kids can either create on their own or with just a bit of adult supervision. Whether you’re into green, prefer the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, or the cutest leprechaun house, there’s a craft that you’ll like and your kid will too.

1 Leprechaun Treasure Chest modge podge rocks These cute leprechaun treasure chests from Mod Podge Rocks can go in so many fun (and time-consuming directions). All you’ll need is an unfinished wooden chest (Amazon has a ton, and so will craft stores) plus paint, markers, stickers, or glittery tape; whatever art supplies you have on hand will work well.

2 St. Patrick's Day Headband Girl Loves Glam Perfect for the child who loves a fancy look, this headband from Girl Loves Glam is made using tulle. It looks elaborate, but all it really requires is the ability to knot the tulle around a headband your kid already has (and it’s easy to take off, too, once the holiday passes). You may already have everything you need for this!

3 A Banner Made With Scrap Paper & Shamrocks a pretty life in the suburbs It doesn’t get much easier than this DIY banner from A Pretty Life In The Suburbs. All you’ll need is some scrap paper cut into a flag shape, yarn, plus shamrocks you can staple onto the flag. No need to cut out the clover-shape either, you can buy cute shamrocks ones at most craft stores.

4 A St. Patrick’s Pom-Pom For Shoes lovely indeed These pom-poms from Lovely Indeed are genius because they clip on and off a shoe, so you can be festive when you feel like it. You’ll need a small clip (make sure it’s not too sharp because it will touch your foot), plus yarn, felt, and a glue gun. You can make smaller ones for kids shoes, too.

5 Gilded Succulent Pots delia creates This is one craft you’ll be able to leave up year-round, but these succulents in little pots of gold are still festive enough for the holiday. Delia Creates taped off designs and placed use, used a gold spray paint around the tape, then pulled it up to reveal a cool pattern. If you’re wary of your kid meeting spray paint, regular paint would also work well.

6 A Shamrock Party Hat the house that lars built Whether you’re having a low-key celebration (corned beef and cabbage, anyone?) or a bigger bash, party hats are appropriate and fun either way. These marbled shamrock party hats from The House That Lars Built use shaving cream to get the marbled effect (fun!), and it's recommended that you use a template to get the party hat shape just right (but no biggie if it’s a little off).

7 Leprechaun House 30 Minute Crafts What makes this charming little Leprechaun House from 30 Minute Crafts easy for little ones is that it's really a pre-made plywood birdhouse with the perch sawed off (okay, moms should probably do that part), so there's no construction required. All it needs is a few coats of green paint and some glitter (you can even use stencils if you're fancy).

8 A Lucky Banner minted strawberry Beyond green beer and shamrocks, St. Patrick’s Day is about celebrating the luck of the Irish. This banner from Minted Strawberry (via Crafts Unleashed) really just requires paper, scissors, and twine, and if you don’t want it to say “lucky” you could improvise with any festive phrase.

9 Rainbow Cloud Place Settings Handmade Charlotte Who needs gold? These Rainbow Cloud Place Settings from Handmade Charlotte can be used to hold utensils, "gold" (chocolate) coins, or whatever else you happen to be serving at your St. Patrick's Day party (and what a novel use for false eyelashes!).

10 St. Patrick's Day Clover Suncatchers Pink Stripey Socks Perfect if you happen to have a patch of clover growing in the backyard, this Clover Sun Catcher from Pink Stripey Socks comes together easily with pressed clovers, clear contact paper and whatever other art supplies you happen to have hanging around. Easy for even the smallest hands!

11 Pots of Gold Studio DIY Decorations that double as party favors (or party favors that double as decorations, depending on how you look at it), these Fringey Pots of Gold from Studio DIY are just squares of gold mylar that can be filled with candy, coins, or whatever else you consider a "treasure."

12 Balloon Shamrock Backdrop The House That Lars Built Because kids love, love, love balloons, this Balloon Shamrock Backdrop from The House That Lars Built is sure to be a huge hit (although, full disclosure: You're totally gonna have to help them tie the ends so the air doesn't go out!).

13 St. Patrick's Day Mason Jar Vase The Impatient Crafter Since everybody seems to have an abundance of mason jars lying around these days, why not turn one into a festive vase with a little paint and a fun tag? This St. Paddy's Day Mason Jar Vase from The Impatient Crafter features a shamrock, but your kids can be as creative as they want!

14 Shamrock Streamers Studio DIY These Shamrock Streamers from Studio DIY might look complicated, but they're actually not hard to make at all for kids who know their way around a pair of safety scissors. And all you need is crepe paper and a stencil!

15 Lucky Charms Wreath DIY Candy The hardest part of making this Lucky Charms Wreath from DIY Candy will be reminding your kids not to eat all the marshmallows as they're separating them from the cereal. Bonus: Gluing the marshmallows to the wreath is a task that's sure to keep your little ones busy for a long, long time.

16 Paper Plate Leprechauns All Kids Network If this Paper Plate Leprechaun from All Kids Network looks familiar, it's probably because you made something like it back in elementary school art class (probably more than once!). There's a reason why this one is a classic: All you need is a paper plate, markers or paint, glue and construction paper.

17 Confetti Shamrocks Crystal & Co A particularly doable option for younger kids, all you need to do to create Crystal & Co's Confetti Shamrocks is to draw a shamrock on some green paper with glue and sprinkle confetti on it (buy it pre-made or make it yourself with a hole puncher)!

18 Leprechaun Hats Creative Green Living It's amazing what a little glitter can do, especially when you consider that this sparkly Leprechaun Hat from Creative Green Living started out as a humble can!

19 St. Patrick's Day Pot Of Gold Pink Stripey Socks You can't lose with crafts that use stuff you've already got lying around the house! In the case of this St. Patrick's Day Pot of Gold from Pink Stripey Socks, the "pot" is an empty toilet paper roll (genius!).