On colder days, keeping a little one’s feet warm can be a struggle. Some kind of indoor footwear is essential for your toddler to wear at home and slippers keep their feet cozy and help them walk comfortably in your home without taking a tumble. The best toddler slippers have a comfortable and appealing design for your toddler so they keep them on, and most importantly, feature a non-slip sole so they can confidently take their next steps.

Choosing a slipper with a favorite character or theme might be enough to encourage your toddler to keep these shoes on, and you’re bound to find one from their most-watched show or movie. If you’d prefer a no-nonsense slipper that matches with any outfit, I’ve got you covered as well.

A sole with grip is essential, especially since walking may be new to your toddler. A non-slip sole, often made of rubber with dots or patterns on the bottoms for added traction, will help keep them from falling.

The best toddler slippers have a cozy element, but their designs can vary. Generally, toddler slippers are enclosed around the toes and hug the ankles in a loafer or sock style. For open slippers, look for one with a lip along the edge or a back strap to help secure the foot. Some toddler slippers may even go as high as a bootie for added warmth and wearability both indoors and outdoors.

Here are the seven best toddler slippers, including one pick that comes in matching grown-up sizes, too. Each of these pairs is highly rated on Amazon and will keep your kid's toes warm and cozy.

1. A Sesame Street-Themed Pair

Elmo and Cookie Monster are familiar faces to most toddlers, and they'll be excited to put on these Sesame Street toddler slippers. With an impressive 4.8-star rating and over 2,500 Amazon reviews, it's clear these slippers have more going for them than just the cuteness factor: You'll love that these plush slippers have cushioned footbeds and textured rubber dots on the sole to resist slipping.

Several reviewers commented about the excellent traction and how the sock-top style of the slipper also helps keep these shoes on. Choose from the featured Elmo or Cookie Monster.

A helpful review: "I love them! He loves them! Errbody wins!! Lol But honestly, I bought them a little bigger than his normal shoe size so he'd be comfortable and they could grow with him. He loves being able to see Elmo with him as he runs around, it's a much different experience for him compared to his Elmo T-shirt/sweatshirt/PJs.. where other people can see Elmo but he cannot. It's a win for me."

Available sizes: 3 to 10

Available colors/styles: 2

2. Fleece Toddler Slippers That Go With Anything

These fleece toddler slippers keep things really simple in a no-nonsense design available in seven neutral shades like gray, black, or camo. These slippers enclose around the ankle and are a bit more wearable for taking outside the house, thanks to the streamlined design, cushioned insole, and thick outsoles with traction.

A helpful review: “My toddler is obsessed with wearing shoes at all times. We were looking to replace a worn out pair and came across these ones with [a] rubber sole, which is great since he likes to go outside and check on things. [...] We like them so much we got a second pair for him to use at daycare!”

Available sizes: 5 to 10, plus bigger kid sizes

Available colors: 7

3. This Fun Pair For The Disney and Pixar-Loving Toddler

If your little one is a fan of Disney or Pixar films, they'll light up when they see this pair of Disney Vampirina slippers. And if Vampirina is not their favorite character, they can choose from more than 50 other adorable options like Toy Story's Woody or Buzz Lightyear, Frozen's Elsa or Anna, Donald Duck, Cinderella, and so many others. Each oversized, plush slipper encloses around the ankle to easily slide on or off the foot. The rubber soles of these slippers help keep toddlers steady on their feet so they can walk confidently. These slippers have an impressive 4.8-star rating and more than 1,000 reviews. And since they come in adults sizes, as well, you can buy a pair for every member of the family.

A helpful review: “I bought these for my son, He likes how thick the padding is on the bottom, He says his foot sinks in and he likes it [...] I guess he means they're comfy The reason he picked these ones over other Stitch ones online was because he likes how big the Stitch head is on these ones and that the ears stick out. They were a little pricy so I was hesitant to buy them, but they really are super cute."

Available sizes: 7.5-12.5 toddler, plus older sizes

Available styles: 59

4. This Set Of Adorable Slipper Socks

This set of slipper socks are a great pick for young toddlers getting the hang of walking, and each of the three pairs features a cute animal and vibrant colors. The thick terry socks have anti-slip bottoms with textured dots to help toddlers take steady steps, and the snug fit helps keep these on their feet.

A helpful review: “Love these! Our little one hates to wear shoes. Socks are slippery on the wood floors. These are perfect. Warm and still protect little feet.”

Available sizes: 6 months to 24 months

Available colors: 6 (comes in packs of three)

5. Cozy Bear Slippers That Can Match The Family

Buffalo plaid is a classic design you'll love to pair with cute pajamas, and your toddler will enjoy donning the "lil bear" message with ears on each shoe. Perhaps the best thing of all about these cozy toddler slippers is the whole family can match for an adorable photo-op with slippers for mama bear, papa bear, auntie bear, baby bear, or grand bear.

These highly rated slippers with over 2,000 reviews are also designed with functionality in mind; they have rubber soles, memory foam insoles with fuzzy lining, and a lip at the heel of the open back to keep the shoes in place.

A helpful review: “Super cute, warm. Has enough grip to prevent sliding on the floor! We got a matching set for the family.”

Available sizes: Toddler 5 to 12, plus infant and bigger kid sizes

Available colors: 6

6. This Comfy Slip-On Pair Available In So Many Colors

These soft toddler slippers come in a cute and fuzzy color block design. The snug ankle-cut fit stays put on small feet, and the tab at the heel makes it easy to slip them on and off.

A soft rubber sole with traction ensures steady footing for your toddler, and you'll love that these highly rated slippers come in more than a dozen colorways, including leopard, gray, and red.

A helpful review: "Soft slippers!!! Absolutely adorable!!! I love the color combo, the quality & the price. My 3 y.o. doesn’t want to take them off."

Available sizes: 6 to 10, plus infant and bigger kid sizes

Available colors: 16

7. These Sock Slippers With Cute Animal Themes

For added warmth, try these toddler sock slippers with fleece lining extending to the mid-calves. These thick socks appeal to little ones with one of more than a dozen animal prints, including a panda, penguin, unicorn, and reindeer. The soles are lined with silicone dots for grip on floors.

A helpful review: "This is so cute. It is warm and fuzzy and the grip at the bottom where the rubber soul is really good. It really does keep my son's feet warm and would be excellent for the winter. I think I need to get a few more."