While some people are surely screaming, “It’s too soon!” others are fully leaning into the autumnal vibes. Halloween décor is on store shelves, back-to-school preparations are underway, and the once-balmy breeze has turned cool. And if you’re ready to pack away your baby girl’s tank tops for cozy knits and warm pants, have we got a shopping list of new fall baby girl clothes for you to shop.

Corduroy pants, chambray onesies, and comfy (yet chic) sweatsuits make sweet additions to your little one’s closet, along with some absolutely adorable autumnal dresses perfect for just about any occasion. The color palettes are rustic, the fabrics are cozy, and the styles are really (and I mean really) cute. And everything can stand a washing, which means less fussing over stains and more fun for your baby. If shopping for fall baby girl clothes isn’t high on your priority list at the moment, there are a few key staples here — like soft jeans, long-sleeve tees, and the perfect cardigan — that you can mix into the wardrobes to transition kiddos into the chilly weather. If you’re still not in the mood to shop, well, perhaps enjoying the scent of pumpkin and leaves will help. Because there are candles for that.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Knit Overalls Little Planet by Carter's Baby Sweater Overalls, Green Target $22.95 SEE ON TARGET This new offering from Target, in a sophisticated sage-green tone, elevates the simple onesie underneath and creates an “outfit” in seconds. And as opposed to denim overalls, this organic-cotton take on the classic style is sure to feel softer and cuddlier on your baby’s skin. As the weather turns cold, you can keep using these overalls with a knit cardigan overtop. And a single button to fasten each shoulder strap helps save seconds when you’re trying to change a diaper. In sizes for newborns up to 24 months, you can bet this one-piece will prove to be practical and adorable.

2 Denim Top & Skirt Set Cat & Jack Baby Girls' Denim Tutu Top & Bottom Set with Headband Target $17.99 SEE ON TARGET It’s a styling trick with which adults, kids, and babies can have fun: Try pairing a simple staple, like a chambray top, for example, with a festive or formal bottom in a contrasting texture (think tulle, or sequins); the combination always creates a modern and dressy moment. Adorably designed for babies, this stylish denim onesie and tutu duo (which is new at Target, and comes with a matching bow headband for sizes newborn up to 24 months) is bound to elicit “Oohs,” “Ahhs,” and “Awws” from family, friends, and probably admiring strangers. Your baby may outgrow the set, but never the look.

3 Autumnal Floral Top Navy Melissa Baby Set La Coqueta $95 SEE ON LA COQUETA This viscose top-and-bloomer set wins major points for versatility: Consider first that it can be worn alone in the fall, paired with tights later in the year, and eventually worn as a top with a pair of leggings or pants (and tossed in the washer in between). Available in sizes ranging from 3-month-old to 3-year-old, the Spain-made set can span several seasons in your little one’s closet. The rustic fall tones, piping detail, ruffled cuffs, and charming florals (which were hand-painted, no less) make it timeless; the loose fit and unrestricted waist help make it comfortable for kids to wear.

4 Baby Cardigan Navy Zas Baby Cardigan La Coqueta $67 SEE ON LA COQUETA Sweater weather means… wearing sweaters! And this cardigan, from the Spanish brand La Coqueta, can do so much once it’s in rotation: Top any of your baby’s outfits — from t-shirts, to pajama onesies — with this super-chic navy-blue knit and your tot will look dressed for any occasion. With four leather buttons and two front pockets (and an adorable two-button decorative strap in the back), it appears just formal enough, without feeling fussy. You can score the sweater for your 3, 6, 12, 18, or 24-month-old. And after a machine wash, you can just lay down the wool-and-polyester find to air-dry. No dry-cleaning requirements here!

5 The Shirtdress Tie-Waist Shirtdress Hope & Henry $29.95 SEE ON HOPE & HENRY If you have a newborn, toddler, big kid, or pre-teen, you can get this machine-washable plaid shirtdress into your closet — it’s available in sizes up to 12. And chances are your kiddo will get more than one season out of it, considering that when its proportions won’t work as a dress anymore, your child can wear it as an actual shirt with rolled up cuffs. The button-up look comes with a sash belt and high-collar neck. Also available in a chic navy corduroy, or a red-plaid pattern (perhaps for an upcoming holiday?), the organic-cotton piece has a lot of appeal.

