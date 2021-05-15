Between towels, water bottles, and snacks, there’s a lot to pack for a day on the beach if you’re with family. The best family beach bags are durable enough to stand up to sun and water and large enough to fit all your supplies. And if your kids must have lots of snacks on hand or a variety of beach toys for a day in the sun, I’ve rounded up great bags with bonus features like insulated cooler sections and mesh materials that keep sand from being trekked home.

There are several materials to choose from when it comes to beach bags, but how do you know which one is right for your family? Consider your budget, how often you go to the beach, and whether you need it to be waterproof or machine-washable. Canvas, usually made of cotton, is traditionally used for sturdy beach bags, but you’ll want to consider a nylon, polyester, or even neoprene for a waterproof option. There are even mesh bags that easily filter sand so it stays at the beach instead of winding up in your home. You might also like a machine-washable beach bag (usually in nylon or polyester) if your gear tends to get messy at the end of the day, though most can be shaken out or spot cleaned.

When traveling with all the stuff you need for a family, capacity is key. While the bag’s volume isn’t usually listed, a helpful clue is to see how many towels it can carry. For your convenience, I’ve included that information for each pick below. Bags with several exterior pockets are convenient for grab-and-go access to things like sunscreen or sunglasses, and you’ll appreciate those with a zippered inner pocket or zippered main compartment to keep valuables safe. Those that fold flat are excellent for storage, or you may prefer a sturdier bag that stays upright for easier rummaging.

With all this in mind, here are the best family beach bags so you can easily carry everything your crew needs for a day of fun in the sun.

1. This Fan-Favorite Mesh Beach Bag For Keeping Sand Away

Available colors: black, blue (featured), green, orange, pink, white

Dimensions: 16 x 8.5 x 14.5 inches (length by width by height)

With its roomy interior and mesh lining, it’s no surprise this family beach bag maintains an impressive 4.7-star rating with over 3,000 reviews on Amazon. This waterproof bag dries quickly, won’t trap sand, and also has an impressively high weight limit of 150 pounds.

Reviewers report fitting four to eight towels in this roomy bag as well as other essentials, like water bottles, sunglasses, and toys. The padded straps are comfortable to carry even a packed bag, and there’s plenty of room for organized storage with eight pockets, including zippered outside pockets, a waterproof zippered pocket inside for valuables, and a super convenient key ring.

A helpful review: “As a family of 4 (including 2 small kids) this bag is great and extra big. I am able to fit 6 oversize beach towels in the main compartment as well as a beach blanket, and small waterproof zipper pouch and hats. The outside pockets are great for sunscreen, sunglasses and extra room for swim diapers and anything else you can possibly think you would need. I love [that] the whole bag is mesh, so no sand trapped in [the] bottom like some bags that have a solid bottom. The straps are comfortable to put over [your shoulder].”

2. A Cute Nautical Beach Bag With Sturdy Rope Handles

Available colors: blue (featured), dark blue, multicolor, turquoise

Dimensions: 17 x 6 x 15 inches (length by width by height)

This huge beach bag is made of canvas-like, heavy-duty ripstop fabric with a cotton lining, and you’ll love that it’s machine-washable. The main compartment fits four towels, according to the manufacturer, and has a waterproof lining. It also comes with a plastic case that keeps smartphones, wallets, and other valuables from getting wet or sandy.

The sturdy rope handles and blue-and-white stripes give the bag nautical flair. There’s a pocket inside and two pockets on the bag’s exterior for beach necessities. The built-in key holder and bottle opener will come in handy more than you think. The main compartment closes with a magnet button, and this highly rated bag holds up to 22 pounds. This pick is available in two sizes — X-Large and XX-Large — and, according to one reviewer, the XX-Large can fit one extra rolled up towel.

A helpful review: “This bag is awesome. It’s huge! We are a family of 6 so I needed a bag to fit sunscreen, goggles and towels for all of us and it does with no problems. Has great internal pockets and a magnet closure if needed. Well worth the money.”

