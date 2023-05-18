After several long months of waiting (not to mention dealing with a variety of pregnancy side effects), actually giving birth to your little one is obviously the most exciting moment of the entire experience. A close second is when you get to spill the beans to everyone in your life. Telling your friends and family that your baby has finally arrived following a pregnancy announcement is a moment full of joy and pride, which is why so many parents put so much thought into how they’re going to do it. If you’re not sure what to do, there are plenty of birth announcement ideas that do this huge moment justice.

You have a few options for how you’re going to announce your baby’s birth. You can go old-school and send out a birth announcement in the mail, complete with a cute photo to hang on the fridge. Or you can skip the paper and just announce on social media whenever you’re ready. Of course, you can also choose to keep things a bit more private, and just text or reach out to close friends and family members.

The choice is ultimately yours, but if you’re looking for some great birth announcement ideas, we have a lot below. Here’s exactly how to send a birth announcement so everyone gets to know your little bundle of joy.

When to send a birth announcement

Send a birth announcement to whatever friends and family you want, but be sure to do so in a fairly timely matter. If you’re sending out birth announcements through snail mail, you’ll want to do so within as quickly as two weeks after the birth. You should have them sent out by two months in, but you can do so up to four to six months after the birth — the sooner the better, though.

Putting a birth announcement on social media is the more casual option and is usually done the first week after your baby is born. If you want to text or email close friends and family, try to do it within the first two weeks. Some might even share or post something immediately after birth, and that’s okay too. Do whatever feels right to you.

Don Mason/The Image Bank/Getty Images

What to include in a birth announcement

Birth announcements should say more than just something like, “Hey! We had a baby!” You can decide whether you want to include a photo or not. And don’t worry if you didn’t do a professional newborn shoot: babies are so cute that you can simply snap a photo in a sweet outfit in good lighting and you’re good to go. If it’s close to a particular holiday, you might lean towards a holiday-themed birth announcement. You should also include some basic details about the newest addition to the family:

The baby’s name

Baby’s birth date

Their weight and length

The time and place of their birth

The parents’ names

Names of their siblings

Birth announcement caption ideas

If you decide you want to do a birth announcement on social media, whether it’s Facebook, Instagram, or another platform, then you’ll probably want to add a cute caption alongside the above details. Here are a few fun ideas:

Hello, world! Introducing our bundle of joy (baby name).

Our home has grown by two feet!

There's a new baby in town!

We are "two" happy to announce (baby names).

Our newest addition has arrived!

Here we grow again!

"Ten little fingers, ten perfect toes, fill our hearts with love that overflows."—Unknown

We couldn't wait to meet our baby, so they arrived a bit early! Introducing (baby name).

…And Baby Makes Three (...Or the accurate number)

Love at first sight is REAL!

The best things in life are not things. Proudly announcing the best thing that’s ever happened to us!

A little [brother/sister] has joined our crew!

It looks like this little one just didn’t want to miss [insert holiday/event]

Proudly Presenting…

OMG, we’re parents!

Take a seat. We have a baby for you to meet.

We leveled-up from couple to parents.

The stork has dropped the cutest baby into our family.

Two new feet are making sweet footprints on our hearts.

In one beat of a heart, our family grew by one.

Did you hear? It's true. We added a new little one to our crew.

The baby we've been waiting and praying for has joined us. Welcome, [baby name].

Help us welcome our new sweet addition. Baby [name] has arrived.

The sun and the moon got nothing on this little shining star.

Cute birth announcements

Want to send your birth announcement via snail mail? This is a cute way to give people a photo of your newborn that they can actually hold onto. It costs a little more, but it’s definitely special. Below are a few birth announcement cards to choose from.

1. Celestial card

Decorated with moons and stars, this sweet star-themed stationary keeps the birth announcement simple. It’s just one photo with the most important details included.

2. A Winnie The Pooh announcement

This Winnie The Pooh announcement is such a sweet way to start off your baby’s journey. It says “chapter one,” has room for a photo, and features a cute graphic with all the details.

3. A birth announcement card featuring siblings

If your newest addition is joining one or more other siblings, this card is a great way to include the entire family. The colorful letters and multiple photos are so fun.

4. A floral birth announcement card

Put a big focus on their name with this birth announcement card. It features a large graphic of their first initial so no one can miss it.

5. A birth announcement fearing a gallery of photos

Can’t decide on just one photo? No one will blame you. This birth announcement card features up to nine photos so you can show off all of your favorites.

6. A religious birth announcement option

For the religious family, there’s this sweet birth announcement option. It’s simple but places the focus on the most important thing: your little one.

7. A modern and minimalist birth announcement card

Clean and simple, this birth announcement is a modern option. It doesn’t include tons of detail, but the photo placement is pretty.

8. A birth announcement card that doesn’t include a photo

If you don’t want to send a photo out, you don’t have to. This card features sweet baby shoes in lieu of a picture.

9. A timeless black and white card

Minimalist and adorable, this birth announcement card feature a photo you love. On the back, it says, “someone we’d like you to meet” with all of the details.

10. A series of events

This cute social media idea features a mini timeline of what led up to baby’s arrival: the initial pregnancy test, the first sonogram photo, a belly photo from later in the pregnancy, and finally, a picture of the newborn. This is such a unique and special way to share your little one’s arrival.

11. A sibling photo

If you’re announcing the birth of a baby who isn’t your first, you can make it a family affair by including their sibling(s) in the photo. This is a great way to make other young ones feel included and it’s just super sweet to see them together.

12. A matching name tag and swaddle

Any version of this aesthetically pleasing and carefully curated birth announcement is popular on social media for a reason. It’s adorable, nice to look at, and includes fun props. You can swaddle your little one in a cute blanket, maybe add a matching headband, then add a nice name tag to show off their new name.

13. A first family photo

Your birth announcement can only focus on the new family you’ve just created. A photo of the parents with their bundle of joy feels intimate and special, especially if taken in the hospital bed.

14. Just their name

Not quite ready to hard launch your baby or unsure about showing their face to the world? This is a great idea for more privacy. Simply hold up a cute tag with their name on it over an out-of-focus picture of baby behind so everyone gets the idea.

If you want to send out a birth announcement, be sure to get it done within the first few weeks of baby’s birth — and if that seems overwhelming, just try for the first three to four months. These birth announcement ideas work whether you want to do it on social media or in the mail, so choose the best option for you.