Kids grow out of (or destroy) their clothes quickly, which makes it hard to reduce the amount of clothing waste your family produces. All is not lost, though, because you can still minimize your impact by purchasing clothes from sustainable children’s clothing brands that prioritize
conserving the environment and reducing waste. There are a lot of them out there, too, it’s just that they can be somewhat hard to find.
Clothing companies strive to be more sustainable in a variety of ways, which is why it can sometimes be confusing to figure out which brands are actually prioritizing sustainability and which ones are, well, not exactly practicing what they preach. Brands that are truly focused on sustainability use textiles made from recycled fabrics, organic cotton, and bamboo, are mindful about their shipping methods and materials, and partner with manufacturing companies that are also committed to saving the environment. Additionally, many
eco-friendly clothing brands also put an emphasis on fair trade which means working with facilities that provide safe working conditions and livable wages for their employees.
Basically, sustainable clothing brands understand how their industry affects the environment and they are making a targeted effort to help minimize it. Here are some sustainable kids’ clothing brands to help get your shopping started.
1 Minibrook For Sustainability & Giving Back
All of the clothes
Minibrook sells are responsibly made with GOT-certified organic cotton and are dyed with non-toxic, eco-friendly, and low-impact dyes that create super soft and hypoallergenic pieces. Additionally, each quarter a portion of all of Minibrook’s profits are donated to an organization that helps kids in some way. Past organizations include WhyNot? and Baby2Baby. 2 Mon Coeur For Adorable Earth-First Pieces Mon Coeur offers clothes for babies to kids up to approximately 9 years old. For every product on their site, they break down where the piece was made and everything it was made from (down to the tag). All of their clothes are made from reclaimed organic fiber and the company’s mission is to create whimsical kids' clothes with a planet-first mindset. 3 Mightly For Affordability
You’ll find bright and colorful multi-packs, single pieces, and accessories at reasonable prices at
Mightly. All of their clothes are ethically made using organic cotton and non-toxic dyes to create pieces that are not only stylish but also durable so they can withstand all the play that comes along with childhood. 4 Colored Organics For Minimalist Styles
You’ll find rompers, pajamas, dresses, tops, bottoms, and more in minimalist styles for babies and kids at
Colored Organics. All of their products are made with organic cotton in GOTS-certified factories where workers are compensated fairly, treated well, and never overworked. Additionally, the company is committed to giving back to organizations that help children across the world. 5 Pact For Fair Trade Organic Clothing
Not only will you get clothes made from 100% organic cotton from
Pact, but you’ll have the assurance that they’re made in Fair Trade Certified factories that provide safe working conditions and are environmentally friendly. They use organic cotton that is free from harsh chemicals and toxins, use packing materials that “minimize [their] packaging lifecycle footprint,” and offer customers “Carbon Offset Shipping” options. 6 Jackalo For Durable Play Clothes
The founders at
Jackalo created their brand with the mission to create sustainable kids' clothes that are durable enough for rough play. They prioritize organic and sustainable farming practices, use energy-efficient manufacturing facilities, and practice efficient cutting techniques to reduce the amount of waste, and any waste that is created is recycled and upcycled whenever possible. Not to mention, their kids’ clothing is stylish and fun. 7 Nico Nico For USA-Made Pieces
Every piece from
Nico Nico is “designed, fabricated, and produced” in Los Angeles using materials that are eco-friendly and ensuring production practices are sustainable. In addition to adult sizes, Nico Nico offers unique and stylish clothing for babies, toddlers, and kids. 8 Wild Dill For Tees & Onesies
Among their variety of toys and clothes for babies and toddlers, you’ll also find some of the most adorable graphic tees and onesies at
Wild Dill. They sell pieces from a variety of brands, all of which prioritize organic and eco-friendly materials, fair trade practices, and sustainability. Additionally, a portion of every purchase is donated to the Fruit Tree Planting Foundation which plants trees to help fight hunger, combat global pollution, and improve surrounding eco-life. 9 Little Lentil For A Recycling Program
Not only are all of the clothes at
Little Lentil made sustainably and ethically, but they also offer a send-back program that allows you to return clothes your kids have outgrown for recycling and get a discount on new replacement pieces. To be even more eco-friendly, they only use recycled and recyclable packing materials when they ship orders. 10 Finn + Emma For Fun Patterns Finn + Emma carries clothes for babies and toddlers with brightly colored, fun graphics and patterns that are perfect for little ones. The company prioritizes sustainability using 100% organic cotton and eco-friendly dyes and all products are made in fair trade factories. 11 Yinibini Baby For Handmade Screen-Printed Clothes
For the cutest sustainably made screen-printed onesies and tops, check out
