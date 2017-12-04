“Breast is best.” That’s all I heard when I was pregnant with my twins, so I knew I wanted to breastfeed. I’d watched my older sister lovingly nurse my niece and it seemed easy enough, but what was simple for my sister was my nightmare. It took a full five days for my milk to come in and when it did my breasts grew to what felt like an unnatural size (and I’ve always had larger breasts). I needed breastfeeding positions for large breasts, because I had such a strong letdown that my babies would spit it up, and I didn’t feel like I could do anything right. At the time I didn’t know all of the positions to choose from that can make your experience better. It’s important to understand that breastfeeding is definitely not a one-size-fits-all experience, especially when it comes to breast size.
“I find that for parents with very large breasts, positioning a newborn and the breast at the same time can be overwhelming; it can feel like you need five hands,” Jess Willis, International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) and the owner of Sunshine Lactation in Jacksonville, Florida, tells Romper. She says mothers with large breasts should “try many positions, get creative, grab some couch pillows, try some rolled blankets; props are your friend when you are learning to feed your baby with an abundance of breast. You can even try rolling a small towel or blanket, and tucking it under your breast, to help lift the breast a bit to see the nipple while latching.”
Proper latch ensures that babies are getting a good portion of the areola into their mouths, it prevents nipple pain, and also ensures that they are able to transfer milk effectively.
Finding what works for you and your baby will depend on a few factors, and may require a bit of trial and error. If you have large breasts, experts suggest that the following holds might be a good place to start.