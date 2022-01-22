Not only is organic cotton manufactured in a more eco-conscious process, but it’s frequently even more durable than conventional cotton since the production doesn’t involve many commonly used chemicals — which is helpful when it comes to baby clothes that may need to be washed often. The best organic cotton baby clothes are backed by Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certification, ensuring the cotton was grown sustainably and without synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, and other chemicals that you may not want touching your baby’s skin. And of course, organic cotton baby clothing is soft, comfortable, breathable, and available in an array of adorable styles and sizes.

While GOTS-certified organic cotton baby clothing can be harder to find (and sometimes more expensive) than conventional cotton, several brands are available on Amazon at a range of prices to fit your budget. In addition to being organic, a lot of these items have thoughtful features like a gusset that provides room for diapers and a comfy fit as your child grows. Many also have snap closures that make diaper changes easier on you and the little one. What’s more, some options have built-in mittens that prevent newborns from scratching their skin.

Below, choose from machine-washable styles including short-sleeve onesies, breathable jammies, and sweet dresses for warmer weather. There are also joggers, coveralls, and thicker tops for cooler days.

Whether you’re shopping for a newborn, infant, or toddler, read on for the best organic cotton baby clothes that are cute, colorful, and made to last.

1 These Best-Selling Footie Pajamas In So Many Styles Burt's Bees Baby Zip Front Pajamas Amazon $13 See On Amazon These best-selling Burt’s Bees pajamas have earned a 4.8-star overall rating after more than 2,000 reviews on Amazon. And though their cuteness factor is a big selling point, they’re also well-constructed, with a protective snap tab over the zipper and nonslip bee-shaped grips on the feet. “Such good quality & soft fabric,” wrote one reviewer. The GOTS-certified jammies have a comfy, loose fit, and are machine-washable. Plus, the diagonal zipper allows for easy diaper changes. The newborn and 3-month sizes also come with no-scratch mittens. Available sizes: Preemie — 9 months

2 A Pair Of Comfy Joggers Colored Organics Organic Cotton Jogger Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon Lightweight and cozy, these organic cotton joggers are GOTS-certified and reviewers love how soft they are, with one writing that the pants “get softer with each wear and wash.” The cute and comfy pants have a decorative drawstring and an elastic waist. They’re machine-washable and come in prints and solid colors, including berry, ginger, and steel blue. Available sizes: 0-3 months — 6-8 years

3 These Budget-Friendly Onesies In Every Color Of The Rainbow HonestBaby Organic Cotton Short Sleeve Bodysuits (10-Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon You can’t have too many bodysuits, and this 10-pack of HonestBaby onesies includes a variety of bright, happy colors. They’re GOTS-certified and have raw-edge jersey seams so they won’t rub against your little one’s skin. Snap closures and an envelope neckline make it easier to dress and undress your baby, and the bodysuits have earned a 4.8-star overall rating from Amazon shoppers. They’re also available in crisp white and a different rainbow-colored collection. Available sizes: Preemie — 24 months

4 An Adorable Strawberry-Print Romper Burt's Bees Baby Organic Cotton Romper Amazon $18 See On Amazon This strawberry romper is epic in its cuteness, and it’s also available in dozens of other equally adorable styles, which together have earned a 4.7-star overall rating and more than 4,000 reviews. The romper has snap closures on the legs and is made from soft, GOTS-certified combed cotton that’s ring-spun for durability and pill-free machine washing. Available sizes: Preemie — 24 months

5 This Stylish Onesie That’s Easy To Put On Makemake Organics Onesie Amazon $25 See On Amazon The wrap-around design of this cotton onesie doesn’t need to be pulled over baby’s head and it stays put with snap closures. It also has fold-over mitten cuffs on the long sleeves to prevent scratches. The organic cotton onesie is GOTS-certified and machine-washable. It’s also very soft and durable, according to reviewers, one of whom wrote “ours has been washed 50 times, no pilling, no stretching out.” Choose from solid shades including ivory and ginger as well as a variety of colorful prints. Available sizes: 0-3 months — 6-12 months

6 A 3-Pack Of Short-Sleeve Tees With Tiny Pockets HonestBaby Organic Cotton Pocket T-Shirts (3-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Though purely decorative, the contrasting pockets on these HonestBaby tees are very charming. Each pack comes with three shirts in coordinated styles, like stripes and geometric patterns. According to reviewers, the GOTS-certified tops have a bit of stretch for a comfortable fit, and “they don’t shrink or fade” after machine-washing. Available sizes: Newborn — 24 months

7 These Cozy Long-Sleeve Pajamas Owlivia Organic Cotton Sleep N Play Footless Pajamas (2-Pack) Amazon $31 See On Amazon These footless pajamas have dependable YKK zipper closures, as well as a zipper guard that closes with a snap. There’s also a roomy diaper gusset and the jammies are made from thick, soft GOTS-certified organic cotton. They’re machine-washable and available in lots of colors and styles, including short-sleeve options. Choose from packs of one or two. Available sizes: Newborn — 18-24 months

