19 Sweet Children's Books About Love For Valentine's Day

How do you show a child you care? How do you express that your love is unconditional and never ending? How do you make them feel secure in your overwhelming adoration for them? Well, you say it every single day to start. And if that doesn’t get the point across, the next best bet is to turn to picture books. Kid’s literature is brimming with great stories that help explain love and these 19 children’s books about love make a fantastic Valentine’s Day gift.
In this season of hearts and flowers, children’s picture books help explain tricky topics like love with illustrations and simple phrases that kids can easily digest. And thankfully, there’s no shortage of options. From the tear-jerker tomes like On the Night You Were Born (which I still have yet to get through without becoming a blubbering mess) to the playful classic Runaway Bunny, one need only Google “children’s books about love” to find a massive library of great reading material. But if you had to pick one (or, in this case, 19) these are some of the best. And don’t forget to spread the love by considering purchasing from a local bookseller, certainly the greatest gift you could give their industry this Valentine’s Day.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Now next time your baby says, "Tell me a story", you'll be prepared.