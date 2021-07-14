13 Pokémon Backpacks Featuring Your Kid's Favorite Characters, From Bulbasaur to Pikachu

Pokémon's popularity has been going strong ever since the game first debuted in 1996. Something about these adorable fighting monsters caught the public’s heart, and they’re still part of pop culture some 25 years later. Plenty of today’s kids would definitely love to wear one of the best Pokémon backpacks for sale right now, whether they’re about to start school, go on a trip, or just need a place to store all their collectibles.
Featuring plenty of the original 151 Pokémon characters, as well as a few of the newer species, these Pokémon backpacks are perfect for kids who are all about these iconic monsters. (And honestly a lot of these designs, such as the floral Eevee bag, wouldn’t look out of place on an adult, either.) Go for a classic, bright-yellow Pikachu bag, or pick a more lowkey character like Snorlax. In any case, these backpacks make your daily trek feel more like a trip through the Viridian Forest. So whether you’re a fan of the original Game Boy versions, someone who got really into playing Pokémon Go!, or a Gen A kid who can’t stop watching Pokémon Journeys: The Series on Netflix, it’s easy to show off your Pokémon fandom with a character-themed backpack.
When it comes to toting your stuff around, these Pokémon backpacks are all very effective. Choose your favorite and go.