10 *Really* Cute Gender-Neutral Clothing Brands For Kids

Kids' clothing is just downright cute, but oftentimes there is a clear line between the girls’ section and the boys.’ For kids and parents who aren’t interested in gendered clothes, there are some fantastic gender-neutral kids clothing brands to consider shopping that are filled with pieces in various colors, styles, and fits that would look great on anyone. Since most stores divide their kids’ clothing up, these brands can sometimes be difficult to find, so here are a few great options to check out online or be on the lookout for in stores.

King + Lola

King + Lola carries clothes for adults and kids, and the kids' styles are designed to be gender-neutral. The brand was created by Jasmine Walker, a fashion designer who decided to start this company after she became a mom and wanted more balance in her life. Just one look at the kids' collections and you can see how much thought and care is put into each unique piece. The clothes are stylish, well-made, and a lot of them can be mixed and matched together to create some great tiny outfits.

Primary

Primary has been around for a while, so it’s probably one of the more well-known gender-neutral kids' clothing brands. They offer a variety of kids' basics like tee shirts, leggings, hoodies, PJs, sweaters, and more, and every piece is either solid colored or has a very simple pattern or graphic. What’s really nice about these clothes is that they’re not in muted colors, everything is bold and bright so the clothing still looks like it’s designed for kids.

Colored Organics

Not only are the majority of the styles at Colored Organics designed to be gender-neutral, but they’re also made from organic cotton and they’re produced ethically and sustainably. You’ll find clothing for babies as well as kids (up to 6 years old) that is soft, cozy, and can be mixed together to create a variety of outfits with just a few pieces.

Miles And Milan

If you and your kid like all things black and white, then check out Miles and Milan. The Black-owned business was founded by Shennel Fuller after she became pregnant and realized there weren’t a ton of baby and kids clothing brands that offered “in-between” styles that aren’t obviously gendered or too sophisticated. All of the clothes at Miles and Milan are in shades of black, white, and gray, are designed to be super cozy for kids, and most of them feature a signature happy face graphic somewhere (these clothes are for kids, after all).

RAGS

RAGS was created by a mom who wanted clothes for her kids that were stylish, functional, and comfortable, and it started with super-cozy rompers. Before long, she was expanding the business and began offering more styles, like cardigans, sweatshirts, and tee shirts for babies and kids. While you will find dresses or rompers with patterns or colors that some could argue lean more towards a specific gender, those styles are still very toned-down compared to gendered clothing (like this romper with a Princess Tiana pattern, for example). RAGS is definitely a gender-neutral clothing brand that’s worth checking out.

Fin & Vince

You’ll find clothes for babies, kids, and adults at Fin & Vince, which was founded by two moms who struggled to find clothes for their kinds that were “durable, minimal, and practical.” The brand has a variety of different styles, like cardigans, jeans, jumpers, rompers, and dresses, all of which have simple designs and come in colors that can be mixed and matched together to create a variety of interesting outfits. Additionally, all of the clothes are quality made with fabrics that will withstand kids’ rough play, so you won’t find yourself replacing them before your child’s next growth spurt.

Jax + Lennon

Jax + Lennon is another gender-neutral kids’ clothing brand that prides itself in using bamboo and organic materials and producing its clothing using ethical and sustainable practices. The brand carries styles for babies, young kids, older kids, and adults all of which come in a variety of earth-tone colors that are stylish and timeless. For kids specifically, you’ll find everything from rompers and hoodies to knit cardigans, basic tee shirts, and cozy leggings. Plus, since most of the clothes stick to a similar color palate, many of them can be mixed and matched with each other for a variety of outfit combinations.

Brooklyn Lighthouse

Based out of Ridgewood, New York, Brooklyn Lighthouse offers gender-neutral clothes, accessories, and outerwear for kids that is comfortable, practical, and that has a little bit of a stylish edge to it. You’ll find two-piece sets with hoodies and matching sweat pants, cute jackets, and even gender-neutral shoes.

Pact

The cute gender-neutral kids' clothes that pact sells is enough to want to shop there, but the fact that they also have a donate-back program that allows customers to send back any gently used clothes (pact brand) to be donated to communities in need makes the company all the more appealing for parents of kids that are regularly growing out of their clothes. They carry all kinds of great pieces, too, like joggers in fun patterns, tee shirts and shorts in classic solid colors, hoodies, and more in baby and kid sizes.

Mochi Kids

Mochi Kids was founded by a mom who was so tired of her son asking to wear the same Thomas the Train shirt day after day that she started making her own tee shirts for him with graphics that they both liked. The shirts were a hit and now she’s expanded into a full-blown company filled with gender-neutral tops for kids. In addition to the adorable styles, each article of clothing is responsibly made with materials sourced from the US and is manufactured in socially responsible, ethically, and sustainable ways.

These are just some of the amazing gender-neutral kids’ clothing brands that are out there, but this list is enough to help you get started on your shopping. With all of these cute styles, it won’t take you long at all to get your kid’s wardrobe all stocked up.