To keep your baby’s room cool and comfy, the best air conditioners for a baby’s room let you set the temperature between 68 and 72 degrees Fahrenheit year-round so your little one can sleep comfortably. Plus, they quietly operate at under 58 decibels. Whether you want a window unit or a portable air conditioner, there are options below to cover at least 150 square feet of space — and some are even Wi-Fi-enabled so you can control them from anywhere.

When shopping for an air conditioner for the nursery, start by measuring the room’s square footage and consider how much cooling power (measured in British Thermal Units, or BTU) you will need to cover the space. For example, if the bedroom is 200 square feet, a 6,000 BTU air conditioner that covers up to 250 square feet will keep the baby’s room cool. In general, the higher the BTU, the more coverage you’ll get.

Also, you have a choice between space-saving window units and portable ACs that sit on the floor and have a hose that runs out the window. While portable units take up more space and can be louder than window units, they’re a good choice if you can’t securely install a window AC or want to move the air conditioner between rooms. Either way, each option below runs at under 58 decibels (dB) at the highest setting, which is only about as loud as a refrigerator. Just keep in mind that the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping white noise in the nursery at 50 decibels or lower, so louder air conditioners should be placed further away from the crib.

Another thing the ACs below have in common: They each have digital displays, remote controls, and built-in timers so it’s easy to regulate the room temperature. You may also like a smart AC that you can control with your phone or voice commands. Finally, I’ve also included a room thermometer that can help you keep an eye on the temperature.

Read on for the best air conditioners for a baby’s room — and keep in mind, when using an AC in the nursery, you’ll want to point the vents away from your baby and dress them in lightweight pajamas or a sleep sack.

1. The Fan-Favorite AC With 10,000+ Reviews

BTU: 6,000 (covers up to 250 square feet); 5,000, 8,000, 10,000, and 12,000 BTU also available

dB: 48, according to the brand

With more than 10,000 Amazon reviews and over 7,000 perfect five-star ratings, this Midea air conditioner is a fan favorite. It features a digital display and comes with a remote so you can easily set the temperature and schedule timers for up to 24 hours. In addition to cooling air conditioner mode, this unit also has a fan mode with three speeds and even a dehumidifier mode. There’s also an energy-saving setting and a sleep mode that can maintain a slightly higher temperature after your baby has fallen asleep. Plus, the AC runs at 48 decibels so it’s quieter than a refrigerator.

The AC fits window frames measuring 23 by 36 by 14 inches and includes a washable and reusable air filter.

According to a reviewer: “Very quiet, very cool, very efficient. Can’t be better for the bedroom.”

2. The Budget AC That Covers Up To 150 Square Feet

BTU: 5,000 (covers up to 150 square feet)

db: 50 to 56

If you only need coverage for a smaller bedroom, this Frigidaire air conditioner is a great option — and it’s the most affordable AC on this list. It features a 24-hour timer and comes with a remote control. The AC also has fan, eco, and sleep modes, and dry mode helps reduce humidity in the room. And with a decibel level of 50 on the lowest setting, the air conditioner can be as quiet as a library so it won’t disturb your baby’s slumber. Plus, it’s Energy Star-certified to help keep energy usage to a minimum.

This AC has extendable side panels to fit windows between 23 and 36 inches wide, according to the brand website, and it comes with a washable, reusable air filter.

According to a reviewer: “Cools my small bedroom very well. It's energy star so you save on energy costs. I love that it has a remote for when the room gets too cool at night you can just shut it off.”

3. The Smart Air Conditioner With A Clever Design

BTU: 8,000 (covers up to 350 square feet); 10,000 and 12,000 BTU also available

dB: 42

This Midea smart air conditioner comes with extra features, including a U-shaped design that allows you to open the window even with the AC installed. When the window is closed, the AC has a lock to prevent it from being opened. The air conditioner is also Wi-Fi-enabled so you can control it from anywhere and set timers using your smartphone, and it’s capable of voice commands with Alexa and Google Assistant. A remote control is also included. Plus, this air conditioner runs at 42 decibels, making it the quietest option on the list, and it’s Energy Star-certified.

This AC fits windows between 23 and 36 inches wide and comes with a washable and reusable filter.

According to a reviewer: “This unit is a revelation. We recently needed to add an extra window unit to our home after turning an office room into a nursery (congrats us!) [...] It is so damn quiet that I have to walk up to it to check if it's running [...] The app is also a nice bonus since it can be used to program the AC just like we've used programmable thermostat controller outlets to run our other window units. This helps to make up for the higher cost of the Midea a bit.”

4. This Highly Rated Portable Air Conditioner

BTU: 8,000 (covers up to 225 square feet); 10,000 and 12,000 BTU also available

dB: 55 to 57

If you’d prefer a portable air conditioner, this one is highly rated and boasts more than 11,000 reviews. The sleek unit has built-in wheels for easy maneuvering and comes with an exhaust hose that runs to the window. It’s easy to adjust the temperature thanks to the digital display and remote control, and you can set a timer for up to 24 hours. The AC also offers fan, dehumidifier, and sleep modes. The noise level ranges from 55 to 57 decibels, so on the highest setting, this will be the loudest air conditioner on the list. Also keep in mind that 55 decibels is above the recommended noise level for babies, but since this air conditioner is powerful enough to cover a large room, you can place it further away from the crib.

The filter is washable and reusable and the window mount extends from 26.6 to 50 inches wide. In addition to cooling, there are 10,000 and 12,000 BTU models that offer heat, too.

According to a reviewer: “This works great, we live in Southern California and the Summers get into the triple digits. We put this in our baby's room and it keeps it nice and cool, and isn't too loud!”

Also Great: A Digital Room Thermometer

Consider adding this indoor thermometer to your nursery to keep tabs on room temperature quickly. It features an easy-to-read digital display that shows you temperature and humidity levels and refreshes every 10 seconds to give you up-to-date readings. The thermometer is also easy to place on any tabletop or shelf in the room, and the back is magnetic, too. It runs on one AAA battery which is included.

According to a reviewer: “My baby runs hot and this is perfect for gauging what I should dress him in and [whether] or not I should turn the AC on or the humidifer, it saves me a lot of guessing! I like that it's small and not intrusive and it only needs one battery that lasts a long time. Also love that a battery was included!”