If you’re tight on square footage, the best baby swings for small spaces are compact in size, so they’ll fit in your home without overtaking it. When looking for a swing with a small footprint, be sure to consider the dimensions of both your home and the swing you're considering to make sure it's a good fit. If space is really at a premium, you may wish to consider a model that folds down for easy storage and portability. As with all baby products, safety is of the utmost importance, so always follow the suggested weight range (or limit) of the baby swing, and know that the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) warns against letting babies sleep in them.

Many baby swings are powered by electricity and plug directly into a wall outlet, but if you don’t want to have to hunt for an outlet, look for a swing that’s powered by batteries — just know that you’ll have to change them out fairly often. For the best of both worlds, look for a swing that can be powered by batteries and via an outlet.

Look for swings with several speed or motion settings, allowing you to make adjustments based on your baby’s preferences. Some swings have built-in sounds, vibration, or toys, all of which may be helpful for calming or entertaining your baby.

Look for a lightweight swing if you plan on moving it around — under 5 pounds is ideal if you want it to be really mobile, but a model around 10 pounds will still be more easily moved than one that's closer to 20. Of course, budget is always a consideration, which is why I've located swings ranging from no-frills to all the bells and whistles.

These four baby swings are all compact in size and loaded with helpful features. And most importantly, reviewers on Amazon indicate that their sweet babies love them.

1 A Compact Baby Swing That Folds For Storage Graco Slim Spaces Compact Baby Swing Amazon $97 See On Amazon Save a tremendous amount of space by getting a baby swing designed specifically for small areas. The swing moves at adjustable speeds and features a cute star-themed mobile to soothe your little one. The swing is battery-operated (it takes four D batteries, which aren't included) so you don't need to keep it near an outlet, and it weighs just under 13 pounds so it's fairly easy to move. The legs are height-adjustable, giving you the option to make it more or less compact, and a head support can be removed when your baby no longer needs it. When not in use, the baby swing folds for easy storage. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Purchased to keep at my moms as she had a rather small apartment. Its perfect size! Fits behind the sofa & opens to a decent size swing so that my mom doesn't have to bend too far." Size: 39 x 23.25 x 35 inches (length x width x height) at full height, 39 x 23.25 x 29 inches (length x width x height) at more compact height

2 An Extremely Lightweight Foldable Baby Swing Ingenuity ConvertMe Swing-2-Seat Amazon $74 See On Amazon Baby swings that fold up are the ultimate space-savers, and this one from Ingenuity does just that. But it doesn’t end there — the swing is also lightweight (just over 4 pounds) and battery-operated, so you can truly use it wherever and whenever you need. It runs on four D batteries, which you'll have to buy separately. The compact swing has five different swing settings, and it vibrates. It can also be used solely as a stationary vibrating seat, just in case your little one doesn’t end up loving the swinging component. Twelve melodies and four nature sounds help to soothe your baby, while the pivoting toy bar provides plenty of entertainment. Choose from a few different styles. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Love this swing so much! I needed something small and compact and this is it. And the fact that it’s two in one is the best. No problems and my son loves it so much." Size: 30.5 x 21 x 24 inches (length x width x height)

3 A Modern Bluetooth-Enabled Baby Swing 4moms mamaRoo 4 Baby Swing Amazon $220 See On Amazon The mamaRoo baby swing from 4moms is probably the smartest baby swing out there — and luckily, it's compact enough to work in most small spaces. The modern baby swing is Bluetooth-enabled, allowing you to control its motion settings (there are five to choose from), volume, and sound (including the four built-in sounds) all from your phone via the 4moms app. The app is compatible with all Apple devices, so long as they're newer than the iPhone 4s, as well as most Android devices with Bluetooth Low Energy — just make sure your phone's operating system is reasonably up to date. The swing weighs just over 18 pounds and is powered by plugging into an outlet. Its seat recline position is adjustable, and the pick comes with a mobile with interactive toy balls for your little one to enjoy. Note that while the swing isn't enormous, there's no option to fold it up for storage. Also note that while the manufacturer recommends it for newborns, 4moms also sells a separate infant insert to add extra support to the seat should your baby need it. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Life saver, seriously. We were really skeptical whether to buy this or not. After all we wanted a swing but oh boy the swings in the market are huge!!! [...] Then we thought when the LO arrives we will really need a swing so we bought this- oh I am so pleased. Whenever she is having a hard time to sleep or just rest our arms a bit, we use this. She loves it - btw she is 3weeks old and we use the newborn insert which you have to buy extra. I know this is super expensive but totally worth besides it looks chic and is not as huge as other swings. It was easy to assemble also." Size: 33 x 19.50 x 25.50 inches (length x width x height)

