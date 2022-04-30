To keep your infant’s eyes protected from the sun, the best baby sunglasses have durable, flexible frames and shatter-resistant lenses that block 99% of UVA/UVB rays. And to help ensure they’re comfortable (and most importantly, that they stay put), most baby sunglasses also have adjustable, moisture-wicking straps. In addition to offering sun protection, infant sunglasses come in seriously cute styles, including aviator, heart-shaped, and round sunnies, just to name a few.

Even adults break their fair share of sunglasses, so you’ll want to look for infant sunglasses made from durable materials such as strong plastics or flexible silicone. Though most sunglasses for babies are made to fit children from their first months up to 2 years old, an adjustable strap made from soft material can help you find the best fit. (And if your favorite sunglasses don’t come with a strap, you can always buy one separately.)

Additionally, all of the sunglasses below have polycarbonate or acetate lenses that are lightweight and impact-resistant, so they’ll withstand the inevitable drops from the stroller. Each pair also offers UV400 protection to block 99.9% of UVA and UVB rays. Some sunglasses even have polarized lenses to reduce glare and make things appear crisper.

Before heading out to enjoy the sunshine, scroll on for the best baby sunglasses with glowing reviews from parents.

1 These Fan-Favorite Baby Sunglasses With 8,000+ Reviews COCOSAND Baby Sunglasses with Strap Amazon $20 See On Amazon These baby sunglasses have an impressive 4.8-star overall rating after more than 8,000 reviews. The BPA-free, flexible frame is made from TPE plastic and comes with an adjustable, moisture-wicking neoprene strap. The polycarbonate lenses are non-polarized but have UV400 protection to block 99% of UVA and UVB rays. These cute, classic sunnies also come with a storage pouch and a cleaning cloth. In addition to the colors available in this listing, these glasses also come in fun patterns. One enthusiastic review: “Easy to adjust to baby’s head and they look adorable! My baby’s eyes are saved on our morning walks. He is 4 months old and has never tried to pull them off.” Recommended ages: 0-24 months | Colors and styles: 9 | Polarized: No

2 A Pair Of Sporty Sunnies With A Self-Fastening Strap Baby Solo Original Baby Sunglasses Amazon $20 See On Amazon Featuring a wide, self-fastening strap, these sporty baby sunglasses are easy to adjust for a comfortable fit. Both the lenses and the frame are made from BPA-free polycarbonate, and the frames can be bent without breaking. The polarized lenses offer UV400 protection, and the popular glasses have earned more than 1,700 five-star ratings. Plus, they come with a handy carrying case. One enthusiastic review: “We bought them for our 6-month-old for our Florida vacation. I was pleasantly surprised at the quality of the glasses, and at the addition of a hard storage case. They are easy to get off and on and the adjustable strap should ensure that they fit well for at least another year.” Recommended ages: 0-36 months | Colors and styles: 14 | Polarized: Yes

3 These Cute Heart-Shaped Sunglasses NULOOQ Flexible Heart Shaped Baby Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon The heart-shaped lenses of these baby sunglasses are as sweet as they are protective. The polarized lenses are made from polycarbonate and are rated UV400 for protection. Additionally, the BPA-free TPE plastic frame is totally flexible, and the adjustable strap provides a secure fit. Another popular pick, these glasses have a 4.8-star overall rating and hundreds of reviews. A microfiber pouch and cleaning cloth are also included. One enthusiastic review: “Bought these for my LO when we went on a sunny vacation. Super cute, adjustable strap on the back which can snap off too and they’re polarized and protective. She didn’t even attempt to take them off. Win win win! Got many compliments.” Recommended ages: 0-24 months | Colors and styles: 10, including two-packs | Polarized: Yes

4 A Pair Of Classic Aviators COCOSAND Baby Sunglasses with Strap Amazon $15 See On Amazon These stylish aviator sunglasses for babies come in two colors — classic black or pastel pink — and have shatter-resistant polycarbonate lenses with UV400 protection. The frame is made from flexible, BPA-free TPE plastic and comes with an adjustable, moisture-wicking strap made from polyester and neoprene. A storage pouch and cleaning cloth are included, too. What’s more, these sunglasses have parents’ approval, having earned a 4.8-star overall rating and hundreds of reviews. One enthusiastic review: “Our sweet girl loves these and I love that the sun isn’t in her eyes. They don’t bother her and the adjustable strap makes them easy to fit.” Recommended ages: 0-24 months | Colors and styles: 2 | Polarized: n/a

5 These Adorable Cat-Eye Glasses COCOSAND Cateye Style Baby Sunglasses Amazon $20 See On Amazon These retro baby sunglasses have a chic, cat-eye shape and a flexible frame that’s made from BPA-free TPE plastic. Plus, the polycarbonate lenses have UV400 protection to block UVA/UVB rays. There’s also a moisture-wicking neoprene strap for an adjustable fit. Best of all, these sunglasses come in a range of cute colors, including classic black, white, gray, and pink. A storage pouch and a cleaning cloth are also included. One enthusiastic review: “Love that these are nice and large for good protection, and seem to be very comfortable for baby! Love that they will grow with her for a while. We get tons of compliments on them.” Recommended ages: 0-24 month | Colors and styles: 7 | Polarized: n/a

6 A Pair Of Cute Round Sunglasses SOJOS Round Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $12 See On Amazon Made from flexible plastic, these round sunglasses are as stylish as they are durable. The scratch-resistant plastic lenses block UVA/UVB rays with UV400 protection. Plus, there are a dozen chic colors to choose from, including beige, yellow, blue, and red. The sunglasses come with a storage pouch and cleaning cloth, and while this pair doesn't come with an adjustable strap, you can purchase a set separately. One enthusiastic review: “Super adorable! Got them for my baby. Slightly big but she’ll grow into them by the summer.” Recommended ages: 6 months-toddler, according to a reviewer | Colors and styles: 15 | Polarized: Yes, according to the brand

7 This Budget-Friendly 5-Pack Of Colorful Sunglasses Azuza Baby Polarized Sunglasses (5-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon With this five-pack of baby sunglasses, you’ll always have a backup pair in case one gets lost. The cute, colorful frames are made from food-grade silicone that’s super flexible. The glasses have durable acetate lenses with UV400 sun protection, and each pair comes with a color-coordinated, adjustable strap, a cleaning cloth, and a pouch. Plus, they cost less than $5 a pair and come in two sizes. One enthusiastic review: “Love love love the straps that come with them. So much easier to keep them on my girls head. She was 4 months old when we got them for her they fit then and will continue to fit for the foreseeable future. All the colors are nice.” Recommended ages: 0-12 months, 12-36 months | Colors and styles: 3 | Polarized: Yes