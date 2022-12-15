Christmas wishes for friends and family are worth sharing no matter what — and you have a display of Christmas cards across your mantle to prove it. But, it makes sense to use different words to express your seasonal sentiments for various audiences. When you’re mailing a greeting card to grandma or surprising your secret Santa at work, knowing exactly what to write in a Christmas card really depends on who the recipient is.

Need some inspiration? The Christmas wishes below are perfect to write in a Christmas card no matter who is on your list this year.

Short and classic Christmas wishes

Season’s greetings.

We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Ho, ho, ho!

Joy to the world!

Merry everything.

May all your days be merry and bright.

Have a holly jolly holiday!

Cheers to Christmas!

Peace, love, and joy.

Happiest holidays!

Merry Christmas from our home to yours.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

‘Tis the season!

Glad tidings to you and your family!

Romantic Christmas wishes

Merry Christmas to my one and only.

Meet me under the mistletoe.

You’re my heart, my soul, and my everything.

Merry Christmas, my love.

I fa-la-la-la-love you!

I’m so grateful to have you in my life every day, but especially at Christmas.

Spending Christmas with you is my favorite.

You complete me, my Christmas, and my life.

I can’t imagine spending Christmas without you.

No words in a Christmas card could ever describe the depth of my love for you.

Your love is the best Christmas gift of all.

I’d do anything to make your Christmas wishes come true, my love.

Every day, you make my life better. I’m so thankful for you on Christmas and every day.

I wouldn’t want to spend Christmas with anyone but you.

Merry Christmas, darling.

You’ve made my every Christmas wish come true.

Nothing says “I love you” quite like spending this Christmas night with you.

I can’t imagine my life without you, especially at Christmas.

Christmas wishes for kids

Merry Christmas, my little angel!

Get excited — Santa’s sleigh is on the way!

May this Christmas be your best one yet.

Merry Christmas to the coolest kid I know!

My Christmas wish is that all your dreams come true this year.

I hope you get everything you wished for this Christmas.

Enjoy this Christmas to the fullest, little one!

Have a holly jolly holiday, kiddo!

I told Santa to give you extra presents this year. I hope he listened to me!

Did you know that I know Santa? He told me you’ve been good this year. Merry Christmas!

I hope you have the greatest Christmas this year.

Make sure you leave Santa a few extra cookies this year. (He’ll show his appreciation with extra presents!)

Your smile is brighter than the lights on the tree. Merry Christmas!

You didn’t forget that it’s Christmas, did you? That’s OK — Santa didn’t forget you!

Wishing a wonderful kid the happiest Christmas of all.

Wishing you a candy-coated Christmas and a chocolatey New Year!

Christmas wishes for friends

I hope your holidays are filled with love and light.

Wishing you a very Merry Christmas, my friend!

Thank you for always being there for me. Sending you lots of love this Christmas.

Your friendship means so much to me, at Christmas and every day.

Wishing you a nice and relaxing Christmas!

May your kids remember that you also like candy in your stocking. (Chocolate specifically.)

So thankful for friends like you at Christmas and all year long.

Our friendship brings me so much joy. Wishing you a season filled with love.

Hey, friend! You’re the best. Have a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

We may not be family by blood, but we’re family in our hearts. Merry Christmas, my friend!

Christmas only comes once a year — it’s time to enjoy it, my friend!

Christmas wishes for grandparents

Thank you for loving us all the way that you do. Merry Christmas to the best grandparents of all!

We’re so grateful for grandparents like you.

May you experience all the joy of the season the way we experience joy when we’re with you. Merry Christmas, grandma. We love you!

You’re one sweet couple! Merry Christmas, grandma and grandpa!

Merry Christmas to two incredible grandparents. There’s nobody quite like you!

Christmas is a time to show the ones who love you well just how thankful you are. We are so thankful for grandparents like you.

You make staying warm look so cool! Merry Christmas, grandpa!

Better than any decorations on our tree are the people who gather around it. Merry Christmas to two people we love so much!

There’s nothing we love more than celebrating with you!

Wishing you both the merriest Christmas of all!

Christmas just wouldn’t be complete without you here. We love you, grandma!

You may the holidays so merry and bright. Happy Christmas to the best grandparents around!

Thank you for always making this season so beautiful! Merry Christmas, my darling grandparents.

Sending you big hugs, wide smiles, and lots of love this Christmas!

Christmas wishes for extended family

Hoping all is well with you and yours. Merry Christmas from our home to yours!

Merry Christmas to our favorite nephew! We love watching you grow.

We miss you most this time of year. Merry Christmas!

Wishing you were here with us, but thankful to celebrate from afar.

We’ll miss you at Christmas this year. Be sure to eat a slice of pie for me!

It’s been way too long and we miss you so much! Merry Christmas from your cousins in Boston!

We may not be together right now, but you’re always in our minds and hearts.

Happy Christmas to my family in Iowa! Remember, we’re always just a phone call away!

Thanks for the gifts you sent our way this year! We miss you more than words can say.

We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Greetings and love from Texas! Wishing you a fantastic holiday season!

Sending you lots of love this Christmas.

Warm wishes to our wonderful family this Christmas!

It’s a joy to know that you’re all happy and healthy. Merry Christmas from the family!

Christmas wishes for colleagues

I hope you have a wonderful holiday season!

Thanks for having my back this year. Happy Christmas!

Wishing you a holiday season filled with happiness and joy!

Merry Christmas to the best coworker I could ask for.

Sending good wishes to you and yours this Christmas.

May this Christmas season be a wonderful one!

For as hard as you’ve worked this year, you deserve a fun, rest-filled Christmas!

It has been such a wonderful year working alongside you.

You always shine brighter than Christmas lights — enjoy your holiday, colleague!

Thinking of you and yours this holiday season. Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas and thank you for everything this year! Looking forward to all that the coming year will bring!

I hope you have an amazing Christmas with your family!

I hope Santa brings you everything you wished for this Christmas — and some extra time off, too!

Let these Christmas wishes inspire each and every holiday card you send this season.