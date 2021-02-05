It's definitely bedtime, but your kid is running laps around the house and giggling nonstop. How do you get this amped-up child to finally settle in for the night? The best sleep apps for kids are designed to help children calm down, relax, and hopefully doze off in no time.

Apps that support healthy sleep habits are super-popular, and there's no shortage of soothing white noise, meditation, and storytelling apps to help adults get into the right frame of mind for sleep. But consider checking out the kid's bedtime apps as well. Calming nighttime routines are often essential for kid's sleep patterns, too, because they help establish healthy sleep hygiene habits early on. And these apps, which include meditations, bedtime stories, and soothing sounds just for children, can help kids learn how to self-soothe and wind down for the night. Although nothing can replace the joy of reading books to your children and telling them bedtime stories, these sleep apps can step in after you're already through the third rendition of Olivia for the evening, and if all goes according to plan, they'll doze off before they can summon you back into their room for the fifth time that night. Check out these (mostly free) sleep apps for kids to help everybody in the household have a good night.

1 Moshi: Sleep and Mindfulness Moshi: Sleep and Mindfulness Mac App Store Free with in-app purchases $0 See on Mac App Store A sleep and mindfulness app designed specifically for kids, Moshi includes over 200 pieces of original audio content. Featuring characters such as SleepyPaws the Snoozy Koala, the Moshi Stories feature gentle rhymes and soft ambient sounds to encourage sleepiness in kids.

2 Sleepiest Sleep Sound Stories Sleepiest Sleep Sounds Stories Mac App Store Offers In-App Purchases $0 See on Mac App Store With over 2.3 million users, this popular sleep app features bedtime stories for kids (and adults), as well as over 150 sleep sounds such as white noise or city rain. There's also a series of guided meditations to help promote relaxation before bed.

3 Relax Melodies: Sleep Sounds Relax Melodies: Sleep Sounds Mac App Store Offers In-App Purchases $0 See on Mac App Store Filled with soothing music mixes, stories, and meditations, the Relax Melodies app invites users to wind down in their own way. The kid-focused sections of bedtime stories and meditations will guide your child through a calming wind-down.

4 Stop, Breath & Think Kids Stop, Breathe & Think Kids Mac App Store Offers In-App Purchases $0 See on Mac App Store Designed for kids ages 5-10, the Stop, Breathe & Think Kids app offers mindful sleep stories to help children ease into bedtime. There's also a selection of mindful missions, including one focused specifically on sleep.

5 Surfing On A Cloud: Meditation Surfing on a Cloud: Meditation Mac App Store $0 See on Mac App Store The Surfing on a Cloud: Meditation app is designed for children under the age of 10. It offers imaginative stories to help kids wind down, letting them pretend they're enjoying a hot air balloon ride, flying on a magic carpet, or even surfing through the clouds.

6 Lullaby Songs For Sleep Lullaby Songs for Sleep Mac App Store Offers In-App Purchases $0 See on Mac App Store With over 24 different lullaby songs, the Lullaby Songs for Sleep app helps kids fall asleep to familiar tunes. There's also a selection of sleep and relaxation sounds.

7 Storybook: Bedtime Stories App Storybook: Bedtime Stories App Mac App Store Offers In-App Purchases $0 See on Mac App Store The interactive Storybook: Bedtime Stories App combines lullabies, stories, and gentle massages to help children sleep. Just follow along with the video for tips on how to give your kid a massage while enjoying these relaxing stories together.

8 New Horizon: Kids Meditation New Horizon: Kids Meditation Mac App Store Offers In-App Purchases $0 See on Mac App Store Available for free with no advertisements, the New Horizon Kids Meditation app offers sleep meditations and stories specifically designed to help kids get to sleep. Stories such as "The Sleep Train" are specifically designed to encourage children to drift off.

9 Children's Sleep Meditations Children's Sleep Meditations Mac App Store Offers In-App Purchases $0 See on Mac App Store Offering six free bedtime meditations, Children's Sleep Meditations also includes additional content for purchase. The professional recordings are designed to soothe kids of all ages.

10 Nighty Night! The Bedtime Story App Nighty Night Mac App Store Offers In-App Purchases $3.99 See on Mac App Store Designed for children ages 1- 4, the Nighty Night app encourages your kid to put a variety of adorable animated animals to bed. Featuring gorgeous art and animation, it's a calming bedtime ritual for any kid.

Like adults, children can have a hard time falling asleep too. These kid-friendly apps are designed to calm your child before bed so that they can hopefully drift off without having to count too many, if any, sheep.