6 The Trendy Jeans The New Paperbag Jeans Zara $29.90 SEE ON ZARA Here’s yet another piece that many grownups might also love to incorporate into their own wardrobes this fall: These paperbag-style jeans add that cool factor to any top or onesie. (Get ready to hear, “Where did you get those?” on repeat.) They have an elastic waist, so you won’t have to worry about a stiff or super-precise fit. Two oversize front pockets and cuffs add to the modern feel. Stay tuned to the website for size availability from age 6 months to 5 years, as the popular style is sure to be a winner; if awaiting re-stock, you can check out in-store options.

7 Matching Dress & Headband Set Baby Starters® Newborn 2-Piece Floral Dress and Headband Set in Burgundy BuyBuyBaby $24 SEE ON BUYBUYBABY The autumnal red tone and rich, golden foil pattern on this tulle dress create the vibe you’re after, but the look doesn’t have to be formal. Style the cotton piece (available in newborn to 12 months) with a black, long-sleeve onesie underneath and a pair of black tights for a dressy gathering, or ditch the tights for stretch pants and you’ve given it a more casual spin as a shirt. Machine washable, it has an attached snap-together body suit, which can help secure the fit on a crawling little one. And that matching headband with tulle-bow detail is just icing on the cake. A perfect fall outfit for your baby girl.

8 The Dressy Long-Sleeve Tee ECOFRIENDS Long Sleeve Printed Shirt, Baby girl Mayoral $20.99 SEE ON MAYORAL There’s much to love about this easy-to-wear long-sleeve t-shirt in a baby girl fall clothes wardrobe. The top is soft, sturdy, and versatile — you can imagine wearing it with a fluffy skirt, or worn-in jeans. While it’s not overdone in added textures or embellishments, the drawn-on ruffle collar and neck-bow design give it a dressed-up look. Your kid will look adorable, not over-accessorized. Also fun, it’s available in this white-red color combo, or silver-pink version. (There’s also a style with an illustrated child on the front, rather than a bow.) And the fit, made of sustainable cotton and a bit of elastane, comes ready for 6 to 24-month-olds.

9 Embroidered Long-Sleeve Onesie Long-Sleeve Embroidered Bubble One-Piece for Baby Old Navy $24.99 SEE ON OLD NAVY Who doesn’t love a dressy looking top that’s secretly a stay-tucked one-piece? This balloon-sleeved shirt (which comes in newborn to 24-month fits) is super stylish, and super comfortable, perfect for wearing during those transitional weeks bridging warm summer to crisp fall. The creamy cotton-rayon pick has a relaxed make up, and the smocked neck and floral embroidering both lend a handmade charm. If it sports a few wrinkles out of the dryer, it works with the easy-breezy vibe. Not quite sure how to style it? On the Old Navy website, you’ll find outfit options featuring this top laid out for your baby girl’s inspiration.

10 The Stylish Sweatshirt Slouchy Pullover, Little Flower Taylor + Max $51 SEE ON TAYLOR + MAX So cute, this cropped, crew-neck sweatshirt is snuggly to wear and supremely stylish. The subtle tone-on-tone flower print is sweet, and the puffed sleeves with scrunched wrists are right on trend. And the elastic bottom trim accentuates the ballooning detail while the neutral beige-yellowy hue means it’ll go with just about any pants or skirts you pair it with. Do they make it in a grownup size? We can wish… But you can score the cotton-and-elastane piece for baby girls aged 12 months to 12 years old. So there’s room to potentially outfit a lot of kiddos in this fresh autumn pick for fall.

11 Multi-Season Chambray Pants Tatum Two Pocket Chambray Pant Nico Nico $32 SEE ON NICO NICO Check out another great transitional piece your baby girl can wear now for fall and (way) later: These soft cotton chambray pants are adjustable with drawstrings, and sport oversize pockets. The look is timeless, so it makes for a fantastic piece to share with others after your baby grows out it. Available in this soft blue hue, and in size 18-24-months, in addition to 2Y, it’s a comfy fit for toddling and walking kiddos. If this style is a hit with your kid, check out other Nico Nico pants and shorts, with similar loose fits and soft, neutral hues for ease, comfort, and style.

