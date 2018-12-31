As sure as the ball drops on New Year's Eve, we'll be hearing about the first baby to enter the world in 2022. (It's not unheard-of for OBs to tell laboring moms to hang on past midnight for that final push, if they can.) If your due date is expected to be (or planned for) January 1, that's occasion enough to give your child a special New Year's baby name, of which there are many.

The turning of the calendar has always been a time for renewal and anticipation, and having a baby increases that sense of optimism for the future. It's only fitting, then, that a child born on the first day of the year should have a name reflecting hope and happiness. Other options include names more specific to the month, which are also cool. You couldn't call your child January if they were born in September, right? Well, you could, but you'd be just leaving your kid open to endless rounds of "So is your birthday in January?"

You might not have the bragging rights of giving birth at precisely a second past midnight on January 1 (the odds of that are 1 in 526,600, per ABC News), but whatever time your baby arrives on that date, you can still celebrate by bestowing one of these New Year names on your newborn.

1 Nell Halfpoint Images, Getty images Meaning “hopeful shining one,” Nell is a gorgeous name for a baby born any time of the year, but especially a New Year’s. Think about it, we’re all encouraged to wear shiny, sparkling clothing as the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve as we celebrate the hope we all have for the year ahead.

2 Tiger Technically, the Chinese New Year doesn’t begin until Feb. 1, 2022, but if you like the idea of naming your New Year’s baby after the Chinese New Year animal, then you’ll want to go with Tiger. It’s a pretty badass name, and it’s a way better option than Rat or Rooster.

3 Roxy Roxy is another name that means “dawn,” which is the beginning of a new day. And, the New Year starts with a new day, right? It’s basically a perfect New Year baby name

4 Callahan If you like the idea of a name that is old fashioned and great for the New Year, consider Callahan. It’s an Irish name that means “hopeful,” which is exactly what we all are for the year ahead.

5 Amaryllis Amaryllis is arguably the best New Year’s baby name, ever, because it’s a Greek name that means “sparkle.” What word better represents the celebration of a New Year than sparkle?

6 Aurora This gorgeous name has an equally gorgeous origin, as it's the name of the Roman goddess of sunrises whose tears created the morning dew. What’s a better New Year’s baby name than one that symbolizes the start of a new day? Plus, it also means you and your little one may be watching Sleeping Beauty together a lot.

7 Hope Naming your child after the happy expectations of the new year might very well help those hopes to come true. (Those hopes for sleeping through the night are another story.) Not to mention, Hope is just such a pretty name.

8 Janus A January boy or girl could be named after the month's namesake, the Roman god of gateways and beginnings. It can be pronounced JAY-nus, JA-nus or YA-nus, depending on which sounds best to you.

9 January Image Source, Getty images An obvious choice, but a nice one all the same. Plus, the actress January Jones has paved the way for future Januaries. Back in the ‘70s, the name was a big hit but hasn't gotten much play since. Time for a change!

10 Dagny Even if your family doesn't have Nordic origins, this Old Norse name meaning "new day" is still a great choice for a New Year's baby.

11 Esperanza If you're hoping to find an alternative to Hope, you could go with the Spanish name meaning "hope" instead. It's long been used in Latin American countries, but is still fairly unique here in the U.S.

12 Felix This Latin-derived name meaning "happy" may have your grandparents recalling a famous cartoon cat, but it’s just as cute of a name for a New Year’s baby as it is for a cat.

13 Beatrice From the Latin word for "she who brings happiness," Beatrice is one of those wonderful names that was considered too old-fashioned a generation or two ago, but is zooming back into vogue now.

14 Joy Just saying this name makes you feel good, doesn't it? And if it makes you think of the ever-optimistic character from Inside Out, is that such a bad thing?

15 Kai Westend61, Getty images This short-but-sweet name suits both genders, and has a number of meanings across various cultures. But for the purposes of the New Year, its Japanese meaning — "forgiveness" — makes it an ideal choice.

16 Lucian The dark days of winter will be much brighter if you give your New Year's baby this Latin name meaning "light." It can be pronounced with either two syllables or three (LU-shun or lu-SEE-un). For a girl, Lucia is an equally bright choice.

17 Garnet The deep-red precious stone is January's birthstone and it represents peace, prosperity and good health — all good things to have in the new year. (Plus, it'll make gift-giving a snap when your baby is old enough for jewelry.)

18 Naveen/Navin Although Disney fans might associate this with The Princess and the Frog, it's actually a Sanskrit name that means both "new" and "pleasant" — how appropriate for the beginning of the year.

19 Asher The Hebrew name meaning "happy" was first used in America by the Puritans. Today, it's both a good New Year's name and a fresher alternative to Ashton.

20 Farah For a daughter who brings joy to your life, this Arabic name meaning "happiness" is both beautiful and not too widely used.

21 Zavier This fun variation of Xavier means "new house," and that's just what you might need in the new year, now that you have an addition to your family.

22 Felicity Insung Jeon, Getty images Another "happy" name, Felicity comes from the same Latin root as Felix, and can mean "good fortune" as well. And, isn’t happiness and good fortune what we all want in the new year?

23 Neo This is an excellent option for parents who love The Matrix. It also happens to be Greek for “new,” which is perfect for a New Year’s baby.

24 Nova Not only is this appropriate for the New Year, since it’s Latin for “new”, it also refers to a star that releases a burst of energy that causes it to glow brightly. Not to mention, any kid with a name like this is going to be instantly cool.

25 Amal This Arabic name meaning "hope" can be used for either a boy or girl. It might sound familiar because of the famous Christmas opera Amahl and the Night Visitors, and if you're a fan of celeb news, it's the beautiful name of George Clooney's wife.

26 Nadia Russian for "hope", Nadia sounds good no matter where your family comes from.

27 Samedi Since New Year’s Day is on a Saturday in 2022, name your baby Samedi, which is French for Saturday. It’s pronounced “sum-di” and is a great option for any parent looking for a name that’s a little different.

It doesn’t matter what time of year you have your baby, it’s always a day that’s full of hope for the future. Still, there is a general feeling of optimism all over the world at the turn of the year, so why not use the vibe as inspiration when deciding on your New Year’s baby’s name?