Yinibini Baby. They only use GOTS-certified 100% organic cotton and each adorable design is applied to the clothing by hand. Bonus: You can even find some natural toys while you’re doing your shopping. 12 Lucy Lue Organics For Super-Soft Baby Basics Lucy Lue Organics is owned and operated out of Atlanta, Georgia and all of their pieces are sustainably and ethically made with organic materials. They offer a wide range of baby essentials including gowns, rompers, hats, booties, and more. 13 tentree For The Environment
For every product sold at
Tentree, ten trees are planted in the world (see how that works?) with the goal of planting one-billion trees by 2030. Tentree focuses on using only sustainable materials and manufacturing in fair trade factories that provide fair pay and safe working conditions. 14 Monica + Andy For Supporting Women-Led Companies Monica + Andy carries clothing for babies, toddlers, kids, and adults and every piece is made from GOTS-certified 100% organic cotton that won’t shrink, fade, or end up pilling over time. Also, the mom-founded company is 95% staffed by women and 80% moms. 15 Beya Made For Long-Term Wear
All of
Beya Made’s adjustable styles are designed to grow with your child to help reduce the amount of clothing waste, and if any piece doesn’t withstand your kid’s rough play they will repair it for free. You’ll find tops, pants, and rompers for kids between 3 months and 4 years old. 16 Taylor + Max For Style & Quality
Lisa, the owner of
Taylor + Max, started the business after she struggled to find clothes for her kids that were high quality, ethically made, eco-friendly, and stylish. Taylor + Max offers toys and clothing for babies, toddlers, and kids that are sustainably made in small batches from artisans all over the world. 17 Hanna Andersson For Family Matching Hanna Andersson carries a wide range of brightly-colored clothing options for babies and kids as well as matching pajama sets for the whole family. All of their clothing is made from organic cotton, designed to last (they call it “hand me down quality”), and produced in facilities that are safe and provide their workers with fair pay. 18 12|12 For Cozy Sweats
You’ll find cozy pieces for babies and kids from newborn to size 6 at
12|12. All of their clothes are made from GOTS-certified 100% organic cotton, recycled materials, and OEKO-TEX standard dyes (which are free of harmful chemicals). Additionally, the company only partners with responsible manufacturers and uses eco-friendly and recycled shipping materials. 19 COS For Dressy-Casual Pieces
Currently, 86% of the materials in
COS collections are sustainably sourced and they have a goal of reaching 100% in the coming years. They are committed to sustainability at all levels of their organization, from the materials used, to the manufacturing process, to how they ship products. Additionally, when making their products, COS focuses on creating high-quality pieces that will last for years to reduce clothing waste. 20 petitTembo
Elephants were the inspiration behind launching
petitTembo, so you’ll see them featured on a lot of their kids' pieces which are ethically made with 100% organic cotton. The company focuses on creating products that are sustainably made and keeping their carbon footprint as small as possible. They only use low-impact dyes, fabrics sourced out of North America, and shipping materials that are eco-friendly and recyclable. 21 pitupi For Gender-Neutral Baby Basics
You’ll find adorable baby basics made from soft, durable GOTS 100% organic cotton at
Pitupi. All of their pieces are designed to be gender-neutral and contain no harmful chemicals, making them hypoallergenic. 22 Made Trade For Diversity Made Trade has seven core values and all of their clothing adheres to at least one (if not more) of them including fair trade, sustainability, heritage, USA-made, BIPOC owned brands, vegan, and women-owned. They offer a range of products, including pieces for babies and toddlers with fun prints, soft materials, and cozy designs. 23 Le Petit Organic For Brand Variety Le Petit Organic offers toys, baby and children’s clothing, and accessories from a variety of brands, all of which focus on quality materials and sustainability. Each piece of clothing is made from organic materials and has a whimsical vintage-inspired style to keep kiddos feeling comfortable and looking great. Hurry, though, because their stock tends to sell out quickly. 24 Patagonia For Outerwear Patagonia carries a variety of outdoor staples for babies, toddlers, and kids including jackets, sun-protective tops, bathing suits, and more. The company is deeply committed to environmental activism, they donate a portion of sales to environmental non-profits, and they continue to improve on their sustainability efforts by working with fair trade organizations, using sustainable materials whenever possible, and ensuring everyone who works on their products is paid a living wage. 25 BOODY For Bamboo Baby Basics BOODY carries clothes made from bamboo yarn for men, women, and babies. Bamboo clothing is especially great for babies because it’s soft and hypoallergenic, not to mention it’s certified organic (completely free of chemical pesticides). BOODY uses bamboo yarn because it is eco-friendly, fast-growing, requires a small amount of land use, and is plentiful. Across all of their products, BOODY focuses on sustainability, ethics, quality, and giving back to the community.
With so many fantastic sustainable brands for kids' clothes, you have plenty of opportunities to do your part to help preserve the environment.