When your baby is ready to eat solids, it’s worthwhile to stock up on the best baby bowls, which are made from ultra-durable materials that can withstand rough treatment. Opt for a bowl with high sides to keep messes to a minimum, and be sure that the bowl’s capacity is large enough for the meals you’re serving. For quick cleanups, choose a bowl that’s dishwasher safe. And bonus points if it’s microwave, freezer, or oven safe. If your baby often picks up their bowl and throws it, consider one with a sturdy suction base that’ll attach to a high chair tray or table.

When you’re deciding which bowl to buy, one of the main decisions to make is regarding the bowl’s material. Plastic is typically the most budget-friendly option, but it could potentially break if dropped just right, and it may also absorb smells or stain. Bamboo is a eco-friendly and natural pick that won’t easily break, albeit it’s pricey and it may get stained over time as well. Finally, silicone is a flexible material, so it’s unlikely that it’ll ever crack, but it may absorb food smells.

Beyond material, there are distinctive features that set the baby bowl options apart, so prioritize based on what’s most important for your family. If you’d like to serve multiple foods in one vessel, choose a bowl with divided compartments. To make your life a little simpler, some bowls are equipped with add-ons to both prepare and serve food directly in them — think a built-in steamer or a masher. And some baby bowls have coordinating lids to store the food for later or transport if needed. It can also be useful to have a portable bowl and placemat combo to help contain messes out and about, too.

Ready to take the puree (or baby-led weaning!) plunge? These seven best baby bowls are durable, easy to clean, and loaded with features to make mealtimes easier. Oh, and don’t forget the spoons!

1. A Fan-Favorite Set Of Plastic Bowls

Capacity: 7, 9, and 11 ounces

This three-pack of different-sized baby bowls from Munchkin is not only wildly popular on Amazon (it has more than 32,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating overall), but also in my own home, where we love the under-$10 price tag and strong suction cup bases. When the time comes to take away the bowl, it’s easy to lift it from the high chair tray or table, thanks to a quick-release tab. Made from BPA-free plastic, the bowls feature a one-piece design for easier cleaning and are safe to wash on the top rack of the dishwasher.

Choose from sets with yellow, green, and blue bowls, or purple, green, and blue bowls. Munchkin also sells a six-pack with two purple, two green, and two blue bowls. This pick is microwave safe.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I really like these. They stay suctioned to the high chair really well for the most part, they are easy to clean and I like that they nest inside one another for easier storage. We use them every day. Definitely worth it for your baby that's just starting solid foods. My son always wants to pick the bowl up and bang it everywhere with food in it [...] This was our solution and basically the only way we could let him have a bowl at feeding time.”

2. A Bamboo Bowl & Spoon Set

Capacity: approximately 11.5 ounces

If you’re seeking a more eco-friendly pick, this bowl set from Avanchy is your best bet since it’s made primarily from natural bamboo, with the addition of a silicone suction ring that’ll firmly attach to a table or high chair tray. This pick is free from BPAs, PVC, and phthalates. And it comes with a coordinating bamboo spoon that’s perfectly-sized for little hands as they learn to master this tricky utensil.

The only downside of this pick? It’s hand-wash only, and not safe for the microwave or oven, a tradeoff many reviewers on Amazon are happy to make; the set rocks a 4.7-star rating overall on the site, among 3,000 and growing reviews.

Choose from a range of color options, and a variety of sets with different pieces as well including options with compartments.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This bowl and spoon set is a must have for any homes with tots!! We use this bowl everyday and love it! We purchased this set b/c eco friendly was first and foremost important to us. We also want a bowl that wasn't going to be thrown off his tray so the suction cup feature has saved on a ton of messy clean ups. The spoon is perfect for those small toddlers that are just learning coordination. We are beyond happy with this set and highly recommend it to anyone with small children.”

3. A Silicone Bowl With Compartments

Capacity: approximately 8 ounces total

With three separate sections, this bowl from green sprouts is perfect for those times when you want to serve multiple foods to your little one without having them all mushed together — and as a bonus, many Amazon reviewers report that the compartments make it easier for their babies to scoop food from the bowl as well. Made from flexible yet sturdy silicone, this pick is heat-resistant (so it’s dishwasher and microwave safe), plus it has a suction cup base that’ll attach firmly to a variety of surfaces. Plus, to remove the bowl, simply pull on the tab, and it’ll release in a snap.

This bowl’s large compartment is designed to hold 4 ounces of food, while the two smaller sections hold around 2 ounces each. Choose from six different color options, including navy, pink, white, and green.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This bowl is good for babies who throw everything like mine does. She's almost 15 months and still won't keep a bowl on the table. This bowl has good suction on finished wood tables and fits in highchair tray well and won't slide like the other bowl I got. Has nice size sections for different foods and that's handy for serving wet foods like corn with dry foods like chicken nuggets. Washes well and doesn't warp in the upper rack of the dishwasher.”

