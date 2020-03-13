Get Ready For St. Patrick's Day With These 11 Adorable Leprechaun Traps

Remember when Saint Patrick’s Day wasn’t about overindulging in suspiciously green beer? There was a time when you, like me, may have truly believed that with enough construction paper and glue sticks, you could build a trap to catch a Leprechaun. That time was called primary school and if you’re living with some elementary kiddos, this time leading up to Saint Patrick’s Day is the perfect opportunity to revisit this whimsical pursuit with 11 fun leprechaun trap projects.

The basic gist of the idea is to build a device that will either lure leprechauns in or snap shut on them once they’ve entered so you can, of course, trap them and grab some of their pot of gold. The ultimate imagination exercise (for both your kids and you!), it requires that everyone put on their “let’s pretend” cap, so give a word of warning to any skeptical older sibs who might break the spell.

Another pro tip: Find some fake chocolate coins in advance on March 17 to really blow your child’s mind. My husband managed to pull this off the first year my son built a leprechaun trap and let me tell you, a little boy has never looked more like the definition of the phrase “the magic is real” than he did that day.

1 A Leprechaun House 30 minute crafts Want to catch a leprechaun? Then you have to start with some good real estate and this concept, from 30 Minute Crafts, is not only a charming way to invite in some clever sprites, but it doubles as table decor. All you need is a small wooden bird house like the kind you can find at craft stores. Paint that baby green, add a gold glitter roof, and some faux coin stepping stones and before you know it your leprechaun will be signing this 30 year fixed mortgage

2 Reverse Psychology Trap Buggy and Buddy If you want to explore your child’s writing abilities and understanding of sarcasm, this trap from Buggy and Buddy can do both. The trap part is made from a shoe box, but it’s the signage we love. “No gold here!” and “Do Not Enter!” will surely convince your leprechaun they have to take a closer look.

3 Secure the Perimeter Trap Grey House Harbor If your child is fully planning to stay up all night to catch they’re ‘chaun, as we say in the biz, then this Grey House Harbor idea is a good one. Basically, this idea involves a booby trap front door attached to a string that your child can hold as they sleep, I mean stay awake on duty ready to pounce.

4 The Elaborate, Yet Effective Leprechaun Trap This leprechaun trap from TheFourC's YouTube Family Fun calls for a cardboard box wrapped in green paper. Then, using lots of "gold bling," a paper cup, popsicle sticks, and pipe cleaners, you can make a scenic trap complete with a rainbow, ladder, and paper cup trap. This is too cute, y'all.

5 The STEAM Leprechaun Trap You'll want to put your engineering cap on for this one. The "Lepretrap Ultra" is a pretty amazing leprechaun trap by a student featured on Ash Maindonald's YouTube. She is so kind to include a little window for the leprechaun to look out of after he's been trapped. It appears you'll need a large cardboard box, some string, construction paper, and a stick to recreate this masterpiece.

6 Double Trouble Leprechaun Trap With Slime This clever project featured on Crayola's YouTube calls for slime to trap a leprechaun. You'll need a few basic arts and crafts supplies plus a jar of slime and some modeling clay to help keep the box propped up. There's even an easy slime recipe you can follow.

7 Nature-Inspired Leprechaun Trap GoldieBox from Hack along with GoldieBox celebrates the "greeniest" holiday ever by making this colorful leprechaun trap. Heads up, it's a little elaborate, but it would be a fun craft to do with the entire family on a rainy Saturday. You can get as over-the-top as you want or stick to a simplified version if you don't have all the materials she calls for. The moss is a nice touch, though.

8 'How to Catch a Leprechaun'-Inspired Trap YouTuber According to Abigail shows us how to make a pretty rad leprechaun trap that's inspired by the book, How to Catch a Leprechaun by Adam Wallace and Andy Elkerton. A tissue box makes the perfect base because it already has a hole cut out in it. The pipe cleaner rainbow, cotton ball clouds, gold coins, and lego ladder takes it a step further to really entice those leprechauns.

9 Top-Hat Inspired Leprechaun Trap The Suburban Soapbox Kellie from The Suburban Soapbox makes an adorable trap that's in the shape of a leprechaun's hat. So meta, y'all. On her blog post she provides in clear detail all the materials you'll need and how to assemble this festive project. I think the chocolate gold on top is an especially nice touch.

10 The Leprechaun Trap Made From Things Around The House The Tube Family on YouTube features one of the kids, Jillian, creating her leprechaun trap for school. Jillian starts her project by coloring a rainbow and then takes items she finds around the house — stickers, cotton balls, and a shoe box — to create a pretty impressive contraption. Her brother, Evan, also makes a trap. His is a simple bank with Lego ramp, which is a pretty smart move