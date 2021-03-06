Once your baby enters the toddler stage, the best toddler blankets will keep them cozy and warm. Toddler blankets should be comfortable and soft, but still durable enough to withstand repeated washings (ideally in the washing machine). It's typically considered safe for your child to sleep with a blanket once they're 18 months of age or older, but every child is different, so consult a doctor if you aren't sure.

If your toddler is ready for a blanket, be sure to choose one made from fabric that will keep them comfy, cozy, and not overly warm. Lightweight blankets made from breathable cotton (organic, if you prefer), bamboo, or polyester are best for warmer conditions, while thicker picks made from thick, fuzzy materials such as polyester fleece as are better for colder weather, especially if the blankets feature a filling for additional insulation. However, it’s best to have a variety of blankets on hand, so you can swap between lighter and heavier options as needed.

More specialized blankets can also come in handy. Weighted blankets have been found to benefit toddlers by helping them calm down at bedtime. Dr. Jacqueline Jones, M.D., author of the book Medical Parenting: How to Navigate the Health, Wellness & Medical System With Your Child, told Romper in a previous interview that weighted blankets are generally intended for children who are "old enough to be able to remove the blanket themselves — so between 18-24 months of age." Nonetheless, she also cautioned that you should consult your child’s physician before using a weighted blanket. If you decide a weighted blanket is right for your child, it's generally recommended to choose one that’s about 10% of their body weight plus 1 to 2 pounds.

Another specialized blanket is a wearable blanket, which is great for toddlers like mine who throw their blanket out of the bed during the night. Wearable blankets typically feature a zipper or snap closure so they’ll stay secure on your little one. Some have cutouts for your toddler’s feet, allowing them to easily walk while wearing the blanket, too.

These are the seven best toddler blankets available on Amazon. These picks all feature adorable designs that your tot will love, and they’re comfortable and cozy to boot.

1. A Fan-Favorite Blanket That’s Super Thick & Warm

With more than 42,000 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.7-star rating overall, this blanket from Bedsure is wildly popular on the site because it’s so incredibly thick and warm — ideal for those times when your toddler just wants to cozy up. The blanket is made from plush polyester with smooth microfiber on one side and fluffy sherpa on the other. Amazon reviewers report that it holds up great in the washer and dryer, writing that the blanket is "as soft as always, even after three years of washing."

Choose from a wide range of colors, as well as multiple different sizes, including a 40-by-50-inch baby throw blanket size and an extra-large 108-by-90-inch pick that could be draped over a big kid bed.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "My 3 year son is starting to use larger blankets at night and everything we found was either too small or too big. This fit just right. We liked it so much we bought a second one. Son loves it and it keeps him warm. Each side of the blanket feels like it is good quality and the colors are great. Would recommend to anyone."

2. A Plush Blanket That’s Under $10

Toddlers tend to be pretty rough with their belongings, so if you’re looking for a low-cost blanket so you won’t mind if it accidentally gets lost, dirty, or damaged, this one from Little Starter is the way to go. For less than $10, you’ll get a plush polyester toddler blanket that's amazingly soft and lightweight. At 30 by 40 inches, it's smaller in size than some of the other picks on this list, but it's a great option for using on the go, at daycare, in the car seat, or really anywhere else life takes you.

This pick is machine washable. Choose from a handful of striped, zig-zagged, and polka-dotted patterns.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "My son loves this blanket. He is really picky about his blankets and this one passed the test. Perfect size for a 2 year old."

3. A Lightweight Wearable Blanket

This wearable blanket from HALO is the perfect alternative for a little one that just can’t seem to keep their blanket on during the night. The wearable blanket is secured on your toddler by a zipper closure that conveniently opens from the bottom for easy diaper changes. Feet cutouts allow them to walk while wearing the blanket, but they can also tuck their feet into it during the night for a little extra coziness.

