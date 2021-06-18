Baby
These Arms-Up Swaddles Are Perfect For Babies Who Are Ready For The Next Step
These comfy swaddles are perfect for babies who like to keep their arms free.
If your newborn likes to throw their hands up in the air sometimes, then traditional swaddle blankets may not be their favorite. In this case, arms-up swaddle designs may help your baby rest better through the night. There’s a whole variety of swaddle blankets that let your baby put their arms up, which will hopefully help everybody sleep a little better.
A common practice for newborns, swaddling can help calm infants and promote better sleep overall, according to a study in the American Journal of Maternal Child Nursing. However, this doesn’t mean every baby is going to love being wrapped up like a burrito. In some cases, babies are irritated with a swaddle because they aren’t used to having their arms down by their side. In these cases, swaddles that still allow your baby some arm movement provide the best of both worlds. The baby still gets all the comfort of a traditional swaddle, and they’re also able to find a comfy way to place their arms.
Whatever kind of design you choose, it’s also important to follow safety recommendations and know when to stop swaddling your baby. Once your baby is able to attempt rolling over, it’s time to retire the swaddle, according to the Official Journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics. For the most part, babies are only swaddled for a very brief part of their lives, but the right arms-up swaddle for your baby can make the experience that much more comfortable and restful.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Studies Cited:
Nelson AM. Risks and Benefits of Swaddling Healthy Infants: An Integrative Review. MCN Am J Matern Child Nurs. 2017 Jul/Aug;42(4):216-225. doi: 10.1097/NMC.0000000000000344. PMID: 28394766.
Pediatrics November 2016, 138 (5) e20162938; DOI: https://doi.org/10.1542/peds.2016-2938