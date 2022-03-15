If you don’t know if you’re having a boy or a girl, or you just prefer non-gendered decor, then you’re going to want to check out these gender-neutral nursery ideas that don’t lean too heavily on stereotypical colors and themes. Of course there is nothing wrong with wanting a dinosaur-themed baby nursery in greens and blues, or a garden-themed room that covers every shade of pink, but if you prefer a more gender-neutral nursery design, you’ll vibe with these rooms.

From bold wallpaper to perfect paint colors, layered rugs and inviting textures, or brightly colored accents, there’s a gender-neutral nursery idea that you’ll love. Some of these nurseries have a subtle theme (like rainbows, animals, or botanicals) but every idea on this list is fit for everybody. Whether you want the nursery to be as neutral in color as it is in gender, or you think the more color, the better, there’s an idea here that you’ll want to borrow. And because it will likely become your favorite room in the house, don’t forget a comfy chair (may I humbly suggest with an ottoman), plus timeless furniture pieces, light fixtures, and curtains that’ll grow with your child, because you don’t want to replace these high-ticket items if you don’t have to.

1 Animal Wallpaper In Neutral Colors @oursomersetnest If you don’t know if you’re having a boy or a girl, but you do know you want wallpaper, an animal print is always a safe choice especially when the paper is this cute. Because it’s grayscale, the animals pop while still looking sophisticated and calm, and the white furniture is a nice grounding point against a busier wallpaper (which is only one one wall). This room from @oursomersetnest is giving me story book vibes.

2 A Rainbow-Themed Nursery Studio DIY You can’t go wrong with rainbow bookshelves. This playful room from Studio DIY is super kid-friendly (I love the low bins kids can reach into themselves). A Moroccan rug goes with the vibrant rainbow theme while being super soft and warm, and white accents like the gauzy curtains and the decorative yet neutral bubble decorations on the cribs spindles offset some of the brightness of the rainbow. This is a nursery that will transform easily into a room a toddler will love.

3 A Focal Light Fixture A Beautiful Mess Airy and light with plenty of beautiful details, this gender-neutral nursery from A Beautiful Mess is as elegant as it is inviting. The black and white wallpaper in a subtle bunny print works well for boys or girls, and the white furniture is a classic choice. Rattan accents (like the giraffe, a toy bin, and a sunburst shaped mirror) give a natural texture the pairs well with the plants and the colorful yarn wall hanging. Plus the showstopper here is the light fixture which adds a bit of drama.

4 Minimal With All The Right Pops Of Color A Beautiful Mess This calm yet playful nursery designed by Sarah Rhodes (and featured on a A Beautiful Mess) proves that white walls and ceilings can allow the other colors in the room to really pop. A colorful rug layered over a dark wood floor lends some airiness, and you can’t go wrong with solid curtains (that will be a blessing during nap time). If you could see the whole room, you’d see a gallery wall made using family photos, and the wall above the changing table painted a cheerful coral to add a pop of color.

5 DIY Wallpaper (For A Lot Less) A Beautiful Mess If you like the look of a bold wallpaper but you aren’t sure it’s worth the investment (or the time if you’re planning to DIY sticky wallpaper) this hack from A Beautiful Mess is a great idea. Here, broad runny brush strokes of a pretty cobalt blue look just like wallpaper and add so much interest and color to this baby nursery. Plus, you can pull this off in an afternoon. The awesome wooden mountain backdrop is also a DIY and midcentury accents like a geometric light and a sturdy chair pull the space together.

6 A Starry Border @annastathakiphoto The subtle yet cheerful starry border in this room (photographed by @annastathakiphoto and designed by Lisa Mettis, founder of Born & Bred Studio) works equally well in a baby boy or girls’ room. “Think of the nursery as an extension to your personal style and the remainder of the house. Carry some of the colors from the remainder of your house into the children's spaces. Kids have such nice, fun items which are great for creating a rotating display. Let the color come through their belongings and textiles, such as quilts, cushions and window dressings,” Mettis says.

7 Jewel Tones The House That Lars Built You may not immediately think of jewel tones when it comes to a baby nursery, but The House That Lars Built proves these rich colors work so well. The palm colored wall color is so saturated and deep the space doesn’t even need a ton of art or wall decor, and if you check out the whole post, you’ll see gingham curtains give it a playful vibe. Plus you’ll thank yourself for getting a rocker with an ottoman during those middle of the night feedings.

8 A Designer Wallpaper @randiensley This cool gender-neutral nursery from @randiensley has a clear focal point: that stunning wallpaper that looks like an elegant chalkboard. The beautiful paper is from Kelly Wearstler (and it comes in other colors) and because everything else from the simple line art, to the white curtains, and clean lines of the furniture is so crisp and understated, the wallpaper really gets to shine.

9 Simply Sophisticated @michellemelerine Understated with so much elegance, this gender-neutral baby nursery from @michellemelerine has such a peaceful feel (which is good because you’ll be spending a lot of time in that rocking chair). The geometric wallpaper is super subtle and it works well with the printed blinds, and the light green door is a nice way to introduce a bit of color. Plus you can’t fo wrong with neutral accents like a white chair and stunning four-poster crib.

10 Hand-Painted Details Vintage Revivals Check out the post on Vintage Revivals to see the amazing transformation of this room; it looks like a different space. Hand-painted arches in varying shades of green look like bespoke wallpaper, and a framed black and white photo gives the room a vintage vibe. The DIY pressed flower mural adds a delicate vibe that looks amazing next alongside more sturdy elements like the potted plant, metal crib, and bright rug.

11 Mid-Century Adorable Sugar & Cloth Dark wood panels lend depth and a mid-century vibe to this sweet nursery. You can’t go wrong with woodland creatures when creating a gender neutral space, and this room has tons of animal trinkets to tie the theme together. Add in layered texture, soft lighting, and one wallpapered wall, and you have a cozy, inviting space you’ll want to spend a ton of time in. Check out the post on My Name Is Yeh to see how the nursery doubles as a guest room (or a room for a baby and a toddler) thanks to the daybed opposite the crib.

12 Shades of Grey Homey Oh My One of the most effortless ways to pull off a gender-neutral nursery is to lean on neutral colors and minimalist design elements. In this stunning and modern nursery from Homey Oh My, the interest comes not from wallpaper or bright colors, but instead from cozy texture, minimalist art, an interesting mobile, plus baby clothes that become part of the decor (because anything that cute deserves to be displayed).

13 Tons Of Texture Little Crown Interiors Neutral in both gender and color, this nursery from Little Crown Interiors (photographed by David Casas) is so serene. Luce texture paired with pops of color like the mustard pillow, green plant, and burnt orange crib sheet with a subtle mud cloth pattern add personality and a bit of fun to the airy space.

14 Nature-Inspired Hues @what_jess_grows If you’re trying to avoid using pink or blue in your gender neutral nursery, a soft green is always lovely. Here boho accents like an egg shape mirror, cascading plant, and macrame wall hanging add warmth and personality to this sweet space from @what_jess_grows. The paint color seen here is Overtly Olive by @duluxuk.

