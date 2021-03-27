Introduce Your Baby To Montessori With These Fun Learning Toys

In their first 12 months of life, babies develop at a rapid pace, and toys can have the potential to really aid in that development. Montessori toys for babies are especially good for this because their entire purpose is to encourage curiosity and exploration without being overstimulating. Even though their designs are typically simple, they are definitely not lacking in educational value.

The basic designs of Montessori toys often allow babies an opportunity to find a variety of ways to use them through open-ended play. A great example of this is the Pikler triangle, a toy Jackie Horton, a Montessori and early education teacher, loves. "It offers a safe space for your child to explore their limbs and learn how to trust their bodies," she tells Romper in an interview, "They learn their boundaries, strengthen their muscles, and have a designated space to explore their urge to crawl and climb."

Montessori toys also encourage independence, Horton explains. Some of her favorites for babies include blocks, simple puzzles, and activities that let them explore independently, like pouring water. “Anything that allows a child to attempt these things with little guidance is sure to be a great Montessori activity,” she says. For more ideas, check out these amazing toys.

1 Soft Interactive Books Skip Hop Farmstand Soft Activity Book Target Ages: NB+ $9.99 See on Target Books made with soft fabrics and various textures with interactive features are a great way for babies to learn while also engaging and exploring.

2 Wooden Teethers Bebe Au Lait Star & Moon Wooden Teether Maisonette Ages: NB+ $15 See on Maisonette Wooden teethers are perfect for curious babies. Look for some that offer grainy textures, ways to play, and have curves to explore like this star and moon teether.

3 Play Gym Lovevery Play Gym Anthropologie Ages: NB+ $140 See on Anthropologie This baby play gym offers just enough stimulation, textures, and interactive play for growing babies without being overwhelming.

4 Crinkle Toy Wee Gallery Panda Crinkle Toy Wee Gallery Ages: NB+ $15.95 See on Wee Gallery Crinkle and tag toys are a good way for babies to explore different textures and sounds. This panda toy is great because it offers these benefits without being overwhelming.

5 Pikler Triangle CASSARO Mini Climbing Triangle Amazon Ages: 6M to 2Y and up to 150 lbs. $99 $109 See on Amazon "Pikler triangles are great for babies just starting to stand or pull up and also great for toddlers that want to climb everything," says Horton.

6 Balancing Toy Djeco BabyPoli The Natural Baby Co. Ages: 10M+ $20 See on The Natural Baby Co. This toy teaches cause and effect, introduces the concept of balance, and offers plenty of stimulation thanks to the sounds the beads make when the toy moves around.

7 Wood Rattles Promise Babe 4pc Organic Toddler Wooden Toys Amazon Ages: NB+ $0 $18.99 See on Amazon Babies can explore textures, hear new sounds, witness cause and effect, and develop their grasp with wooden rattles like these.

8 Rolling Drum Cutie Pie Toys Montessori Ball Cylinder Rolling Drum Amazon Ages: 6M+ $29.99 See on Amazon Babies who are learning how to crawl can push this rolling drum around in front of them. Even if they’re not crawling yet, sitters can hold on to this toy and shake it around to watch the balls inside move and hear them make different sounds.

9 Object Permanence Box Elite Montessori Object Permanence Box with Tray and Ball Amazon $23.99 See on Amazon "Object permanence boxes are great for infants," Horton says. "Babies will learn that just because they don't see something does not mean that it isn't there."

10 Stacking Toys Mushie Stacking Tower Happy Mango Age: NB - 3Y $14.99 See on Happy Mango Stacking toys are great for spatial awareness and exploration. These ones are made from smooth plastic and can be played with on the floor or in the bathtub.

11 Play Car Natural Baby Car Sugar Cup Trading Ages: NB - 2Y $18 See on Sugar Cup Trading Babies can feel different textures and figure out different ways to grasp this car. They can also push it and see what happens when they try to roll it up or down an incline.

12 Grasping Toy Manhattan Toy Artful Skwish Rattle and Teether Grasping Activity Toy Amazon Ages: NB+ $18 See on Amazon This toy is a teether, grasper, rattle, and sensory toy all in one. Babies can start using it as soon as their born to start strengthening their grasp and will continue to find new ways to interact with it as they develop.

Jackie Horton, Early Education & Montessori Teacher