8 A Short-Sleeve Romper That Comes In Colorful Styles Lamaze Organic Baby Sleeveless Romper Amazon $11 See On Amazon Not only is this organic cotton romper GOTS-certified, but it’s also OEKO-TEX-certified to be free from harmful substances. The colorful romper has a knit weave and snaps on the inseam for easy changing, and it’s machine-washable. It has also earned the approval of Amazon customers, having earned a 4.8-star overall rating after more than 1,800 reviews. Available sizes: Newborn — 24 months

9 This Reversible Hoodie With A Graphic Print HonestBaby Organic Cotton Reversible Hoodie Amazon $18 See On Amazon This reversible hoodie is a neutral, heather gray on one side, and a lively, graphic black-and-white print on the other. Having two layers of quilted cotton also gives this GOTS-certified hoodie extra warmth. Plus, the hoodie is tagless and has snap closures for easy on and off. Like all other picks on this list, the organic cotton hoodie is notably soft and machine-washable. Available sizes: Newborn — 24 months

10 A Sweet Dress With Button Detailing Makemake Organics Sleeveless Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon The interlock knit of this organic cotton dress gives it durability and a little bit of stretch. The sleeveless dress is cute on its own but looks just as great over a long-sleeve bodysuit for cooler temperatures. The dress comes in several minimalist prints and muted colors, including white and silver sage, and it has a two-button closure. It’s GOTS-certified and machine-washable. Available sizes: 0-3 months — 18-24 months

11 This Cozy Quilted Coverall HonestBaby Organic Cotton Matelasse Coverall Amazon $20 See On Amazon This tagless, long-sleeve quilted coverall is extra soft and cozy without a lot of bulk, and the quilting also adds some lovely texture. The cross-body snap closures running down one side make it easy to put on and take off, which is especially important for diaper changes, and the GOTS-certified coverall is machine-washable. Available sizes: Preemie — 24 months

12 A 3-Pack Of Long-Sleeve Bodysuits In Coordinating Colors HonestBaby Long-Sleeve Bodysuits (3-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Another great set from HonestBaby, these long-sleeve bodysuits have cross-front, snap closures for easy on and off, as well as fold-over cuffs to keep tiny fingers from scratching. They also have raw-edge seams that are gentle on baby’s skin. They’re GOTS-certified, machine-washable, and come in color-coordinated sets and classic white. Available sizes: Preemie — 6-9 months

13 This Cute Dog-Print Onesie Monica + Andy Long Sleeve Jack + Jill Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon This long-sleeve onesie has an adorable French bulldog design. It’s made with soft, GOTS-certified organic cotton and 5% spandex for a little bit of stretch. The onesie is machine-washable and has a snap inseam and overlap shoulders to make getting dressed and changing diapers easier for both of you. Available sizes: 0-3 months — 12-18 months

14 A 2-Pack Of Comfy, Lightweight Pants Burt's Bees Baby Lightweight Knit Bottoms (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Made from GOTS-certified combed and ring-spun cotton, these knit baby pants are durable and soft. They also have a stretchy waist for added comfort. The pants are machine-washable, and each two-pack includes one striped and one solid design. Choose from gray, pink, and navy. Available sizes: Newborn — 24 months

15 These Cute Coveralls With Flutter Sleeves HonestBaby Organic Cotton Flutter-Sleeve Coverall Amazon $14 See On Amazon Available in floral or rainbow styles with flutter sleeves, these cotton coveralls are an adorable addition to your baby’s wardrobe. There’s a small button at the neckline, and the pull-on style also has snaps along the legs for more convenient diaper changes. These GOTS-certified coveralls are also machine-washable. Available sizes: 0-3 months — 24 months

16 A Super Stylish Pullover Colored Organics Lightweight Pullover Top Amazon $28 See On Amazon This lightweight pullover comes in more than a dozen colors and patterns that are so chic, you’ll wish they came in your size. The GOTS-certified, super-soft pullover is available in sizes for babies and for kids up to 8 years old, so older siblings can look just as stylish as their baby brother or sister. The machine-washable top pairs perfectly with comfy pants. Available sizes: 3-6 months — 6-8 years

17 A Matching 3-Piece Set PEHR Little Lamb Onesie Set Amazon $40 See On Amazon This PEHR set includes a long-sleeved onesie, pants, and hat, all made from organic cotton that is GOTS-certified. The onesie has a gray and white lamb print and a cross-front snap closure for easy on and off, while the hat and pants come in a matching gray stripe. All three are machine-washable. Available sizes: Small — Large