Since the blanket is sleeveless and made from lightweight polyester, it's best for warmer sleeping conditions, though it can be layered with other sleepwear for cooler temperatures. This pick is machine washable and comes in two sizes — 2-3T and 4-5T. It's available in blue or pink.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "If you have a mover and a shaker like I do, you'll be happy with these. My daughter still sleeps in these at 2 1/2 and will probably continue to do so, since she moves like crazy at night. The few times we've had her sleep without them she has interrupted sleep because she gets too cold when her blankets come off. I'm sure eventually she'll settle down (or stop waking up), but until then, these knit sleepsacks are essentials. You can put fleece PJs under them in the winter for warmth, and short sleeved ones under them in the summer to be cool. They are just perfect!"

4. A Reversible Quilt With An Organic Cotton Exterior

If you prefer organic cotton, this Burt’s Bees quilt features a wonderfully soft and breathable jersey cotton exterior that’s 100% organic. It’s even Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified for your peace of mind. The quilted blanket features polyester filling for warmth, and it’s reversible with a different eye-catching design on each side.

This blanket is 37 by 46 inches in size, and comes in a handful of patterns. It is machine washable.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Love the quality of this blanket! I wouldn't expect anything less from Burt's Bees Baby. Super soft, warm, and not too thick. Perfect for baby and toddler!"

5. A Warm Fleece Wearable Blanket

If your toddler tends to lose their bedding overnight, this wearable blanket from baby deedee is an amazing alternative to a loose blanket that will actually stay in place. Plus, it's super warm since it's made from thick fleece. No feet cutouts are a positive in this case, since the closed bottom keeps heat trapped inside the blanket. A zipper closure and shoulder strap snaps make for easy on and off.

Choose from a range of solid color options, and three sizes — 0-6 months, 6-18 months, and 18-36 months. If your little one needs even more warmth through the night, the brand also makes an extra-thick, sleeping bag-like wearable blanket. This pick is machine washable.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This is the second sleep sack of it's kind we've bought. They work perfectly for our toddler who, though technically old enough to sleep with a blanket, definitely couldn't keep a blanket on through the night. We layer this with fleece pajamas and it keeps him warm all night. It launders well and we've never had any problem with pilling or the sack coming apart."

6. An Ultra Lightweight & Breathable Blanket

Made from a combination of temperature-regulating bamboo and soft cotton, this muslin blanket from Little Jump is one of the most lightweight (it weighs under 1 pound, in fact) and breathable option out there. But the plusses don’t end there; this pick is machine washable, and Amazon reviewers particularly adore it because it gets softer and softer after each wash. They give this pick a 4.8-star overall rating on the site after more than 600 reviews.

The blanket is 47 by 47 inches in size and comes in three adorable patterns — starry sky, dinosaur, and flamingo.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These are the BEST blankets! I was looking for something super soft, lightweight and breathable, but affordable and durable for my twin boys to use as a warm weather blanket. This absolutely fits the bill! My guys love these blankets, and they get softer with every wash. Great quality product, especially for the price!"'

7. A Weighted Blanket For Toddlers

If you’re interested in giving your toddler a weighted blanket, this one from MAXTID is highly rated on Amazon, with a knockout 4.7-star rating overall among 2,400 and growing reviews. Tons of parents indicate that it has made a big difference when it comes to their little one’s sleep. The blanket is made from soft, minky polyester; one side is smooth, while the other has little textured nubs. One unique thing about this pick compared to other similar weighted blankets is that the whole thing is actually machine washable for ease of use.

Choose from four colors and 3-, 5-, 7-, and 10-pound options, depending on your child’s weight. It's also a good idea to consult a physician before use.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "My child’s OT recommended a weighted blanket 10% of my child’s weight. It seems like 5lb weighted blankets are common (and there are quite a few that are less expensive than this one) but my toddler is 27lbs. This is the only 3lb weighted blanket I felt comfortable buying. I didn’t want it to be too heavy and this one is perfect. My daughter is very comforted by this blanket and she has been sleeping significantly better and it even has a calming effect during the day for her. Very good purchase. It’s super soft and the right size for a younger toddler."