Once your sweet babe hits the toddler stage, you’ll want to put them in the best toddler pajamas to ensure that they’re comfortable and safe while they sleep. For optimum comfort, look for sets made from soft fabrics that will help regulate your child’s temperature. You’ll also want to seek out the style that best suits your child’s needs, whether that’s one-piece footed pajamas or a short two-piece set.

To ensure your little one stays comfortable in warmer conditions, look for pajamas made from breathable fabrics like viscose or cotton (organic, if you prefer). Short sleeves and shorter bottoms can also help them stay cool. If your child's room gets cold, look for thicker pajamas made from materials like fleece, with long sleeves and full-length bottoms. One-piece pj's may be warmer than separates, since they won't ride up to expose your toddler's tummy, but separates can be easier for them to take on and off themselves — especially important for potty training.

If you decide to go the one-piece route, you’ll have to decide between footless and footed pairs. Footed pairs will keep your little one’s feet warm, and you also won’t have to mess with socks that always manage to come off — just make sure that they have nonslip grips to prevent falls! Slipping is less of an issue with footless pairs. Either way, most parents will tell you to only choose one-piece pajamas that have a zipper closure because snaps are a major pain whenever the pj's need to come on or off.

As far as safety is concerned, sleepwear for toddlers either needs to be snug-fitting or treated with flame-retardant chemicals to minimize danger during a fire, though some parents may choose to opt for the former since some flame-retardant chemicals have been linked to health issues.

These eight toddler pajamas include a range of options, including a six-piece set with a variety of pieces (both long and short sleeve tops and bottoms) that you can mix and match as needed. All of these picks are amazingly adorable, so your little one can be stylin’ as they snooze.

1. A Long-Sleeve Pair Of Pajama Separates

Soft, snug, and oh-so stylish, these long-sleeve pajamas from VAENAIT BABY will likely become your toddler’s favorite new set of sleepwear. The pajamas are made from cotton with a super wide waistband for comfort. Cuffs on the sleeves and bottoms keep the pajamas from riding up. And a tagless label on the neck helps to protect sensitive skin. If you’re worried about ruining this pick in the washing machine, you're in luck; reviewers on Amazon indicate that the pajamas actually hold up quite well, even with repeated washes. One reviewer even wrote, "They get washed frequently, and still look good as new."

These pajamas are available in different patterns depending on your toddler’s personal style and interests, including some super fun ones like astronaut, penguin, and dinosaur print.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This company makes terrific pjs. I bought a pair last year and they are still in good shape. No over stretched waist band or fabric shrinkage like some pjs. They are soft and breathable. Perfect for a kid. Cute designs too. I'm buying more."

Available sizes: 12-18 months, 2T, 3T, 4-5T, 6-7 years, 8 years, 10 years, and 12 years

2. A Multi-Piece Pajama Set To Mix & Match

When it comes to this pajama set from Simple Joys by Carter’s, you get tons of mix and match possibilities. The coordinating set comes with six different pieces, including one long-sleeve top, two short-sleeve tops, one pair of shorts, and two pairs of pants — all for around $25! Combine the pieces however you wish to be sure your little one is properly attired for their sleeping conditions. The pajamas are made from amazingly soft cotton, and are meant to have a snug fit. Each of the bottoms have elasticized waistbands with banded cuffs. When it’s time to do laundry, you can throw everything in the washing machine. And Amazon reviewers? Well they’re totally wild about the set, hence the knockout 4.8-star rating overall they give it on the site, after more than 20,000 reviews.

While this pick is labeled as girls' clothing, it comes in a bunch of prints that would look cute on any toddler — as would these additional options, which are labeled as boys'.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These pajamas are soft and adorable! I love that you can mix and match! The fabric is soft and perfect for sleeping. I have washed them many times and they hold up! Carters makes great clothes for reasonable prices!"

Available sizes: 6-9 months, 12 months, 18 months, 24 months, 2T, 3T, 4T, 5T, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8

3. A Set Of One-Piece Footless Pajamas

If your little one is on the move, these one-piece pajamas from Simple Joys by Carter’s are footless, so you won't have to worry quite as much about your toddler slipping or sliding like they might in a footed pair. The long-sleeved pajamas are made entirely from soft and cozy cotton, and they feature an ankle-to-chin zipper for easy on and off. A snap-over tab prevents the zipper from irritating your little one’s skin. A snug fit is an important safety feature, while ribbed cuffs on the sleeves and legs help to keep the pj's in place.

This pick comes with three pairs of pajamas that are machine washable. Choose from a couple of different sets with a variety of patterns. This set is targeted at girls, but could work for any toddler, as could these cute options, which are targeted at boys.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "The cotton is soft and washes very well without too much shrinkage and fading. They fit snugly, but not so tightly that the sleeves are uncomfortable [...] Our granddaughter is quite petite in length for her age, so finding good pajamas without feet was a must. These met our criteria, and they were always available for a reasonable price. I've purchased at least 8 pair[s] within a year's timeframe."

