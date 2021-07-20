Shopping

two little girls with face masks on a school bus
These 1st Day Of School Shirts Are The Perfect Way To Start The Year

The first day of school is always a momentous occasion, but this year it might feel even more important. After a year of virtual and hybrid learning, it looks like most kids across the country will be returning to in-person lessons. And if that’s not something to celebrate, what is? To give the big day the pomp and circumstance it deserves, dress your child in one of these first day of school shirts. Or put one on yourself. Whether you’re a teacher, a nurse, a parent, or a first grader, there’s a special first day of school tee for everyone.

While you can find a few back to school shirts in traditional department stores, the real treasure trove is on Etsy. Vendors understand that you might want to make your kid look and feel extra special on back to school day, and they’ve answered the demand with all kinds of creative and clever tees.

For the pre-K and kindergarten set, there is especially an abundance of options. But even if you have a first grader or beyond, you can find a fun shirt that screams “I’m ready to learn!” All manner of school-centric adornments are available, from pencils and crayons to scissors and even the Periodic Table. So start your back to school shopping here and get your kid geared up for a great new school year.

1

Smiley School Supplies Shirt

Pastel Shirt
The Children's Place

Sizes XS - XL

Talk about an upbeat shirt. Who wouldn’t smile seeing a new student rolling into class in this cute tee?

2

Lined Paper Shirt

Black Shirt
The Children's Place

Sizes XS - M

Just as kids use lined paper to learn how to write their ABC’s, this shirt uses the same format to announce “1st Day of Kindergarten.”

3

Hello First Grade

First Grade Shirt
Walmart

Sizes XS - L

Primary colors make up this playful shirt for an excited incoming first grader.

4

Periodic Shirt

Periodic Table Shirt
Target

Sizes XS - XL

The Periodic Table is a foundational part of education. And it’s a perfect first day of school shirt for a budding scientist.

5

Pre-K Tee

Preschool Shirt
The Children's Place

Sizes 3T - 5T

Pre-K learners need fun first day of school shirts too. And this one is for them with all the school supplies they’ll get to use this year.

6

Personalized Preschool Shirt

Personalized Shirt
BabyBumbleTees Etsy

Help your child’s new teacher learn their name by personalizing their first day of school shirt. This one features cute pink short sleeves.

7

N Is For Nathan Shirt

Is For Shirt
Up2ournecksinfabric Etsy

Ok, so the likelihood of your child being named Nathan are slim. But the good news is, this Etsy vendor can personalize the shirt to fit your child’s name.

8

I’m [Enter Name Here] Shirt

Hello Kindergarten Shirt
KikishopGifts Etsy

Sizes 2T - 6T

Customizing a first day of school shirt is such a nice way to make your child feel special and confident heading into the classroom. This one works well for a new kinder kid.

9

Pencil Personalized Shirt

Pencil Shirt
CricketsWildflowers Etsy

Sizes 2T - 12

With a personalized name badge over an illustration of pencils, this is a friendly back to school shirt for your child’s first day.

10

Cursive Shirt

Cursive Shirt
SwankyShank Etsy

Sizes 12M - 16

Want your child to learn cursive? Get them started with this personalized shirt with their name in florid handwriting.

11

Age Shirt

Age and Name Shirt
MellowSkies Etsy

Sizes XS - XL

This shirt is a nice alternative because it not only can be customized to include a child’s name, but also their age — great details they can share with their new class.

12

School Nurse Crew

Nurse Crew Shirt
Plum Tee

Sizes S - 5XL

Part of the first day of school is acclimating students with, as Mr. Rogers called them, “the helpers.” All the people within a campus to help kids succeed. And who is that if not a nurse. This shirt is like a first day billboard to let kids know the nurse is there to help.

13

Happy Parents’ Day!

Happy Day Shirt
Amazon

Sizes S - 3XL

If you can’t wait to put your kids on the bus that first day of school, perhaps this shirt is for you.

14

Class of 2034 Shirt

Graduation Shirt
FashionHere Etsy

Sizes 2T - 24

It’s never too soon to begin thinking about high school graduation. If your kid has big ambitions, share their graduation date on the first day of school.

15

Dude Shirt

Camo Dude Shirt
TheBarkerBoutique

Sizes 2T - XL

Have a kindergarten dude in your house? Outfit him in camo for day one of school.

16

Roaring Into School Shirt

Roar Shirt
UniqueLawrenceShop Etsy

Sizes 24M - Youth XL

Available for first through fifth graders, this wild dino shirt screams “Roaring into school.”

17

Scissor, Apple, Pencil Shirt

Personalized First Day Shirt
MarieCompany Etsy

Sizes 2T - Youth L

This simple yet sweet shirt puts your child’s name front and center with a perfect elementary school motif.

18

Stud Shirt

Stud(ent) Shirt
BoooTees Etsy

Sizes S - L

Your little second grade stud(ent) is raring to go. Now outfit them in a shirt that suits their enthusiasm.

19

20

Live, Love, Learn

Personalized School Shirt
LovelyGirlKreations Etsy

Sizes S - 4XL

Not only does this shirt spell out the foundation of what school is all about, it can be personalized with the name of a teacher’s school.

21

Welcome Back!

Welcome Back Shirt
Amazon

Sizes S - 3XL

Cue the Welcome Back, Kotter theme song. This shirt is the perfect teacher top to greet students at the school house gates.

22

Dump Truck Shirt

Dump Shirt
RunningFrog Etsy

Sizes 2T - 8

A truck full of school supplies likely feels like what your child needs for school. Now they can wear just that with this personalized shirt.

23

Oh Happy Day Shirt

Happy Day Shirt
TshirtForYouAll Etsy

Sizes XS - XL

The first day of school is such a happy day. This shirt encompasses that vibe.

24

Crayola Kid Shirt

Personalized Baseball T
BabyBumbleTees Etsy

Sizes 6M - 16

This shirt blends the super cute design of baseball sleeves with a fun crayon design, perfect for a first day of school.

25

Embroidered Shirt

Quilted Shirt
StitchandQuilt Etsy

Sizes 12M - 8

Embroidery can make a shirt look so nice, especially a kid’s shirt. Even better, you can personalize the shirt to look especially professional.

26

Proud Mom Shirt

Kinder Girl Shirt
FamWish Etsy

Sizes S - 4XL

Want to quite literally wear your heart on your sleeve? Pop on this Kindergarten Mom shirt.

27

Team Work Shirt

Team Third Grade
Tee Herivar

Sizes S - 5XL

Not only does this shirt make a great teacher option, it also subtly signals that a teacher supports Autistic students with the symbol in the middle of the apple.

Time to play dress up! Pick a tee, then get your kiddo ready for their first big day back at school.