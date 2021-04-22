Kids grow out of (or destroy) their clothes quickly, which makes it hard to reduce the amount of clothing waste your family produces. All is not lost, though, because you can still minimize your impact by purchasing clothes from sustainable children’s clothing brands that prioritize conserving the environment and reducing waste. There are a lot of them out there, too, it’s just that they can be somewhat hard to find.

Clothing companies strive to be more sustainable in a variety of ways, which is why it can sometimes be confusing to figure out which brands are actually prioritizing sustainability and which ones are, well, not exactly practicing what they preach. Brands that are truly focused on sustainability use textiles made from recycled fabrics, organic cotton, and bamboo, are mindful about their shipping methods and materials, and partner with manufacturing companies that are also committed to saving the environment. Additionally, many eco-friendly clothing brands also put an emphasis on fair trade which means working with facilities that provide safe working conditions and livable wages for their employees.

Basically, sustainable clothing brands understand how their industry affects the environment and they are making a targeted effort to help minimize it. Here are some sustainable kids’ clothing brands to help get your shopping started.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

2 Mon Coeur For Adorable Earth-First Pieces Pocket Dress Mon Coeur Available in 3-6M to 18-24M $55 See on Mon Coeur Mon Coeur offers clothes for babies to kids up to approximately 9 years old. For every product on their site, they break down where the piece was made and everything it was made from (down to the tag). All of their clothes are made from reclaimed organic fiber and the company’s mission is to create whimsical kids' clothes with a planet-first mindset.

3 Mightly For Affordability Shades of Blue Scoop Neck T-Shirt 3-Pack Mightly Available in sizes 2T/3T to XXL (14) $32.95 See on Mightly You’ll find bright and colorful multi-packs, single pieces, and accessories at reasonable prices at Mightly. All of their clothes are ethically made using organic cotton and non-toxic dyes to create pieces that are not only stylish but also durable so they can withstand all the play that comes along with childhood.

4 Colored Organics For Minimalist Styles Aspen Romper in Heather Grey Colored Organics Available in three colors and in sizes 0-3M to 18-24M (size availability varies) $30 See on Colored Organics You’ll find rompers, pajamas, dresses, tops, bottoms, and more in minimalist styles for babies and kids at Colored Organics. All of their products are made with organic cotton in GOTS-certified factories where workers are compensated fairly, treated well, and never overworked. Additionally, the company is committed to giving back to organizations that help children across the world.

5 Pact For Fair Trade Organic Clothing Short Sleeve Polo in Midnight Navy Pact Available in six colors and in sizes 10-18M to 12 $15 $25 See on Pact Not only will you get clothes made from 100% organic cotton from Pact, but you’ll have the assurance that they’re made in Fair Trade Certified factories that provide safe working conditions and are environmentally friendly. They use organic cotton that is free from harsh chemicals and toxins, use packing materials that “minimize [their] packaging lifecycle footprint,” and offer customers “Carbon Offset Shipping” options.

6 Jackalo For Durable Play Clothes Jax Pants - Engineer Stripe Jackalo Available in sizes 4Y to 14Y $69 See on Jackalo The founders at Jackalo created their brand with the mission to create sustainable kids' clothes that are durable enough for rough play. They prioritize organic and sustainable farming practices, use energy-efficient manufacturing facilities, and practice efficient cutting techniques to reduce the amount of waste, and any waste that is created is recycled and upcycled whenever possible. Not to mention, their kids’ clothing is stylish and fun.

7 Nico Nico For USA-Made Pieces Kingsley Printed Jumpsuit Nico Nico Available in sizes 2Y, 4Y, and 12Y $47 $94 See on Nico Nico Every piece from Nico Nico is “designed, fabricated, and produced” in Los Angeles using materials that are eco-friendly and ensuring production practices are sustainable. In addition to adult sizes, Nico Nico offers unique and stylish clothing for babies, toddlers, and kids.

