With babies comes countless diaper changes, making the best changing pads an absolute necessity since they provide a safe, comfortable, and easy-to-clean spot to handle the task. For at-home diaper changes, choose a contoured pad that can be secured to the changing surface, whether you’re utilizing it on top of an actual changing table (be sure the pad fits within the frame if you go this route) or another piece of furniture like a dresser. Extra features like a non-skid bottom or rubber feet help ensure the pad stays firmly in place. Diaper changes on the go, however, require a different type of changing pad — look for portable picks that can fold nearly flat for transport and are easy to wipe down. Many parents like to utilize single-use, disposable changing pads for both diaper changes at home and on the go. If that sounds like you, look for ones with multiple layers to soak up messes, and bonus points if the pads contain baking soda to absorb odors, too.

No matter what safety features a changing pad might have, pediatrician and consultant for Mom Loves Best Dr. Leah Alexander notes that “a baby should never be left unattended while on a changing pad,” and that while a safety strap can prevent your baby from rolling off the pad, just be aware that it can be a “potential strangulation hazard,” so you should always keep an eye on it. Portable changing pads don’t come with the same safety features as at-home models, so Dr. Alexander explains that “it is best to avoid elevated surfaces such as benches, tables, etc.” when using these pads, with the exception being public bathroom changing tables since they “must meet specific criteria to be deemed safe for use by law.”

Finally, consider if additional features might be helpful for your changing pad. If you’d like to keep track of your baby’s weight, look for a pick that has a scale that syncs with an app to easily do so. Many portable changing pads have attached storage compartments, too, so you’ll always have essentials like diapers and wipes within reach.

These seven changing pads all boast at least a 4.5-star rating overall on Amazon — a testament to how much they’re adored by parents. With a range of options to choose from, you’ll surely find the perfect pick (or picks!) for your diaper-changing needs.

1. A Fan-Favorite Contoured Changing Pad

The whopping 4.8-star rating overall on Amazon, among 3,700 and growing reviews, definitely shows just how well-liked this changing pad from Summer Infant is. The contoured changing pad features four raised walls, and the entire thing is made from soft, durable foam covered in a double layer of quilted waterproof vinyl. When messes happen, use a damp cloth to give the pad a quick wipe, and it’s good as new! The changing pad features a security strap for safety, and grippy strips on the bottom prevent this pick from sliding around.

This changing pad measures 32 by 16 inches, and fabric straps are included to securely attach it to a dresser or changing table.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This is the 2nd of these changing pads we have ordered. The first for my first son and the second for our 2nd son who will be arriving soon. This changing pad is great with the four sides to help contain our little one when he is wiggling around during diaper changes. It is also soft and holds up over time. Our first son is now 2 years old and we are still using the original one purchased for him without any issues. It is great!!”

2. A Pack Of Disposable Changing Pads With Odor-Absorbing Baking Soda

For both diaper changes at home and while out and about, these disposable changing pads from Munchkin boast three layers of ultra-absorbent paper. Plus, the pads are infused with baking soda for natural and effective odor protection. Amazon reviewers give these changing pads a knockout 4.8-star rating overall on the site, with tons of reviewers indicating that they never leave the house without them because they’re just that useful. The size of each pad is 18 by 26.75 inches, and each package includes 10.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I have found these so useful to keep in my diaper bag and to use when I take my baby out and have to use public restrooms/changing table. They are lightweight (which is awesome, since my [diaper bag] is heavy to begin with) yet they are durable and cover the entire changing table. I can use them for more than one change - one usually lasts me the entire day I am out for multiple changes. I also use these on top of my changing pads/covers at home to help with any accidents. They protect my changing pad cover, and that way I do not have to do tons of loads of laundry! I love having these on hand and they were something I did not originally register for, but wish I would have because they are quality made, durable, useful, and really come in handy!”

3. A Compact Portable Changing Pad For Less Than $10

This changing pad from Comfy Cubs is well-sized for diaper changes, measuring 25 by 11.5 inches, but when it comes time for transport, it folds down to be super compact so it easily fits in your backpack, purse, or diaper bag. Featuring a fully waterproof exterior, this pick is easy to wipe down when messes inevitably occur. The interior padding and built-in cushioned pillow ensure that your little one stays comfortable during diaper-changing sessions. All of this for under $10? This pick is a steal — heck, you may want to scoop up a few of them to have on hand.

