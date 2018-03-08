20 Super Cute St. Patrick's Day Crafts Kids Can Make Without Too Much Help
Just make sure they don't go crazy with the glitter.
There may not be gift exchanges or tons of candy on St. Patrick’s Day (which is March 17), but you can still break out the art supplies and do a festive project. If you're a crafty kind of parent (or just always in search of ways to keep your kids occupied that don't involve screens and loud toys), these
easy St. Patrick's Day decorations that kids can make are fun for everyone.
It’s safe to say that you’ve spent a lot of time with your kids (just really
so much) over the past year, and it’s understandable if you’re running a little low on energy and motivation for in-depth art projects. The good news is that you don't need the luck of the Irish to pull off these DIY St. Patrick’s Day crafts (in fact you don’t need much more than paper, glue, scissors, and some creativity).
Depending on your child’s age and how much you trust them alone with a tube of glitter, these are all projects that kids can either create on their own or with just a bit of adult supervision. Whether you’re into green, prefer the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, or the cutest leprechaun house, there’s a craft that you’ll like and your kid will too.
1 Leprechaun Treasure Chest
These cute leprechaun treasure chests from
Mod Podge Rocks can go in so many fun (and time-consuming directions). All you’ll need is an unfinished wooden chest (Amazon has a ton, and so will craft stores) plus paint, markers, stickers, or glittery tape; whatever art supplies you have on hand will work well. 2 St. Patrick's Day Headband
Perfect for the child who loves a fancy look, this headband from
Girl Loves Glam is made using tulle. It looks elaborate, but all it really requires is the ability to knot the tulle around a headband your kid already has (and it’s easy to take off, too, once the holiday passes). You may already have everything you need for this! 3 A Banner Made With Scrap Paper & Shamrocks a pretty life in the suburbs 4 A St. Patrick’s Pom-Pom For Shoes
These
pom-poms from Lovely Indeed are genius because they clip on and off a shoe, so you can be festive when you feel like it. You’ll need a small clip (make sure it’s not too sharp because it will touch your foot), plus yarn, felt, and a glue gun. You can make smaller ones for kids shoes, too. 5 Gilded Succulent Pots
This is one craft you’ll be able to leave up year-round, but these succulents in little pots of gold are still festive enough for the holiday.
Delia Creates taped off designs and placed use, used a gold spray paint around the tape, then pulled it up to reveal a cool pattern. If you’re wary of your kid meeting spray paint, regular paint would also work well. 6 A Shamrock Party Hat the house that lars built
Whether you’re having a low-key celebration (corned beef and cabbage, anyone?) or a bigger bash, party hats are appropriate and fun either way. These marbled shamrock party hats from
The House That Lars Built use shaving cream to get the marbled effect (fun!), and it's recommended that you use a template to get the party hat shape just right (but no biggie if it’s a little off). 7 Leprechaun House
What makes this charming little
Leprechaun House from 30 Minute Crafts easy for little ones is that it's really a pre-made plywood birdhouse with the perch sawed off (okay, moms should probably do that part), so there's no construction required. All it needs is a few coats of green paint and some glitter (you can even use stencils if you're fancy). 8 A Lucky Banner
Beyond green beer and shamrocks, St. Patrick’s Day is about celebrating the luck of the Irish. This banner from
Minted Strawberry (via Crafts Unleashed) really just requires paper, scissors, and twine, and if you don’t want it to say “lucky” you could improvise with any festive phrase. 9 Rainbow Cloud Place Settings
Who needs gold? These
Rainbow Cloud Place Settings from Handmade Charlotte can be used to hold utensils, "gold" (chocolate) coins, or whatever else you happen to be serving at your St. Patrick's Day party (and what a novel use for false eyelashes!). 10 St. Patrick's Day Clover Suncatchers
Perfect if you happen to have a patch of clover growing in the backyard, this
Clover Sun Catcher from Pink Stripey Socks comes together easily with pressed clovers, clear contact paper and whatever other art supplies you happen to have hanging around. Easy for even the smallest hands! 11 Pots of Gold
Decorations that double as party favors (or party favors that double as decorations, depending on how you look at it), these
Fringey Pots of Gold from Studio DIY are just squares of gold mylar that can be filled with candy, coins, or whatever else you consider a "treasure." 12 Balloon Shamrock Backdrop
Because kids love, love, love balloons, this
Balloon Shamrock Backdrop from The House That Lars Built is sure to be a huge hit (although, full disclosure: You're totally gonna have to help them tie the ends so the air doesn't go out!). 13 St. Patrick's Day Mason Jar Vase
Since everybody seems to have an abundance of mason jars lying around these days, why not turn one into a festive vase with a little paint and a fun tag? This
St. Paddy's Day Mason Jar Vase from The Impatient Crafter features a shamrock, but your kids can be as creative as they want! 14 Shamrock Streamers
These
Shamrock Streamers from Studio DIY might look complicated, but they're actually not hard to make at all for kids who know their way around a pair of safety scissors. And all you need is crepe paper and a stencil! 15 Lucky Charms Wreath
The hardest part of making this
Lucky Charms Wreath from DIY Candy will be reminding your kids not to eat all the marshmallows as they're separating them from the cereal. Bonus: Gluing the marshmallows to the wreath is a task that's sure to keep your little ones busy for a long, long time. 16 Paper Plate Leprechauns
If this
Paper Plate Leprechaun from All Kids Network looks familiar, it's probably because you made something like it back in elementary school art class (probably more than once!). There's a reason why this one is a classic: All you need is a paper plate, markers or paint, glue and construction paper. 17 Confetti Shamrocks
A particularly doable option for younger kids, all you need to do to create Crystal & Co's
Confetti Shamrocks is to draw a shamrock on some green paper with glue and sprinkle confetti on it (buy it pre-made or make it yourself with a hole puncher)! 18 Leprechaun Hats
It's amazing what a little glitter can do, especially when you consider that this sparkly
Leprechaun Hat from Creative Green Living started out as a humble can! 19 St. Patrick's Day Pot Of Gold
You can't lose with crafts that use stuff you've already got lying around the house! In the case of this
St. Patrick's Day Pot of Gold from Pink Stripey Socks, the "pot" is an empty toilet paper roll (genius!). 20 Rainbow Mobile
Pink Stripey Socks'
Rainbow Mobile is a great way to repurpose all the empty cardboard boxes you've been meaning to recycle, and the only other supplies you'll need are paint and string.
This article was originally published on
March 8, 2018