8 Wild Dill For Tees & Onesies Pink Seal Organic Baby Onepiece Wild Dill Available in 0-6M and 6-12M $24 See on Wild Dill Among their variety of toys and clothes for babies and toddlers, you’ll also find some of the most adorable graphic tees and onesies at Wild Dill. They sell pieces from a variety of brands, all of which prioritize organic and eco-friendly materials, fair trade practices, and sustainability. Additionally, a portion of every purchase is donated to the Fruit Tree Planting Foundation which plants trees to help fight hunger, combat global pollution, and improve surrounding eco-life.

9 Little Lentil For A Recycling Program Wander Short Sleeve Tee Little Lentil Available in 18-24M to 4T $28 See on Little Lentil Not only are all of the clothes at Little Lentil made sustainably and ethically, but they also offer a send-back program that allows you to return clothes your kids have outgrown for recycling and get a discount on new replacement pieces. To be even more eco-friendly, they only use recycled and recyclable packing materials when they ship orders.

10 Finn + Emma For Fun Patterns Romper in Flying Pigs Finn + Emma Available in sizes 3-6M to 12-18M $32 See on Emma + Finn Finn + Emma carries clothes for babies and toddlers with brightly colored, fun graphics and patterns that are perfect for little ones. The company prioritizes sustainability using 100% organic cotton and eco-friendly dyes and all products are made in fair trade factories.

11 Yinibini Baby For Handmade Screen-Printed Clothes The Owlets One-Piece Yinibini Baby Available in three colors and in sizes 0-3M to 18-24M $30 See on Yinibini Baby For the cutest sustainably made screen-printed onesies and tops, check out Yinibini Baby. They only use GOTS-certified 100% organic cotton and each adorable design is applied to the clothing by hand. Bonus: You can even find some natural toys while you’re doing your shopping.

12 Lucy Lue Organics For Super-Soft Baby Basics Organic Coverall Romper in Ginger Lucy Lue Organics Available in sizes 0-3M to 12-18M $34 See on Lucy Lue Organics Lucy Lue Organics is owned and operated out of Atlanta, Georgia and all of their pieces are sustainably and ethically made with organic materials. They offer a wide range of baby essentials including gowns, rompers, hats, booties, and more.

13 tentree For The Environment Kids Golden Spruce Crew tentree Available in two colors and in sizes 1T to 5T $35 See on tentree For every product sold at Tentree, ten trees are planted in the world (see how that works?) with the goal of planting one-billion trees by 2030. Tentree focuses on using only sustainable materials and manufacturing in fair trade factories that provide fair pay and safe working conditions.

14 Monica + Andy For Supporting Women-Led Companies Printed Track Pants Monica + Andy Available in three styles and in sizes 0-3 to 8 $18.99 See on Monica + Andy Monica + Andy carries clothing for babies, toddlers, kids, and adults and every piece is made from GOTS-certified 100% organic cotton that won’t shrink, fade, or end up pilling over time. Also, the mom-founded company is 95% staffed by women and 80% moms.

15 Beya Made For Long-Term Wear Peony Pink Linen Romper Beya Made Available in sizes 3M to 4T $76 See on Beya Made All of Beya Made’s adjustable styles are designed to grow with your child to help reduce the amount of clothing waste, and if any piece doesn’t withstand your kid’s rough play they will repair it for free. You’ll find tops, pants, and rompers for kids between 3 months and 4 years old.

16 Taylor + Max For Style & Quality Bobo Choses Chocolate Flowers All Over Woven Dress Taylor + Max Available in sizes 2-3Y to 6-7Y $110 See on Taylor + Max Lisa, the owner of Taylor + Max, started the business after she struggled to find clothes for her kids that were high quality, ethically made, eco-friendly, and stylish. Taylor + Max offers toys and clothing for babies, toddlers, and kids that are sustainably made in small batches from artisans all over the world.

17 Hanna Andersson For Family Matching Rainbow Stripe Long John Pajamas In Organic Cotton (Kids) Hanna Andersson Available in baby, kids, and adult sizes Kid sizes: 18-24M to 12 $42 See on Hanna Andersson Hanna Andersson carries a wide range of brightly-colored clothing options for babies and kids as well as matching pajama sets for the whole family. All of their clothing is made from organic cotton, designed to last (they call it “hand me down quality”), and produced in facilities that are safe and provide their workers with fair pay.

