It’s the most wonderful time of the year… to start sending out holiday greetings. But if you don’t have time to personally handwrite a Christmas card to your friends and family, a heartfelt online greeting is just as good. And if you’ve just recently welcomed a little one into your life, then a Christmas birth or pregnancy announcement is something that everyone is going to be waiting for. So if you’re looking for a Christmas baby announcement, the ideas below are sure to sleigh.

But let’s say that you’re expecting a baby in the New Year. Well, with friends and family gathered around your home for the holidays (and those online as well), there’s no better time to share the good news than during the holidays, when everyone is a bit merrier. But if you’re planning to unwrap the biggest present of all by telling them that you’re pregnant, you’re going to need a Christmas pregnancy announcement that is easy to pull off, even easier to share, and also looks awesome on Instagram, too.

Need some holiday baby announcement ideas? The ones below are just be-yule-tiful.

Cute Christmas pregnancy announcement ideas

1. Photograph of your sonogram pic with some holiday ornaments

When you’re looking for a way to share the good news that you’re expecting, the sweetest way to start is by making your sonogram photo the star of the show — just like Instagram user @loveable.com did. Add some holiday ornaments (and in this case, a letter board to announce the news), and expect to get a lot of likes.

2. A cute kiss holding your sonogram photos

It might not be Valentine’s Day yet, but love is definitely in the air. Inspired by this idea from @abiigaiil.photography, you can plant one on your partner while holding your sonogram photos. Bonus points if you have some sort of holiday ornament — like lights or mistletoe — in the scene as well.

3. A bump wrapped in lights

When you announce your pregnancy everyone is going to want to see your bump. So highlight (ha) it with some Christmas lights that you can wrap safely around your belly, just like @ourlittlebudsbox did. It’s a cute shot with or without your partner’s hand holding your stomach.

4. A sonogram-filled stocking

You can place a toy or a sweet treat inside a stocking — or your sonogram photo. That’s what @meganescardino did in this too cute stocking stuffer Christmas pregnancy announcement. It has all the festive feels that will make everyone ooh and aah.

5. An aerial shot of Christmas cookies and your belly

Shutterstock

If you’ve been baking up a storm, put your culinary prowess to good use by posing a pic of your belly and some cookies on Instagram. You can take the shot from above so everyone can see your bump, and then, using cookie cutters, cut out the year of Baby’s upcoming birth, along with a happy gingerbread people. No one will tell Santa that you ate the cookies.

6. A photo of the family making holiday cookies

carlofranco/E+/Getty Images

This photo is a cute take on the whole “bun in the oven” idea. At first, everyone will think it’s so cute to see an image of your family baking together... until they read the sign and learn that there’s something (or someone) else, baking, too. It’s an understated (yet adorable) Christmas pregnancy announcement.

7. Holiday mittens forming a heart over your bump

Shutterstock

Bundle up and head outside to take a picture of your bump. Placing your hands in the shape of a heart over your belly is a common pregnancy pose, but with the added effect of bright red mittens and snow behind you, you’ll look like a snow angel.

8. Your pregnancy test in front of a Christmas tree

Shutterstock

If you’re newly pregnant and want to share the news that you’re expecting, you can take your pregnancy test and hold it by the tree. (Just be sure to cap it so you don’t show the pee part.) Tie a ribbon around it or stick a small Christmas bow to show everyone how you’ll be ringing in the holidays.

9. Holiday-themed baby clothes

Shutterstock

Sure, you might only be a few months along, but that shouldn’t stop you from shopping for those itty-bitty baby clothes. After all, Baby will be here before you know it, and in the meantime, you can use them to let everyone know you’re expecting. Deck the outfit with some lights, presents, and ornaments for the ultimate Christmas pregnancy announcement.

10. A photo of you holding your ultrasound photo surrounded by Christmas decor

Marko Geber/DigitalVision/Getty Images

When you find out that you’re expecting, you might tell those closest to you first. So why not capture those priceless moments and share that with the rest of your family and friend group? It will be hard for everyone to not get emotional at seeing your excitement.

11. A digital pregnancy announcement you can customize

When you want a beautiful Christmas pregnancy announcement that you don’t have to futz too much with, then you might love this one from Etsy seller CafeLatteDesigns. The image already comes styled with Christmas trees, lights, and baby props — all you need to do is add in Baby’s due date, your family’s name, and a photo of your choice (most likely an ultrasound image). Simply save and then sending out via social, text, or even print it out as a keepsake.

12. A Christmas pregnancy announcement ornament

Cute Christmas birth announcement ideas

1. A professional Christmas-themed photo of your newborn

Babies sure do love to be swaddled. So take advantage of naptime to snap a shot of your sweetie swaddled in a blanket (like in this photo from @mustdelaurphotography), and place them in a basket. If you have an extra wreath, you can wrap it around the base of the basket and top it off with a candy cane.

2. A photo of your newborn tucked into a winter-themed setup

@anabrandt, Instagram

All you want for Christmas is for Baby to sleep through the night (or even a few hours). Get your baby dressed for their holiday pic, and then your little one finally falls asleep, place them in their crib or bed. Add ornamental Christmas trees and figurines for a cute Christmas birth announcement inspired by this photo from @anabrandt.

3. A baby dressed up like a candy cane

Candy canes are the quintessential candy for the holidays. Dress your baby in their holiday finest, lay them on a white rug or bed (with adult supervision, of course), and then place some candy canes around them as @amyfuller4191 did. It’s simple — and so seasonally sweet.

4. A baby-filled Christmas stocking

There’s nothing like a sleeping baby to induce all the festive feels. You can swaddle your baby first while getting them to sleep, and then gently place a stocking over them (which is easier than trying to maneuver a sleeping baby into a stocking), and then lay them under the tree. Soft focus, like @ainslieimages did in this picture, makes the shot stand out.

5. Baby dressed as the tiniest Santa

Santa, baby! This image from @rosaliemariephotographyllc has everything you’d want in a Christmas birth announcement, from the holiday lights to a sleepy baby Santa. Even if you don’t have a mini bed, you can always achieve this idea by placing Baby under the tree or even in their crib.

6. Baby photoshopped into a Christmas-themed room

From the presents under the tree to the wreath, there is so much to love about this image from @marieladuval — including that precious Baby snoozing on a holiday-inspired seat. It’s a classic look that would be perfect for a Christmas baby announcement.

7. A personalized Christmas ornament with Baby’s birth details

The thing with Christmas baby announcement is that you can’t hold them in your hands — but you can with this one from Etsy seller DovetailWoodworksLLC. The wooden baby ornament is shaped like a onesie and features all the deets that your dearly loved ones would want to know, like Baby’s name, weight, length, and birthdate. Plus, you can put it on your tree each year or keep it tucked away as a cute keepsake.

8. Baby in a Baby’s 1st Christmas onesie

When Baby’s arrival is right before the holidays, you might want to put them in a memorable first-Christmas outfit. With over 87,000 sales, Etsy seller sassylocks has one of the most popular Baby’s 1st Christmas onesies, and it’s easy to see why: From the sweet “My 1st Christmas” written on the front of the white onesie to the sleeping cap (complete with a gold star on top), this outfit is Clausitively captivating.

Whether you’re newly expecting (or a new parent), you’ll want to share your happiness with your loved ones. And these Christmas baby announcements are elfin’ adorable.