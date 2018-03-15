When the springtime vibes are (finally) starting to hit, then it’s time for the greenest holiday of them all: St. Patrick’s Day. These funny St. Patrick’s Day memes will spread a little joy to your corner of the world, whether you’re in the middle of Dublin or Denver. Share them on your social media, text them to a friend, or just enjoy them on your own. Because large gatherings are still off the table for this year, it’s the next-best thing to joining all your friends and family at the local pub.
A priest who converted many people in Ireland to Christianity, the real-life St. Patrick died on March 17, 461, and St. Patrick’s Day has been celebrated in his honor ever since. What began as a religious services holiday in Ireland has become a worldwide celebration of Irish culture (or at least the shamrock-and-Guinness version of it). And although the large parties and parades will mostly be postponed for another year, there’s still a lot of joy and humor to appreciate virtually. So whatever you’re doing to mark the holiday this March, these St. Patrick’s Day memes will give you a couple laughs while you celebrate the Emerald Isle.