12 The Belted Dress Quilted Puff Sleeve Dress Janie and Jack $56 SEE ON JANIE AND JACK Stop. It’s almost too good. The mustard yellow is so fall, the skinny belt detailing feels autumnal, and the puff-sleeve design is completely of-the-moment. While the button-back dress (a blend of cotton, polyester, and Spandex Jacquard) is sized for 6 months, up to 8, it comes with matching bloomers for toddler sizes going up to 18 to 24 months. Whether visiting friends, taking a family photo, celebrating an occasion, or reentering the classroom (maybe for school picture day?), this machine-washable look is worth considering. Oh, and it’s also available in a deep teal blue hue, in the same style and quilted fabrication.

13 Cozy Pants Rainbow Rib Jersey Bottoms, Rockabilly Red Boden USA $24 SEE ON BODEN These rainbow-trimmed jersey leggings are dressy for the classroom, and comfy for jumping and rolling in the leaves. Sized for baby girls up to 4 years, the (real, working) drawstring allows you to adjust to your baby’s body as the season moves forward. And elastic cotton cuffs cut off the chilly breezes of the season. Plus, the back pocket is just too cute. And if you love the rainbow detailing around the feet and waist, but aren’t sold on the red leggings, the pants also come in gray and navy blue, so you can find the pair that’ll go the distance in your kid’s wardrobe for fall.

14 The Cool Sweatsuit Splendid Girls' Dip Dyed Hacci Top & Pants Set, Baby Bloomingdale's $54 SEE ON BLOOMINGDALE'S As is typical from the Splendid brand, this sweatshirt and elastic waist pants are ridiculously soft and oh-so-comfy. Made of polyester, viscose, and elastane, spending 24 hours a day in them will be tempting. Created for babies up to 24 months, the design is elevated with ruffled shoulders and warm purple ombre pattern. But you can also consider a close variation, a set consisting of a pink ruffled sweatshirt top, and gray-and-pink ombre pants. But be (pleasantly) warned: Once a sweatsuit is folded into your child’s clothing rotation, it might be a tough sell to switch things up with anything else this fall.

15 Corduroy Pants Jersey-Lined Cord Pants, Highland Green Boden USA $40 SEE ON BODEN Another fabric of the season, corduroy is sturdy enough to endure your baby’s crawls and muddy stomps. The neutral green pants are handsome and can be worn with sweaters or dressy, fanciful tops. The contrasting navy drawstring, cuffs that reveal a black-and-white-striped fabric, and apple detail stitched on the backside are the extras that make the piece truly special. But you can actually create almost an entire fall wardrobe out of this design if you wanted to, as these corduroy pants come in four rich, neutral tones: navy blue, cocoa brown, mustard, and this dark green. And they range in sizes from newborn to 4 years.

16 Timeless Dress Pants Ponte Riding Pant Hope & Henry $24.95 SEE ON HOPE & HENRY This camel-colored staple has the ability to dress up just about any t-shirt, top or sweater. The thick stretchy fabric keeps kids (from 12 months to 12 years) comfortable, while the faux-suede knee-patches and closed-pocket details add interest. No matter how many times you toss these pants into the washer, they come out looking neat and fitting close to the body. What’s more, the Riding Pant style (made of organic cotton, polyester and Spandex) comes in 12 different colors, like a navy-blue version or soft blush, with brown faux-suede trimmings, in addition to checker and plaid-like patterns for a touch of timeless fun. This is a must-have for any baby girl’s fall wardrobe.

17 Dress Pants Chevon Pants, Blue Space Dye Taylor + Max $88 SEE ON TAYLOR + MAX Designed to fit 2-year-olds to 6-year-olds, these new wide-leg pants are set to make one cool style statement this fall. The pima cotton fabric is textured, the linear purple print is fashion-forward, and the waistband stretches for a comfy fit. Young 24-month-olds can pair them with, say, a onesie for an easy outfit, while older kids might want to consider cool sweatshirts, or long-sleeve tees. And the wide-leg bottoms look so cool with ankle booties. For lots of other trendy printed pants and legging options (think butterflies, horses, leopards, stars, and wide vertical stripes), check out the chic mix from Taylor + Max.