3. This Genius Mesh Beach Bag & Cooler In One

Available colors: black, blue (featured), blue floral, blue polka dot, orange floral, pink polka dot, striped, pink

Dimensions: 16.2 x 6.3 x 19.3 inches (length by width by height)

Instead of packing a cooler and a beach bag, take this beach tote that’s both. The top of the bag is water-resistant mesh and large enough to hold four beach towels, according to a reviewer, as well as swimsuits, toys, and other essentials. Two zippered side pockets securely hold smaller items, like keys or a phone. On the bottom of the bag, there’s an insulated cooler that holds up to 12-pack of cans or two bottles of wine with an ice pack. It’s also the perfect spot to keep your kiddo’s snacks cool.

This machine-washable beach bag has reinforced shoulder straps and stands upright when in use but folds flat for slim storage. You’ll also love that the main compartment zips shut.

A helpful review: “Very spacious tote, just as pictured and described, it can hold all our family beach stuff. I especially like the cooler compartment. I actually brought a similar one from the store before, but that one can’t stand on its own, even when I place stuff in the cooler section. This one however meets all my expectations. The cooler section is very thick, and keeps all the food and drinks in the bottom very well insulated, and it can stand upright like shown on the picture. The sizing is good and is very easy to carry around.”

4. An Extra-Durable Bag For Beach Or Boat Days & More

Available colors: navy (featured), pink, light blue, gray, purple

Dimensions: 18.11 x 9.84 x 14.97 inches (length by width by height)

Active families who might go boating, camping, or spend a lot of time at the beach will love the superior durability of the YETI carryall bag. It’s made of laminated, high-density nylon that makes it particularly tough against the elements; the bag resists punctures and abrasions thanks to its proprietary shell. The molded EVA bottom of the bag keeps it sturdy and upright, but it also makes it waterproof.

The main opening is wide for easy access, and one reviewer reported packing five towels inside. A zippered pocket inside the bag holds valuables, and after a beach day, the bag can be hosed down to clean it.

Though this brand is known for its tumblers and coolers, keep in mind this bag is not insulated to function as a cooler. But it is a consistent favorite with a 4.8-star rating and over 1,200 reviews.

A helpful review: “Amazing quality bag. I use it for almost everything, groceries, camping, boating, beach, you name it. Easy to keep clean and almost indestructible. On the expensive side for a tote bag but that’s expected from Yeti. Worth it for the quality.”

5. This Wide Cooler Beach Bag With Included Towels

Available colors: aqua stripe

Dimensions: 23.23 x 3.66 x 14.33 inches (length by width by height)

With an insulated cooler bag inside a matching beach tote, this one is a great fit for families who must have plenty of snacks at the beach. Keep the cooler bag tucked inside for just one bag to carry with the shoulder straps or remove it to make room for even more beach necessities.

This striped polyester bag has a zippered pocket and a mesh pocket on its sides, plus a pocket inside. Two quick-drying microfiber towels come with the beach bag, and they are designed to be stored on the outside of the bag. The bag’s rectangular design stays upright when filled, and it’s foldable for storage.

A helpful review: “Perfect bag for a day at the water park or beach. I purchased for our beach trip, and I fit everything all 4 of us needed including the cooler. It is a little large when carrying, but worth it to be in one place.”

6. An Eco-Conscious & Minimalist Bag

Available colors: black (featured), lentil yellow

Dimensions: 17 x 25 x 9.75 (height by width by depth)

For a beach bag that doesn’t look like a beach bag, here’s the Baggu Cloud Bag. The minimalist design is made from heavyweight nylon that’s 59% recycled and conveniently machine-washable.

