Around Halloween, Kate DiMarco Ruck, an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) with The Parenting Studio, first started noticing that the shelves in the section of her local CVS that usually contain baby formula looked pretty bare. “There was Pedialyte to hide the bare shelves, but not ready-made formula,” she tells Romper. She didn’t think much of it initially, and thought that it might just be her neighborhood, or that her local store was between deliveries. Then, she started hearing from other lactation consultants in the New York area that their clients were having trouble finding formula, too. In November, CNN reported that it was getting harder to find formula, but a spokesperson for Walgreens is quoted in that article suggesting that supply chain issues were causing only “temporary and isolated shortages.”

Unfortunately, the shortages have neither been temporary nor isolated. In January, DiMarco Ruck started seeing posts on a Facebook group of IBCLCs from all around the country. Lactation consultants from Florida, California, Minnesota, and all down the Eastern seaboard were sharing the difficulty that they and their clients were having finding formula. In a post on January 5 that she shared with Romper, an IBCLC working at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey, where over 11,000 recent refugees from Afghanistan are living while waiting to be resettled, wrote that the base had dipped into its “72-hour emergency supply” of baby formula and was urgently seeking donations; the post also noted that it was expecting 100 new babies to be born at the base that month. DiMarco Ruck saw another post about hospital staff trying to buy formula at Wal-Mart for their patients since the hospital had run out of its own supplies.

What’s causing this formula supply issue?

Exactly what accounts for this shortage is difficult to sort out. In late January, The New York Times reported that the formula shortages were likely “driven by a combination of supply chain issues,” including a shortage of ingredients and a lack of staff to get the products onto the shelves.

Dr. Jennifer Hood, a speech-language pathologist who provides feeding therapy at several different NICU units in the DC/Maryland area, tells Romper that she and other hospital staff have been told the same thing: “We just keep being told it’s a supply chain problem — anything from the factories that are making the formula, and the companies that are transporting and shipping the formula. They say they’re working on it.” The problem, however, isn’t just with one company or one hospital, Dr. Hood explains. “It’s not always necessarily the same suppliers or the same formulas — one week, this hospital is short on this type of formula, and then a few weeks later another hospital is missing it.”

How are parents managing the formula shortage?

Jordan Kelley in Dover, Pennsylvania is the mother of four kids ranging in ages from 3 months to 10 years old. She first started noticing the shortage two months ago, she tells Romper via Facebook message. Her 3-month-old daughter specifically needs Nutramigen formula because she has an allergy to cow’s milk and soy. In early January, a friend drove a good 30 minutes to bring her a little sample can of Nurtraimagen. She particularly had difficulty finding formula that came in the 12.4-ounce size, the only size covered by the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). At one point in January, she was forced to buy a large can for $55 that WIC didn’t cover, and then later that month to drive almost two hours to get cans in the WIC-approved size. “During the shortage, it would be nice if they covered the bigger cans, but just in a smaller quantity that it would still be the same amount,” she writes. Help eventually came not from any official channels but through a friend in a buy-nothing group, who texted her late one night that a local woman was giving away cans. “I was able to go and pick up 16 cans of formula from her for free that she did not need. I was so thankful.”

Many other parents are still struggling. Kayla Hoelzel, who lives in Rochester, New Hampshire, has a prescription for Similac Alimentum formula for her 4-month-old son. Her baby has serious gastrointestinal problems, she tells Romper via Facebook message, and “cried almost 24/7” before he started on the Alimentum formula, which is covered by her family’s insurance. For over a month, however, she’s received no update on when to expect another shipment from their insurance company. “I cannot find it anywhere — Walmart, Target, Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid, etc,” she says. She has started mixing her remaining Similac Alimentum with a soy-based formula to stretch it out. “It’s been a rough road over here,” she says.

Is breast milk the answer to the formula shortage problem?

The perception that formula is a “choice” and that all babies have easy access to breast milk may be one of a multitude of reasons that this crisis has been underplayed. This simply isn’t the case: surrogacy, foster care, and adoption are just three of many dozens of scenarios when an infant won’t have access to breast milk. DiMarco Ruck tells Romper that many families use a combination of breastfeeding and formula: “Certainly, I work with so many families who mix-feed, and all formula-feeding families deserve access to quality, affordable food.”

Finally, DiMarco Ruck notes, when a parent is not already exclusively breastfeeding, it’s hardly simple to undertake the process of relactation, the term for beginning breastfeeding again after having stopped. “Relactation is a long process, you need professional guidance, and sometimes medication, and it’s a huge undertaking. You need to pump every two hours. That’s just not realistic for someone who is back to work and looking to supplement their baby. And it’s very insensitive — it would be a horrible thing to say to someone who struggled with breastfeeding in the first place,” DiMarco Ruck says.

Allergies and prematurity are just two of the many medical conditions that infants have that can make breast milk inadequate or unsuitable for their needs. Dr. Hood, who works in the NICU, explains that many premature babies have a medical need for formula: “A lot of our NICU kids need a higher calorie concentration, and even if their parents are able to breastfeed, we do two to three feeds a day of formula to get them extra nutrients.” Dr. Hood says that the vast majority of NICU babies have the need for some formula when they’re discharged, at least temporarily. For babies in the NICU who can’t get the brand of formula they’re used to, it can cause them to spit up, lower their feed volumes, and therefore possibly stay in the NICU longer. Her own 8-month-old daughter is allergic to casein protein, soy, and corn, and therefore needs a specialized kind of formula: “I have a freezer full of breast milk for her,” Dr. Hood says. “But she can’t drink it.”

What can parents do to cope with the formula shortage?

One thing that’s a definite no is trying to stretch formula supplies by watering it down and using less powder in each bottle. “Watering down formula can cause an electrolyte imbalance and malnutrition. Babies can die from it,” DiMarco Ruck explains. USA Today published a list of suggested tips for parents to try in order to weather this shortage, but most of them are simply ideas ways of sourcing formula — there isn’t really any substitute for this product. “The fact remains that formula is a unique product,” DiMarco Ruck says. “This is a crisis situation — what are our local, state, and federal governments doing? Is there a stockpile of emergency infant formula that hasn’t expired and is available?” At the root of the problem, she says, is the fact that “we don’t prioritize how we feed our babies, and we don’t prioritize families.”

Though many of the tips tell parents to ask pediatricians or hospitals for help, that won’t always work. Despite working at multiple hospitals, Dr. Hood hasn’t been able to get the formula that her daughter needs. Recently, she drove to a store two hours away that she heard had her daughter’s brand of formula in stock. When she got there, there were only two cans available. She says that she has begun to see some movement on the state level to address this problem, but that for the families being affected, help can’t come fast enough. “It’s terrifying when you don’t have any control over it,” she says.

Experts:

Kate DiMarko-Ruck, IBCLC

Jennifer Hood, Speech Language Pathologist