If your little one is on the move, finding the right baby-proofing gear is essential. Retractable gates are a sleek way to effectively block off an area in your home that you don’t want your baby to reach. The best retractable baby gates are made of a strong mesh and are hard-mounted to the wall for stability. The gates should meet rigorous safety standards, and be easy for you to operate one-handed, since — real talk — you’ll probably be holding baby in your other hand.
Safety is always a concern when it comes to baby gates, so make sure that the gate meets safety standards set by the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA), which indicates that the gate has been tested annually, and is guaranteed to meet the highest safety requirements. While you’ll want to keep an eye out for the JPMA seal, it’s worth noting that this certification is built on American Society for Testing Materials (ASTM) safety standards. Some products indicate that they have been found to meet or exceed these ASTM standards, which is important to know in case they don’t have the JPMA certification.
When purchasing a retractable gate, you’ll want to start by measuring the width of the opening that you’re blocking off to ensure the gate will fit. Retractable gates come in different heights, but gates should be at least 22 inches tall (according to JPMA standards) and at least three-quarters of your child's height. Standard gates are usually around 30 inches tall, but extra-tall options measuring 35+ inches are available too, and may be helpful if you have a kiddo who loves to climb. A good gate should come with all of the hardware needed to hard-mount it to the wall.
Whether you’re filling your home with outlet covers, door knob covers, and gates for the first time or simply upgrading your baby-proofing setup, these are the three best retractable baby gates on Amazon. They will work for a variety of openings and most importantly, they’re secure and strong to help ensure that your little one stays safe.