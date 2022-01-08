If your little one is on the move, finding the right baby-proofing gear is essential. Retractable gates are a sleek way to effectively block off an area in your home that you don’t want your baby to reach. The best retractable baby gates are made of a strong mesh and are hard-mounted to the wall for stability. The gates should meet rigorous safety standards, and be easy for you to operate one-handed, since — real talk — you’ll probably be holding baby in your other hand.

Safety is always a concern when it comes to baby gates, so make sure that the gate meets safety standards set by the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA), which indicates that the gate has been tested annually, and is guaranteed to meet the highest safety requirements. While you’ll want to keep an eye out for the JPMA seal, it’s worth noting that this certification is built on American Society for Testing Materials (ASTM) safety standards. Some products indicate that they have been found to meet or exceed these ASTM standards, which is important to know in case they don’t have the JPMA certification.

When purchasing a retractable gate, you’ll want to start by measuring the width of the opening that you’re blocking off to ensure the gate will fit. Retractable gates come in different heights, but gates should be at least 22 inches tall (according to JPMA standards) and at least three-quarters of your child's height. Standard gates are usually around 30 inches tall, but extra-tall options measuring 35+ inches are available too, and may be helpful if you have a kiddo who loves to climb. A good gate should come with all of the hardware needed to hard-mount it to the wall.

Whether you’re filling your home with outlet covers, door knob covers, and gates for the first time or simply upgrading your baby-proofing setup, these are the three best retractable baby gates on Amazon. They will work for a variety of openings and most importantly, they’re secure and strong to help ensure that your little one stays safe.

1 The Overall Best Retractable Baby Gate Retract-A-Gate Amazon $147 See On Amazon This retractable baby gate from Retract-A-Gate is strong, stable, and easy to use — all things you want and need in a baby gate. But don’t just take my word for it; Amazon reviewers give this pick a standout 4.6-star rating on the site, among 1,000 and growing reviews. And the gate is certified for use at the top and bottom of stairs by the JPMA. This baby gate is made from a strong mesh material and is designed to work for openings up to 52 inches wide. The gate itself is 34 inches tall, but the total height (including the locking mechanism) is 38 inches tall. The childproof lock is easy to operate with one hand. The gate is washable and can be used indoors or out. It’s available in three colors — white, cafe, or black. And if you need a wider gate, this pick also comes in a 72-inch option. The baby gate comes with all of the necessary installation hardware. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "We've tried a few retractable baby gates and this is definitely the best. It is the ONLY one that doesn't make a hideously loud sound every time you pull it out or retract it. That alone is worth the extra money. Also, it is much easier to use than other baby gates. I can hold my daughter in one arm while opening or closing this baby gate with the other arm. Finally, it is true white so it looks better than those dingy beige and off-white baby gates. So far, it has worked well to restrain my curious and very physical child."

2 The Runner Up: A More Affordable Retractable Baby Gate EasyBaby Products Indoor Outdoor Retractable Baby Gate Amazon $46 See On Amazon Retractable baby gates can be a bit pricey, but this one from EasyBaby has a lower price without sacrificing quality or safety — a winning combination. The baby gate meets ASTM safety standards and is made from a soft, durable mesh material that’s built to last. It will work for openings up to 55 inches wide and it stands 33 inches tall. The gate has a double locking mechanism for safety — just press and twist to lock or unlock it. And don’t worry, it's easy to do with one hand. This pick comes with all of the hardware necessary for installation. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This gate is worth every penny! It took my husband about 20 minutes to install, it comes with a template that makes it so easy. It’s easy to lock and unlock and it so nice to have nothing blocking the stairs when my toddler is sleeping or even just needing more space than a average gate that’s always there gives you. We purchased two of them one for upstairs and one for the bottom of the stairs, both white which is a crisp white not an off white. Highly recommend."