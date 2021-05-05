All The 8th Grade Graduation Ideas You Need, From Gifts To Cards & More

Eighth grade graduation doesn’t typically get the attention the end of high school receives. But for tweens, exiting the middle school years is a really big deal and worthy of celebration. From cards to gifts, speeches to inspiring quotes, these ideas can help make your eighth grader’s graduation special.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Great Gifts For Eighth Grade Grads

To give a great gift to an eighth grader, you need to think like an eighth grader. What’s going on in their head? Lots of thoughts about friendships, preparing for high school, and fitting in rank high. These gifts might help them with all of the above.

Eighth Grade Graduation Dresses And Outfits

Getting spiffed up for commencement is a rite of passage. So prepare to take your eighth grader shopping for some new duds for their big graduation day. From formal to business casual, here are some options to consider.

Eigth Grade Party Ideas

Whether you’re having an in-person get-together or a virtual celebration, there are lots of ways to make it fun.

Have a Glow-in-the-Dark Party with the lights off and plenty of glow sticks.

Hang a chalkboard backdrop for a classroom-themed photo booth, as suggested on Buzzfeed.

Set out a sign with your party’s hashtag so everyone can easily compare photos later.

Have a popcorn bar with lots of fun toppings, as described on Shutterfly (if you want to be really fancy, rent a popcorn maker).

Use these tips from Party City for a virtual celebration (like using fun Zoom backgrounds and decorating like you would in person).

Hand out custom fan faces of your grad for guests to pose with for pics at the party and keep as souvenirs.

Hang bulletin boards, as recommended by Good Housekeeping, where guests can write down their favorite memories and/or advice for the future.

Eighth Grade Graduation Quotes

What kind of advice or words of encouragement does an eighth grade grad need? Words of encouragement, votes of confidence, a big old pat on the back is the place to start. Here are a few wise words to choose from to share either in a speech or on a card.

"School's out. Memories past. Don't ever doubt. Our friendship will last." — Author Unknown

"There are big ships and small ships. But the best ship of all is friendship." — Author Unknown

"We do not remember days; we remember moments." — Cesare Pavese

"Never give in — never, never, never, in nothing great or small." — Winston Churchill

"Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you'll land among the stars." — Les Brown

“You've learned your ABCS and your 123s. The rest of school will be a breeze.” —Anonymous

“You've gotten through the middle and now you're on the top. It's time to head to high school and show them all you've got.” — Anonymous

“You've graduated middle school. You're more than halfway done. Only four more years to go. The fun has just begun.” — Anonymous

“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

“Always be a first-rate version of yourself, instead of a second-rate version of someone else. — Judy Garland

“It takes courage to grow up and become who you really are.” — E. E. Cummings

“If you’re making mistakes it means you’re out there doing something.” — Neil Gaiman

Examples of Great Eighth Grade Graduation Speeches

The speeches given at eighth graduation might not go down in history like the ones you hear at high school and college commencements, but give those 12 year olds more credit. Plenty have come up with clever, poignant, and even hilarious speeches that encapsulate all the feels of a tween moving on to high school.

What to Write in Eighth Grade Graduation Cards

Never underestimate the power of a greeting card, especially to an impressionable kid who needs to hear how proud you are of them. Now’s your chance to share some inspiring words with a student about to embark on their last years of compulsory school.

We’re so impressed with how you’ve grown and know you’ll do great things in the years ahead.

“To the world you may be one person, but to one person you may be the world.” — Taylor Hanson

“Nothing worth having comes easy, but as long as you work hard you’ll get there.” — Adam Davis

Look with kindness and you will find wonder.

From small beginnings come great things

“Sometimes you find out what you are supposed to be doing by doing the things you are not supposed to do." — Oprah Winfrey

Be awesome, be amazing, be you.

Be somebody who makes everybody feel like a somebody.

Broken crayons still color.

Your voice matters

Try again. Fail again. Fail better.

Cards for Eighth Grade Grads

Now go grab some Kleenex and prepare to watch your baby move on to their next big step in life.