4. A Budget-Friendly Pack Of Bowls With Coordinating Lids

Capacity: approximately 6 ounces each

A set of four baby bowls and coordinating lids for under $10? This pick from NUK is the real deal — and it’s even backed by thousands upon thousands of positive Amazon reviews, so you can rest assured it’s high in quality. Made from BPA-free plastic, the bowls are durable enough to withstand drops (or real talk: throws), and they stack together for easy storage. The lids feature a trusty seal that ensures the contents won’t leak out even while getting jostled around in the diaper bag.

The set comes with four bowls and matching lids in assorted colors (though you can also buy a two- or three-pack), and each one is safe for the microwave, dishwasher, and freezer. The bowls don’t have any suction on the bottom, though NUK does sell ones with that feature for a slightly higher cost. The brand also sells square-shaped bowls and plates divided into multiple compartments.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I was looking for a bowl with a decent amount of space so I could pack my son's food for in-home daycare. These bowls are great. The all have lids, nothing leaking so far and one bowl had a lid with vents in it in case you need to heat it up in the microwave. These are great bowls for a great price!”

5. A Bowl That Doubles As A Steamer

Capacity: 7 ounces

This bowl from Olababy is designed to both steam and serve your baby food all in one unit — a major time saver. And the best part is that it’s so easy to use; simply fill the bowl with your baby’s food, place it on a saucepan or pot over a shallow pool of water, and cover. Within minutes, your nutrient-rich baby food is ready to eat — oh, and don’t worry, the bowl itself doesn’t get hot to the touch, so it’s easy to handle. Made from BPA- and phthalate-free silicone, the bowl is oven safe up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit, and it can also be utilized in the microwave and cleaned in the dishwasher. The bottom of the bowl doesn’t feature suction, but the silicone is anti-slip to help stabilize the bowl as your baby eats.

In addition to this bowl, Olababy sells other feeding necessities that you might enjoy, like handy spoon sets in a matching green color.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I've been using this bowl for a month now and I'm totally loving it. It works great to warm up my homemade baby food when it is frozen or refrigerated, and it's a great alternative to microwaving which I was trying to avoid. The silicone seems to be durable enough to last and it washes very easily.[...] Overall I'm really pleased, and I think I'm going to buy another one just to have on hand.”

6. A Mash & Serve Bowl

Capacity: approximately 8 ounces, according to Amazon reviews

This pick from NUK is a true multitasker — it comes with a super handy tool that allows you to mash up soft fruits, veggies, and more directly in the bowl and then serve it to your little one using the included long-handled spoon. When your baby is finished eating your delicious creation, you can even store any leftovers in the bowl by popping on the coordinating lid. Made from BPA-free plastic, all the parts of this pick are safe for the dishwasher, freezer, and microwave. And while it doesn’t have a suction feature at the bottom, it does have a non-skid base to prevent it from sliding all around.

This pick comes in a couple of different colors; you can opt to receive the red/green for a slightly higher price, or you can receive either a white/blue, red/green, or teal/green option (but you won’t get to pick which one).

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I use this daily to feed my son who I just recently introduced solid foods to. We have been living in a hotel for the past 3 months and it has been a life saver. It is perfect for travel and on the go! The masher is all you need to mash up fresh food to a consistency for baby and the spoon isn’t too big.”

7. A Baby Bowl That’s Attached To A Placemat

Capacity: 5 ounces

If you need a bowl and placemat combo, look no further than this pick from ezpz, which is totally designed with babies in mind. The entire product is made from high-quality silicone that’s ultra flexible, and it’s free of BPAs, PVS, phthalates, and latex. But the plusses don’t end there; the placemat won’t budge once in place on a table or high chair tray (no matter how strong your little one is!), thanks to the suction at the bottom of the mat. Plus, it’s dishwasher, microwave, and oven safe (up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit).

If you plan is to use this pick on the go, know that it’s compact in size and lightweight. And it even comes with a reusable travel bag to make your life a little simpler.

This bowl holds 5 ounces worth of food, but if you need an option that’ll hold more, ezpz sells an 8-ounce version, too.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “My daughter is TINY and has been able to feed herself from this bowl since 6 months, even with her short little arms. It's the perfect size for a baby meal, or just some snacks, and fits well on the high chair tray so that she isn't too far away from the bowl. The suction power is also [...] impressive. It peels right off from one end or the other, but cannot be pulled straight up. It does not budge at all when my now 9 month old daughter uses it, which is almost every meal. It also wipes clean very easily.”