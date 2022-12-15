Season's Greetings
Christmas wishes for friends and family are worth sharing no matter what — and you have a display of Christmas cards across your mantle to prove it. But, it makes sense to use different words to express your seasonal sentiments for various audiences. When you’re mailing a greeting card to grandma or surprising your secret Santa at work, knowing exactly what to write in a Christmas card really depends on who the recipient is.
Need some inspiration? The Christmas wishes below are perfect to write in a Christmas card no matter who is on your list this year.
Short and classic Christmas wishes
- Season’s greetings.
- We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
- Ho, ho, ho!
- Joy to the world!
- Merry everything.
- May all your days be merry and bright.
- Have a holly jolly holiday!
- Cheers to Christmas!
- Peace, love, and joy.
- Happiest holidays!
- Merry Christmas from our home to yours.
- It’s the most wonderful time of the year!
- ‘Tis the season!
- Glad tidings to you and your family!
Romantic Christmas wishes
- Merry Christmas to my one and only.
- Meet me under the mistletoe.
- You’re my heart, my soul, and my everything.
- Merry Christmas, my love.
- I fa-la-la-la-love you!
- I’m so grateful to have you in my life every day, but especially at Christmas.
- Spending Christmas with you is my favorite.
- You complete me, my Christmas, and my life.
- I can’t imagine spending Christmas without you.
- No words in a Christmas card could ever describe the depth of my love for you.
- Your love is the best Christmas gift of all.
- I’d do anything to make your Christmas wishes come true, my love.
- Every day, you make my life better. I’m so thankful for you on Christmas and every day.
- I wouldn’t want to spend Christmas with anyone but you.
- Merry Christmas, darling.
- You’ve made my every Christmas wish come true.
- Nothing says “I love you” quite like spending this Christmas night with you.
- I can’t imagine my life without you, especially at Christmas.
Christmas wishes for kids
- Merry Christmas, my little angel!
- Get excited — Santa’s sleigh is on the way!
- May this Christmas be your best one yet.
- Merry Christmas to the coolest kid I know!
- My Christmas wish is that all your dreams come true this year.
- I hope you get everything you wished for this Christmas.
- Enjoy this Christmas to the fullest, little one!
- Have a holly jolly holiday, kiddo!
- I told Santa to give you extra presents this year. I hope he listened to me!
- Did you know that I know Santa? He told me you’ve been good this year. Merry Christmas!
- I hope you have the greatest Christmas this year.
- Make sure you leave Santa a few extra cookies this year. (He’ll show his appreciation with extra presents!)
- Your smile is brighter than the lights on the tree. Merry Christmas!
- You didn’t forget that it’s Christmas, did you? That’s OK — Santa didn’t forget you!
- Wishing a wonderful kid the happiest Christmas of all.
- Wishing you a candy-coated Christmas and a chocolatey New Year!
Christmas wishes for friends
- I hope your holidays are filled with love and light.
- Wishing you a very Merry Christmas, my friend!
- Thank you for always being there for me. Sending you lots of love this Christmas.
- Your friendship means so much to me, at Christmas and every day.
- Wishing you a nice and relaxing Christmas!
- May your kids remember that you also like candy in your stocking. (Chocolate specifically.)
- So thankful for friends like you at Christmas and all year long.
- Our friendship brings me so much joy. Wishing you a season filled with love.
- Hey, friend! You’re the best. Have a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
- We may not be family by blood, but we’re family in our hearts. Merry Christmas, my friend!
- Christmas only comes once a year — it’s time to enjoy it, my friend!
Christmas wishes for grandparents
- Thank you for loving us all the way that you do. Merry Christmas to the best grandparents of all!
- We’re so grateful for grandparents like you.
- May you experience all the joy of the season the way we experience joy when we’re with you. Merry Christmas, grandma. We love you!
- You’re one sweet couple! Merry Christmas, grandma and grandpa!
- Merry Christmas to two incredible grandparents. There’s nobody quite like you!
- Christmas is a time to show the ones who love you well just how thankful you are. We are so thankful for grandparents like you.
- You make staying warm look so cool! Merry Christmas, grandpa!
- Better than any decorations on our tree are the people who gather around it. Merry Christmas to two people we love so much!
- There’s nothing we love more than celebrating with you!
- Wishing you both the merriest Christmas of all!
- Christmas just wouldn’t be complete without you here. We love you, grandma!
- You may the holidays so merry and bright. Happy Christmas to the best grandparents around!
- Thank you for always making this season so beautiful! Merry Christmas, my darling grandparents.
- Sending you big hugs, wide smiles, and lots of love this Christmas!
Christmas wishes for extended family
- Hoping all is well with you and yours. Merry Christmas from our home to yours!
- Merry Christmas to our favorite nephew! We love watching you grow.
- We miss you most this time of year. Merry Christmas!
- Wishing you were here with us, but thankful to celebrate from afar.
- We’ll miss you at Christmas this year. Be sure to eat a slice of pie for me!
- It’s been way too long and we miss you so much! Merry Christmas from your cousins in Boston!
- We may not be together right now, but you’re always in our minds and hearts.
- Happy Christmas to my family in Iowa! Remember, we’re always just a phone call away!
- Thanks for the gifts you sent our way this year! We miss you more than words can say.
- We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
- Greetings and love from Texas! Wishing you a fantastic holiday season!
- Sending you lots of love this Christmas.
- Warm wishes to our wonderful family this Christmas!
- It’s a joy to know that you’re all happy and healthy. Merry Christmas from the family!
Christmas wishes for colleagues
- I hope you have a wonderful holiday season!
- Thanks for having my back this year. Happy Christmas!
- Wishing you a holiday season filled with happiness and joy!
- Merry Christmas to the best coworker I could ask for.
- Sending good wishes to you and yours this Christmas.
- May this Christmas season be a wonderful one!
- For as hard as you’ve worked this year, you deserve a fun, rest-filled Christmas!
- It has been such a wonderful year working alongside you.
- You always shine brighter than Christmas lights — enjoy your holiday, colleague!
- Thinking of you and yours this holiday season. Merry Christmas!
- Merry Christmas and thank you for everything this year! Looking forward to all that the coming year will bring!
- I hope you have an amazing Christmas with your family!
- I hope Santa brings you everything you wished for this Christmas — and some extra time off, too!
Let these Christmas wishes inspire each and every holiday card you send this season.