If you’ve ever tried to change a child’s diaper on the floor, couch, or bed, you’re probably familiar with the awkward angles and inevitable absence of something you need, like booty cream, wipes, or a change of clothes. Luckily, the best portable changing tables feature fold-up designs that can be transported or stowed away easily to accommodate traveling and almost any room in your home. Plus, they feature many of the same conveniences of a full-sized changing table, such as storage space, waterproof surfaces, and comfy pads for the little one.

What To Consider When Choosing A Portable Changing Table

The size and weight of your portable changing table is an important consideration, especially if you plan on using it to travel or want the versatility of moving it from room to room. All portable changing tables are relatively lightweight, but for something super easy to store in the car and unfold at your destination, the more compact and lightweight, the better. Conversely, if your changing table will be a semi-permanent fixture to be folded away occasionally, a larger portable changing table with lots of storage may suit your needs better. In addition, some changing tables have wheels and adjustable heights that can be set based on what’s most comfortable for you and others.

Portable changing tables also differ in the amount of support and storage they provide. Some design features include straps that provide support underneath the changing pad, removable platforms that can be inserted when set up, or built-in supports that can be folded up along with the table. In terms of storage, many portable changing tables come with hanging baskets and lower-level fabric shelves to store diapers and other necessities, but some have nice extras such as bars for hanging clothing, additional basket compartments, and mesh pockets. As you shop, you’ll also want to pay attention to the weight limit, which I’ve provided for you below.

With all these considerations in mind, I’ve rounded up the best portable changing tables that might just make changing a diaper a little more enjoyable.

1. A Portable Changing Table That Can Hold Up To 80 Pounds

This portable changing table can support up to 80 pounds — perfect for extended use well into your little one’s toddler years. It’s made of durable steel with a powdered antistatic coating, boasts three adjustable height settings that range from 33.8 to 35.8 inches tall, and has wheels with safety brakes for easy transportation from room to room. You’ll have plenty of storage options with a lower shelf and two stacked baskets on the side that are divided into five compartments for all of your supplies. Plus, the changing pad is constructed from waterproof fabric and foam cushioning, and it has a supportive board that doesn’t need to be removed before folding.

One reviewer wrote: “This thing is definitely a must have. My baby’s nursery is downstairs next to our room, but life happens upstairs so we spent the first two months changing him on a pad on the floor.... we have hardwood... and in the summer with shorts on kneeling on the hardwood just wasn’t working. We bought this and it’s been amazing. Not only is it much more ergo friendly, it is also convenient with all the storage! It holds sooo many diapers and the wipes and cream etc... It is basic enough to not be an eyesore, but can easily be folded and put away. And the wheels! You wouldn’t think you’d have to use them, but on occasion, they come in handy. We like to wheel it down the hall to the bathroom then get him undressed for the bath so there’s just a short trip from naked to the bath. Less chance for any mishaps that way!!”

Unfolded Dimensions: 28 x 24.5 x 37.8 — 39.8 inches (length x width x height) | Product Weight: 15.52 pounds | Changing Table Weight Limit: 80 pounds | Wheels: Yes | Adjustable Height: Yes

2. The Sturdiest Portable Changing Table

While this portable changing table is the heaviest option on the list, it boasts a ton of storage and an adjustable design. It has two lower shelves for storage, a dual-compartment basket in the front, two mesh pockets on each side, and a clothes rail for extra outfits. The table has four locking wheels and can support up to 24 pounds, and its height from the ground can be adjusted between 33.46 inches and 36.42 inches for your comfort.

The waterproof changing pad utilizes BPA-free fabric and has an additional support plate underneath that doesn’t have to be removed for folding, so there aren’t extra pieces lying around when it’s stowed away. And when you no longer need a changing station, this option also converts into a drying and storage rack. But keep in mind that this table is the heaviest on the list, so it might not be the best option for traveling.

One reviewer wrote: “We needed an extra changing table for our family room which is on the 2nd floor and liked this one since it had extra storage and was foldable. It came, was easy to assemble and is really sturdy. The wheels are smooth. The overall quality is awesome. Love the height adjustment options and that it’s easy to wipe clean!”

Unfolded Dimensions: Approximately 33.5 x 19.7 x 39 inches (length x width x height) | Product Weight: 22.6 pounds | Changing Table Weight Limit: 24 pounds | Wheels: Yes | Adjustable Height: Yes

3. The Best Budget Portable Changing Table

This portable changing table provides a lot of bang for your buck with ample storage and a lightweight design, all for less than $100. The bottom shelf is perfect for storing extra supplies and toys, the hanging basket has three compartments for diapers, cream, and wipes, and a clothes-hanging bar can keep extra outfits nearby. Though the changing pad is not waterproof, it boasts a height chart and a cute giraffe design and, according to reviewers, uses a thick cardboard panel underneath for support. However, the support insert needs to be removed before folding the table. And while this table doesn’t have wheels, it does have non-skid foot covers to prevent the table from sliding.

One reviewer wrote: “This thing is a life saver for having to run upstairs to our changing station every time the baby needs a diaper change. It’s fairly easy to setup, sturdy, and I love the tray on the right side to hold diapers and various other things.”

Unfolded Dimensions: 31.1 x 25.6 x 35.4 inches (length x width x height) | Product Weight: 13.73 pounds | Changing Table Weight Limit: 44 pounds, according to the seller | Wheels: No | Adjustable Height: No

4. An Ultra Lightweight Changing Table That’s Great For Travel

For a super lightweight option that’s ideal for traveling, this portable changing table with non-skid feet weighs just over 11 pounds and measures 4.6 inches thick when folded up. The changing pad has a convenient safety strap, is constructed of waterproof PVC cloth for easy cleaning, and can hold up to 24 pounds. There’s a bottom storage shelf and a three-compartment storage basket for diapers, wipes, cream, and more, and the table is available in two colors. Most of the changing pad support in this table comes from two straps underneath the pad which helps reduce the overall weight; however, some reviewers did wish there was a little more support.

One reviewer wrote: “I love this changing table! We took in a foster child & needed a changing table pretty quick [...] It was so easy to put together. What I love most about this is that it folds up & you can move it anywhere. I’ve moved my living room around a few times since we’ve had this. It’s lightweight & perfect for our situation! Everyone who has been by has complimented it & said how awesome it was! I definitely recommend trying this!"

Unfolded Dimensions: 31.5 x 25 x 40.5 inches (length x width x height) | Product Weight: 11.2 pounds | Changing Table Weight Limit: 24 pounds | Wheels: No | Adjustable Height: No

Also Consider: An Extra-Long Portable Changing Pad With Lots Of Pockets

If transporting or stashing a portable changing table still seems cumbersome, a changing pad with roomy pockets and a padded headrest is a great alternative. This particular changing pad is longer than most, measuring 25 inches long, and features widened sides to help keep baby’s feet, arms, and hands from grazing questionable surfaces while out and about. It boasts an easy-to-clean waterproof PEVA lining, a large, easy-access wipes pocket, two mesh pockets on the inside, and a zippered outer pocket for your phone and keys. It measures just 11 inches wide and 8 inches tall when folded and can be conveniently attached to stroller handles or carried like a cute little clutch.

One reviewer wrote: “I just love this baby item organizer and changing pad! It's portable so you could take it anywhere with you and is very light. The pockets are big enough to keep plenty of wipes and diapers. The portable detachable changing pad works great, and it is large enough to fit larger sized babies. It even has a strap so you could put it on a stroller or anything else you are using. It's so much easier than carrying a whole diaper bag with you all the time!”