When considering educational options for their kids, many parents are drawn to Montessori institutions. The child-led method of teaching founded by Maria Montessori in the early 1900s, which encourages children to learn subjects at their own pace, has a pretty positive reputation, after all. It doesn’t hurt that Montessori-approved toys tend to be a bit more aesthetically appealing than their plastic counterparts, too. But, even if you’re sold on the Montessori approach to education, most of us need to know how much Montessori schools cost before we can fully commit to sending our kids to one of these highly-specialized, often private, schools. Montessori tuitions can vary a lot depending on location, but it may be more affordable than you realize.

How much is the average tuition fee in a Montessori school?

First, it's important to note that all Montessori schools are independently operated, so the tuition for each location can vary tremendously. Across the United States, a representative from the American Montessori Society tells Romper that an average monthly Montessori tuition could look like this: $1,527 a month for infants, $1,214 a month for early childhood students, and $1,524 a month for secondary students. However, region is a huge factor when it comes to rate. For example, students in the Northeast can expect tuition rates above the average, whereas those in the Midwest or South might expect to pay a little less in tuition. Your child’s age and program schedule you elect — part time vs. full time — can also make a difference.

Montessori tuitions across the U.S.

Here are a few real-life examples of current Montessori tuition costs throughout the United States. In New York City, for example, The Montessori Schools’ tuition for the 2022-23 school year is $30,000 for the toddler half-day program, and $37,300 for the toddler and primary full-day program. At Chicago Montessori, the toddler half-day program tuition is $12,350 per year, and the adolescent full-day program is $16,775 per year. Meanwhile, in Alameda, CA, Rising Star Montessori School charges $17,740 in tuition fees for the 2022-2023 school year. At the all-day early childhood program for Montessori School of Tupelo, MS, tuition is $7,300. Lastly, at the Sherwood Forest Montessori School in Houston, TX, yearly tuition for the 2020-21 full-day toddler program is $17,220, and the upper elementary program is $13,965. Most schools offer monthly payment options, so although they’re far from inexpensive, some families find ways to make these tuitions work and consider Montessori school to be worth the cost.

Why do Montessori schools cost so much? Are there free or inexpensive ones?

From high-quality materials demanded by the Montessori approach to education, to the fact that all teachers must be specifically trained, there are many reasons that Montessori schools sometimes cost more than others. However, that doesn’t mean you should give up if you’re passionate about Montessori and the tuitions listed above feel out of reach for you.

Consider seeking out public Montessori schools, which charge little-to-no tuition to students. From Arizona to Wisconsin, there are options throughout the country. These offerings mostly cater to families with children in grades K-8, though. Public Montessori high schools are relatively rare in the United States. Your local public school district should have information about any free, public Montessori options in your area.

If a public option is not available near you, you can find out if the private Montessori institution you have your heart set on offers financial aid, as many of them do. Vouchers and tax credits may also be available for the Montessori schools in your state. You never know — this type of education may be more accessible than you realize, no matter what your budget is.

Meanwhile, there are ways to introduce Montessori learning techniques to your kids at home, pretty much from day one. Start with Montessori books that bring the lifestyle and philosophy to your family, and Montessori toys and supplies, which can easily be obtained online. Montessori is a much-loved approach to education that many families swear by, and it just might be the perfect fit for your kid.