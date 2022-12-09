8 Tips For Christmas Travel With Kids To Keep Everyone’s Sanity In Tact

Christmas Vacation
Whether by land, air, or sleigh ride.
Pekic/E+/Getty Images
When it comes to out-of-town Christmas plans, parents just want to keep their kids from losing it during their holiday travels. Whether you’re driving to visit family or jet set away to spend Christmas at the beach, there are ways to make traveling easier on the whole family.
Ship gifts to your destination. Especially if you’re flying, it’s hard to find room to pack any presents, especially if Santa is bringing your kid a bike this year. Instead, order them straight to Grandma’s house.