Available sizes: 6-9 months, 12 months, 18 months, 24 months, 2T, 3T, 4T, and 5T

4. A Pair Of Short Pajamas Separates In Solid Colors

For warmer sleeping conditions, these pajamas from VAENAIT BABY will help your tot stay nice and cool. The set features shorts and a short-sleeved top, both of which are made from a lightweight, breathable blend of viscose and spandex for a snug, comfortable fit. These pajamas features a super-wide waistband and a tagless label to protect sensitive skin. Though simple in design, the pj's come in basically the full rainbow’s worth of solid color options — a fact that Amazon reviewers particularly love. They give the pajamas a solid 4.7-star rating overall on the site, among 2,600 and growing reviews.

It’s recommended to use a laundry bag when machine washing this pick in order to prevent snags, rips, or other damage.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These are [perfect] for summer pajamas! They’re a super soft silky buttery fabric. Thin and breathable fabric keep my toddler from getting too hot at night."

Available sizes: 18-24 months, 2T, 3T, 4T-5T, 6-7 years, and 8 years

5. A 3-Pack Of One-Piece Footed Pajamas

At less than $30 for three pairs of pajamas, this pick from Simple Joys by Carter’s is a total steal when it comes to both price and quality. Made from ultra-soft 100% cotton, the snug one-piece pajamas feature the ever-important full-zipper closure (with a tab at the top to keep it away from the chin), so you won’t have to mess with snaps or other finicky closures. The pj's are footed, but they do have nonslip grips on the bottom to help prevent slips and falls. A tagless design reduces potential skin irritation.

Amazon reviewers indicate that these pajamas are actually quite lightweight, and that they hold up well in the washing machine; they give this pick a whopping 4.7-star rating overall, among 19,000 and growing reviews.

These pj's are labeled as boys', but they'd look great on any toddler. Choose from a handful of patterns, including these bright and colorful options that are labeled as girls'.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "They fit well and my son looks so cute in them. They are perfect for keeping him warm without getting too hot since the material is lightweight. (we live in a warm climate)."

Available sizes: 6-9 months, 12 months, 18 months, 24 months, 2T, 3T, 4T, and 5T

6. A Pair Of Long-Sleeve Pajama Separates Made From Organic Cotton

Prefer to dress your toddler in organic cotton? These snug-fitting pajamas from Burt’s Bees are made entirely from 100% organic GOTS-certified cotton, so you can feel good about your purchase. The long-sleeved, two-piece pajama set will be easy for your toddler to pull on and off — a total must for those in the midst of potty training — and it features an encased elastic waistband for a comfortable fit. Ribbed bands at the ankles and wrists ensure that the legs and arms won’t hike up during sleep.

This pick is machine washable and comes in a huge range of pattern options, so surely you and your toddler will find a pair that you both adore.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "We’ve been buying these jammies since our LO was wearing 3 months size & now she’s in 5T. We love everything about these jammies! Affordable, soft, organic cotton with beautiful prints & patterns. They fit just as expected and last really well. [...] Thank you, Burt’s Bees, for giving us the opportunity to keep our baby safe from chemicals without going broke doing so!"

Available sizes: 12 months, 18 months, 24 months, 2T, 3T, 4T, 5T, 6 years, and 7 years

7. A Pair Of Warm Fleece Footed Pajamas

When your little one's sleeping conditions are chilly, you might want to upgrade their sleepwear to fleece to keep them toasty warm through the night. And this pair of one-piece pajamas from Leveret is the perfect option. The 100% polyester fleece pj's are extra-thick, with warm feet that feature anti-slip grips on the bottoms. The pajamas have a full zipper closure for ease, and they’re flame-resistant for safety.

These pajamas are machine-washable. And they come in some totally adorable print options — you'll probably end up adding multiple pairs to your cart!

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "We live in a cold climate and I was looking for soft, warm, fleece jammies - these are perfect! They fit well, don't get all stretched out when our little one crawls around all day in them and the grips on the feet are perfect as he attempts to take his first steps. The print is adorable. I will be buying more of these."

Available sizes: 3-6 months, 6-12 months, 12-18 months, 18-24 months, 2T, 3T, 4T, and 5T

8. A Pair Of Short-Sleeved Pajama Separates In Fun Designs

With a range of seriously fun designs available — like space, dinosaurs, and fire trucks — it’s likely your toddler will fall head over heels for these pajamas from Family Feeling. The snug-fitting pajamas are made from 100% cotton, and the set features a lightweight short-sleeved top and a pair of shorts to help your little one stay breezy cool. Bonus points: The separates are easy to get on and off, too.

The pajamas are machine-washable, and they’re tagless to prevent skin irritation.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I love these for my 21 month old . i got him a 2t because he’s big for his age & they fit great. Not too big but still enough for a grow & a wash. They are a lot softer than I expected. I’m genuinely surprised & happy about this purchase."