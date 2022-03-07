Buckle up, buttercups, it’s about that time to “spring” those clocks forward an hour and disrupt everyone’s sleep schedules for just a bit until everyone gets used to the time change. Yes, it’s that time of year, and on Sunday, March 13, daylight saving time will begin. Sure it’s a minor inconvenience to folks who don’t have kiddos — I guess you do lose an hour of sleep. But have you ever tried to adjust a baby’s sleep to daylight saving time when the sun is still shining outside and in their brains, it’s only 6:30 p.m. instead of 7:30 p.m. and they want to watch just one more (read 10 more) episodes of Daniel Tiger? I know this isn’t just our family.

Anything dealing with sleep gives me horrific anxiety — between the age of 4 months old until 6 months old, my son slept in 30-minute increments day and night — so it’s understandable why I am desperately searching how to adjust your child’s sleep to daylight saving time. Parents, I see you. I see you Googling about infants, babies, toddlers, preschoolers, and even some older kids. Don’t worry, though, I’ve got you covered here with some incredible sleep experts and a pediatrician on how to prepare those kiddos for DST.

How To Adjust Your Baby’s Sleep To Daylight Saving Time

Thankfully, if you have a baby younger than 3 months old, you should be all set when it comes to this time change says Janey Reilly, CEO and Founder of WeeSleep. “Since the baby's circadian rhythm is not likely set in stone yet, don’t worry about adjusting. Your baby can wake up at the same time in the morning, just don’t force them to stay awake longer than usual trying to stay on schedule,” she says. “When it comes to the morning, it’s OK to wake up your baby a little earlier. Morning light can actually help them wake up, and then in turn, helps them fall asleep faster when it comes to bedtime.”

For babies between 3 and 6 months old, Reilly says to give them a week to adjust to a 15-minute change by moving their bedtime from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. (which is really 7 p.m.), on days one and two move their bedtime to 6:45 p.m., on days three and four, move their bedtime to 6:30 p.m., on days five and six, move their bedtime to 6:15 p.m., and on day seven, move it to 7 p.m.

But what about naps? Reilly says, “Naps are more flexible when it comes to adjusting for daylight saving. For babies over 6 months, transition naps to be 15 minutes earlier, every two days. For babies under 6 months, it’s typical that their naps aren’t as predictable,. Just remember that you don’t want their last nap of the day to be too close to bedtime. They will still need one to two-and-a-half hours of being awake before their target bedtime — depending on their age — so wake them up accordingly.”

Additionally, pediatrician Sharifa Glass tells Romper if you miss the week-long preparation above, try eliminating one of your child’s daytime naps for the next two to three days. “Continue your child’s normal bedtime routine such as taking a bath, brushing teeth, and reading a book. Your child will be ready to fall asleep at the new daylight saving bedtime,” she says.

How To Adjust Your Toddler & Preschooler’s Sleep To Daylight Saving Time

“Preparing little ones ages 2 and up is the same as when they are 6 months old,” says Reilly. “Adjust to an earlier bedtime by 15 minutes, two days at a time. When more than 3 years old, and when a child is no longer napping, you can adjust the bedtime only a little at a time. This age is much easier as they also comprehend bedtime and ‘time for sleep,’ they won’t even notice the change so much and it will be an easier transition.”

Andrea De La Torre, the owner and founder of Baby Sleep Answers, suggests to Romper that parents determine what their goal is in the long run. Do you just want the same sleep schedule to make school, day care, and/or work continue like it always has? Do you just not want your kids up at 5 a.m. with the sun so you can sleep in? Once you figure that out, then preparing your kids is pretty easy.

“If you need to stick to the same schedule on Monday and you do not have a very sensitive child, then just wake them up at the same time you did before the time change,” she says. “Do recognize this will be an hour earlier for their bodies so you may have a tired child, but just follow the same schedule.”

But if you don’t mind a change in schedule and “sleeping in a little more” (at least according to the new clock), then just let your child wakeup whenever they do, and move up their whole schedule by an hour, says De La Torre. So let’s say if they were waking up at 6 a.m., taking a nap at 12, and bedtime by 6 p.m., when the time changes they’ll be waking up at 7 a.m., needing a nap at 1 p.m. and be ready for bed at 7 p.m.

More Parent Tips For Springing Forward

“For babies and kids of all ages, it’s important to expose the child or children to as much sunlight as possible during the day,” says De La Torre. “The sun is important for our body’s alertness. Also remember to make the child’s sleep environment as conducive to sleep as possible — dark, cool and quiet. This will help cue the child’s body to release melatonin and relax.”

Reilly suggests using blackout blinds to keep the sun out of a child’s room to help keep that newly earlier shining sunlight out, using sound machines, and trying toddler alarm clocks for older children. “Also known as ‘OK-to-wake’ or ‘GRO clock’ alarm clocks, these are a great tool for setting desired sleep and wake times,” she says. “These clocks allow you to set a time based on when you decide it’s OK for your child to wake ... and can make it easier for a child over 3 years old who can comprehend and be able to follow a schedule and clock cues.”

Most importantly, Reilly says don’t panic. “Remember that even if you make a plan and feel on top of things, it may not quite go according to schedule, and that's OK! It typically takes people a full week to fully adjust to a time change, and this applies to children, too.” She notes that most children love routine, and most will naturally adjust to the time change within a week or so.

“Be patient with your child and yourself. They may get more overtired than usual and be a little more cranky as their bodies go through this change — think jet lag,” De La Torre says.

Benefits Of DST For Kids

Believe it or not, there could be some potential benefits to DST (we must think positive, people). “Setting the clock forward one hour in the spring season has the benefit of providing more hours of sunlight, which leads to more outdoor activity and exercise,” says Glass.

“I prefer this spring schedule to the winter schedule. It gives us more sunlight, which helps with our sleep,” De La Torre says.

Who knows, maybe all that extra play time outside in the sun will wear them out for a slightly “earlier” bedtime.