Choose from a variety of pattern options and some different sizes, too.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “The changing pad I received with my diaper bag was huge, and it took up so much space. Traveling with a bay is already hard, trying to squeeze everything in and out of a bag in an airport or airplane bathroom, is almost impossible! I had to get something smaller. After using this last week during [...] thanksgiving travel I can say it is AMAZING. Its the perfect size, easy to fold while holding a baby, and small enough to fit in my backpack, freeing up much needed space! I've only had it a week, so I can't say how long it will hold up, but it seems very well made, so I don't anticipate any issues.”

4. A Portable Changing Pad With Storage

Not only does this changing pad from Crystal Baby provide a comfortable (thanks, padding!), easy-to-clean waterproof spot to change your baby’s diaper, it also has tons of extra compartments to keep diaper-changing essentials within reach. Utilize the large mesh and zippered pockets for diapers, wipes, diaper cream, and more. And the exterior zippered pocket is ideal for smaller essentials like your phone or keys.

The lightweight changing pad is 21 by 22 inches in size, but it folds down to be quite compact. The buckle strap allows you to easily clip this pick to your wrist, stroller, or elsewhere for carrying.

Choose from three color options — blue and cream, dark gray, and gray dots.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This changing pad is AMAZING! I'm using it now during a travel trip across the states from coast to coast and its my favorite item. The changing pad is thin but still cushioned for comfort, the zippered pockets and elastic diaper holder are sturdy and the carrying handle makes it easy for quick grab and runs to the bathroom for the little one. This is by far the best changing pad ever. I've been suggesting it to every one I see with little ones! Must have for the diaper bag or purse!!”

5. A Contoured Changing Pad That Doubles As A Scale

While this pick from Hatch may be pricey, tons of Amazon reviewers commented that it’s worth every penny since it can be utilized as both a changing pad and a smart scale. For diaper changes, the changing pad is soft and comfortable, yet it’s made from waterproof foam so it’s super easy to clean. The contoured sides, security strap, and rubber feet are all safety features that you’ll appreciate. For keeping track of your baby’s weight, it truly doesn’t get much better than this pick. The scale can calculate changes in weight down to a quarter of an ounce — seriously, that’s not a typo! It’s a particularly useful product for those that are breastfeeding, since you can weigh your baby before and after a feeding session to get an idea of how much milk they actually drank. The smart scale connects with the Hatch Baby app to track health metrics and automatically displays it in easy-to-read charts.

Select from either gray or white color options.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I am a first time mama! Before my little girl was born I was obsessed with preparing for her arrival with the best, most innovative products. Once she was born, I found that some products were unnecessary. But that was not the case with the smart changing table pad! It is truly innovative! The scale connects to [a] multi-purpose app that is both user-friendly and visually appealing. I love the convenient dual function that it provides as it combines two products in one; Both a diaper changing necessity and health monitoring tool! The size is nice as it will suit her even as she grows and will fit on top of any standard changing table.”

6. A Bulk Pack Of Budget-Friendly Disposable Changing Pads

These disposable changing pads from Rocinha come in an extra-large bulk set with 100 pads, which will last you for quite a while. Made from a non-woven fabric with a padded interior, the pads will be quite comfortable for your little one to lay on during diaper changes. The bottom layer features a waterproof membrane that’s leak-proof — a major bonus since accidents happen! The pads are super lightweight, so they’ll be easy to carry with you wherever you might need them. Each one is 17 by 13 inches in size.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “These are definitely a must have if you have a baby! They have saved me from so many cleanups. Put it on top of your changing table and you’re good to go. They’ve been absolutely soaked and still absorbed everything. Didn’t get anything on the changing table.”

7. A Chic Portable Changing Pad Made From Vegan Leather

Soft, smooth, and oh-so chic, this changing pad from Ava + Oliver is not only aesthetically pleasing, it’s also super functional. Made from vegan leather, the pad is comfortable for your little one to lay on, and it wipes down in a snap when messes inevitably happen. The 16 by 30 inch pad folds up to a compact size for storage.

Choose from a range of neutral color options including tan, cream, or gray, and from versions with scalloped edges, too.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I don’t go one diaper change without using this pad. It has spared me so many messes and my baby is only 1 month old. Easy to wipe and wash!! [...] Easy to fold also!”

Expert:

Dr. Leah Alexander, MD, FAAP, and Medical Consultant at Mom Loves Best