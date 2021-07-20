These 1st Day Of School Shirts Are The Perfect Way To Start The Year

The first day of school is always a momentous occasion, but this year it might feel even more important. After a year of virtual and hybrid learning, it looks like most kids across the country will be returning to in-person lessons. And if that’s not something to celebrate, what is? To give the big day the pomp and circumstance it deserves, dress your child in one of these first day of school shirts. Or put one on yourself. Whether you’re a teacher, a nurse, a parent, or a first grader, there’s a special first day of school tee for everyone.
While you can find a few back to school shirts in traditional department stores, the real treasure trove is on Etsy. Vendors understand that you might want to make your kid look and feel extra special on back to school day, and they’ve answered the demand with all kinds of creative and clever tees.
For the pre-K and kindergarten set, there is especially an abundance of options. But even if you have a first grader or beyond, you can find a fun shirt that screams “I’m ready to learn!” All manner of school-centric adornments are available, from pencils and crayons to scissors and even the Periodic Table. So start your back to school shopping here and get your kid geared up for a great new school year.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Time to play dress up! Pick a tee, then get your kiddo ready for their first big day back at school.