18 12|12 For Cozy Sweats The Daily Lounge Set in Gray 12|12 Available in two colors and in sizes 3-6M to 6 (size availability varies by style) $78 See on 12|12 You’ll find cozy pieces for babies and kids from newborn to size 6 at 12|12. All of their clothes are made from GOTS-certified 100% organic cotton, recycled materials, and OEKO-TEX standard dyes (which are free of harmful chemicals). Additionally, the company only partners with responsible manufacturers and uses eco-friendly and recycled shipping materials.

19 COS For Dressy-Casual Pieces Side Tie Dress in Yellow COS Available in two colors and in sizes 1-2Y to 8-10Y $45 See on COS Currently, 86% of the materials in COS collections are sustainably sourced and they have a goal of reaching 100% in the coming years. They are committed to sustainability at all levels of their organization, from the materials used, to the manufacturing process, to how they ship products. Additionally, when making their products, COS focuses on creating high-quality pieces that will last for years to reduce clothing waste.

20 petitTembo Be Brave Pullover in London Fog petitTembo Available in two colors and in sizes 2/3 to 6/7 $54 See on petitTembo Elephants were the inspiration behind launching petitTembo, so you’ll see them featured on a lot of their kids' pieces which are ethically made with 100% organic cotton. The company focuses on creating products that are sustainably made and keeping their carbon footprint as small as possible. They only use low-impact dyes, fabrics sourced out of North America, and shipping materials that are eco-friendly and recyclable.

21 pitupi For Gender-Neutral Baby Basics Shirt Organic Cotton Fish pitupi Available in sizes 6-12M and 12-24M €32.90 See on pitupi You’ll find adorable baby basics made from soft, durable GOTS 100% organic cotton at Pitupi. All of their pieces are designed to be gender-neutral and contain no harmful chemicals, making them hypoallergenic.

22 Made Trade For Diversity Kids' Squiggles Traveler Sweatpants - Azure Made Trade Available in sizes 12-18M to 6T $40 See on Made Trade Made Trade has seven core values and all of their clothing adheres to at least one (if not more) of them including fair trade, sustainability, heritage, USA-made, BIPOC owned brands, vegan, and women-owned. They offer a range of products, including pieces for babies and toddlers with fun prints, soft materials, and cozy designs.

23 Le Petit Organic For Brand Variety Young Soles Pearl Sandals in Rose Gold Le Petit Organic Available in US size 12, 13, and 13.5 $99 See on Le Petit Organic Le Petit Organic offers toys, baby and children’s clothing, and accessories from a variety of brands, all of which focus on quality materials and sustainability. Each piece of clothing is made from organic materials and has a whimsical vintage-inspired style to keep kiddos feeling comfortable and looking great. Hurry, though, because their stock tends to sell out quickly.

24 Patagonia For Outerwear Long-Sleeved Capilene Cool Daily T-Shirt Patagonia Available in sizes M-XXL $39 See on Patagonia Patagonia carries a variety of outdoor staples for babies, toddlers, and kids including jackets, sun-protective tops, bathing suits, and more. The company is deeply committed to environmental activism, they donate a portion of sales to environmental non-profits, and they continue to improve on their sustainability efforts by working with fair trade organizations, using sustainable materials whenever possible, and ensuring everyone who works on their products is paid a living wage.

25 BOODY For Bamboo Baby Basics Long Sleeve Baby Onesie in Sky BOODY Available in six color and in sizes 0-3M to 12-18M (size availability varies) $34.95 See on BOODY BOODY carries clothes made from bamboo yarn for men, women, and babies. Bamboo clothing is especially great for babies because it’s soft and hypoallergenic, not to mention it’s certified organic (completely free of chemical pesticides). BOODY uses bamboo yarn because it is eco-friendly, fast-growing, requires a small amount of land use, and is plentiful. Across all of their products, BOODY focuses on sustainability, ethics, quality, and giving back to the community.

With so many fantastic sustainable brands for kids' clothes, you have plenty of opportunities to do your part to help preserve the environment.