If you’re looking for an exciting, hands-on craft with fun, dramatic results, bath bombs are an explosive and scientific craft for kids to explore. Even better, they’re a craft that leads straight into bath time (and makes getting clean a lot more fun). They’re also super easy and don’t require a ton of supplies. This recipe uses non-toxic ingredients that are common in foods, pantries, and bathrooms.

Combine the bath bomb ingredients and have fun by encouraging children to squeeze the mixture in their hands. Be mindful that this is a craft and not a food recipe, so while totally OK on their hands and body, ingredients should stay away from kids’ eyes and mouth.

DIY Explosive Bath Bomb Recipe

1 cup baking soda

½ cup citric acid

Natural powder pigment for color

Witch hazel in a spray bottle, as needed

Bath bomb molds

Glycerine

Instructions

1. Combine 2 parts baking soda with 1 part citric acid until smooth with no clumps

2. Add powdered pigment until desired color is reached

3. Slowly add witch hazel until mixture holds together when you squeeze it

4. Add a few drops of glycerin to molds and coat evenly

5. Tightly pack bottom mold and then add a little more to the top of that

6. Loosely pack top mold and press molds together tightly

7. Twist to remove from mold

8. Drop in a bath or store in a waterproof container

The witch hazel is used as an organic plant-based binder for the baking soda and citric acid. It is a natural and non-toxic liquid that is known to give smooth and silky skin and also has been known to help relieve a sunburn.

When molding the bath bombs, think of the glycerin as an “oil” on your pan. This ingredient will help the mixture not stick to the mold. The glycerin is a great all-natural soap that will also contribute to the bubble explosion in the bathtub.

When dropped into the bathtub, the bomb will let out tiny carbon dioxide bubbles. These are the same type of bubbles that are in seltzer water or soda and not harmful to the skin. The water is a catalyst to these bubbles, so make sure to store the bath bombs in a dry place for future use.