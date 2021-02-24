30 Breastfeeding Quotes That Beautifully Describe What Nursing Is All About

Providing life-sustaining nutrition for a whole other person (albeit a tiny one) can be downright exhausting. Sometimes you need a laugh, to let the tears flow, or feel some good, old-fashioned compassion and understanding to get you through yet another endless feeding session with your baby. These breastfeeding quotes are perfect for helping to put things into perspective when you're basically functioning as a human milk-making machine.

Finding some solstice, solidarity, and support when you're in the throes of new motherhood is crucial. Even just reading a relatable anecdote about the perils of cracked nipples and leaky boobs can help you feel less alone during your breastfeeding journey. Feel free to scroll through these quotes about breastfeeding when you need a little pick-me-up during your next 3 a.m. feed.

Funny Breastfeeding Quotes

"As a breastfeeding mother, you are basically just meals on heels." — Kathy Lette

"An ounce of breast milk is even more potent than the finest tequila." — Tori Amos

"When people say that breastfeeding is ‘free,’ I want to hit them with a two-by-four. It’s only free if a woman’s time is worth nothing." — Hanna Rosin

"Human milk is like ice cream, penicillin, and the drug ecstasy all wrapped up in two pretty packages." — Florence Williams

"Nursing gives you superhuman powers. How else could I be doing all this when I’m usually a sleepaholic?" — Gwen Stefani

"It gets better and better and better and better. Every cliché is true. Your nipples will heal. Your boobs will not." — Brooklyn Decker

"I feel like a milk maid, but it is worth it." — Miranda Kerr

"If you have milk, you have milk, and if they’re hungry, they’re hungry." — Salma Hayek

"There are three reasons for breastfeeding: the milk is always at the right temperature; it comes in attractive containers’ and the cat can’t get it." — Irena Chalmers

Inspirational Breastfeeding Quotes

"Breastfeeding is 90% determination and 10% milk production." — Unknown

"Bottles fill his stomach, but breastfeeding fills his soul." — Diane Weissinger

"Breastfeeding is a mother’s gift to herself, her baby, and the earth." — Pamela K. Wiggins

"Breastfeeding reminds us of the universal truth of abundance; the more we give out, the more we are filled up, and that divine nourishment ― the source from which we all draw — is, like a mother's breast, ever full and ever flowing." — Sarah Buckley

"Women should own the fact that we are superheroes for the first however many months of your child’s life. It is your opportunity and your duty to feed your baby should you choose to breastfeed and be proud of it." — Kristen Bell

"I wasn’t sure how I’d feel about breastfeeding, but quickly realized its brilliance." — Kelis

Kelis "I think a lot of people think you're just supposed to have this natural instinct that's supposed to happen out of thin air. There's a technique to learn and if you don't know it, it's not your fault." — Alicia Keys

"If we wear our nursing covers backwards like capes, then everyone can see we’re breastfeeding superheroes." — Cassi Clark

"My opinion is that anybody who is offended by breastfeeding is staring too hard." — David Allen

"Children don't just get milk from breastfeeding, they get our energy, too." — Stephen Gaskin

"Breastfeeding is not always easy, but it is always worth it." — Unknown

Sentimental Breastfeeding Quotes