The main compartment of the bag zips closed and inside is a detachable zip pouch. The lightweight tote with padded shoulder straps could hold at least a couple of towels, a laptop, a change of clothes, or snacks. There’s also a large pocket on the outside for easy access to sunnies or other accessories. Best of all? This nifty bag folds down into its detachable pouch so you can take this bag anywhere.

A helpful review: “I love it for weekends or days when I have no idea what I am going to need-clothing wise. I live in southern California and our weather changes a lot in the evening. I adore this bag. It's lightweight, looks great, has a zipper on top and a small size zipper pouch inside the bag that attaches with snaps. The outer pocket does not have any closure but i is quite deep and I find it quite useful.”

7. An Elegant Neoprene Bag That Can Be Worn Multiple Ways

Available colors: black, brown, coral (featured), dark blue, gray, green, light gray, pure black, red

Dimensions: 17 x 11 x 13 (length by width by height)

Designed from sturdy, water-resistant neoprene and polyester, this extra-large beach bag features two spacious zippered inner pockets, a detachable bottom board and detachable shoulder pads around its high-quality sailing rope handle. This versatile bag is perfect for the beach and one reviewer says it can hold four large beach towels, sunscreen, water bottles, and water shoes. But it’s equally great for other outdoor trips, thanks to its ability convert into three styles, including a tote and a large envelope clutch with straps. The bag can be folded down for storage and it comes in a number of fun colors. It features a 4.6-star rating after more than 1,500 reviews, and it’s conveniently machine washable.

A helpful review: “Well I’m glad I ordered this for my upcoming cruise. You could use this for anything, purse, diaper bag, travel. It would fit perfectly under an airline seat.It is an extremely durable neoprene fabric and brilliantly colorful. Handles are rope and it easily fit on your shoulder to carry that way, similar to carrying a purse. Plenty of room for towels, magazines, laptop, shoes, just about anything you could find to take with you. Has two bag length zippered pocket on inside of the bag. Great depth to hold phone, sunscreen, sunglasses, passport, snacks and etc.”

8. An Extra Lightweight Beach Bag For Carrying All Those Beach Toys

Available colors: neon green

Dimensions: 18 x 12 x 18 inches (length by width by height)

This lightweight beach bag is like a big piece of netting with handles, making it perfect for holding all those sandy beach toys. And I do mean lightweight — this bag weighs 0.1 pounds, aka the equivalent of 10 nickels. It’s a tough and durable bag made of reinforced mesh and oxford fabric with nylon handles.

The very slouchy design folds down into a built-in pocket for storage and molds to fit toys with unique shapes, but it won’t stand on its own. Reviewers report fitting five towels inside this bag, and there’s one zippered pocket on the outside. And at its affordable price point, it’s no wonder this pick maintains a 4.5-star rating with over 5,000 reviews.

A helpful review: “This is an awesome bag for the price tag. And it really is an XL bag like the description says. I was able to fit a 27 piece sand toy set, 3 big water guns, sunscreen, football, frisbees, water bottles, & towels. With some other smaller things & finally filled it up. Again, for the price tag, this bag is awesome.”

9. This L.L. Bean Alternative For Under $20

Available colors: black, black star, gray, mint green, navy blue (featured), navy blue anchor, purple, red, royal blue, striped banana, white

Dimensions: 23 x 7 x 14 inches (length by width by height)

If you admire the classic and sturdy L.L. Bean Boat and Tote bag but want to spend less on a beach bag, consider this affordable canvas tote. It has an impressive 4.8-star rating with over 1,500 reviews.

The bag’s carrying handles fit comfortably in your hand or over your shoulder, and any stains on the cotton canvas can be spot cleaned. Reviewers report fitting four large beach towels in this bag, and it features one large outer pocket and zippered closure for the main compartment.

A helpful review: “This is very nice! The canvas material is very thick and sturdy. [...] The size is perfect for a beach bag or as an everyday tote. I loved it so much I ordered multiple bags after my first one! Just as thick as the more expensive LL Bean or Lands End versions.”