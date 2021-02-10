30 Instagram Captions For Cluster Feeding, Because It Needs To Be Documented

It makes sense that breastfeeding is often referred to as a "journey." There are ups and downs, highs and lows — and then, there are cluster feedings. In those moments when you feel like a human milk-making machine, sometimes posting about your experience with an Instagram caption for cluster feeds can help you get through it.

The seemingly non-stop touching, the clinginess, and the incessant need for your baby to consume more of your breast milk than you thought was humanly possible can leave you feeling drained. But by the same token, the fact that in those moments they really need you and only you can also be pretty dang heartwarming. Cluster feeding just truly makes you feel all the feels. While you're planted in one spot for the foreseeable future, take a look at these Instagram captions for cluster feeds to see which one strikes the right tone for the mood you're currently in.

For When You're Over It

"Breastfeeding is 90% determination and 10% milk production."

"One day, I'll look back and cherish this moment. Today is not that day."

"An ounce of breast milk is even more potent than the finest tequila." — Tori Amos

"I never cried over spilled milk until it came out of my breasts."

"All those naps I refused to take as a kid... I would like to take them now, please."

"I literally can't remember the last time I saw my boobs without a baby attached."

"The last time I was up this late, there was wine involved."

"So glad my kid is really getting their money's worth from my all-you-can-eat buffet."

"At this point, I really wish I had a third nipple."

"When people say that breastfeeding is ‘free,’ I want to hit them with a two-by-four. It’s only free if a woman’s time is worth nothing." — Hanna Rosin

"Right now, I am really looking forward to the teenage years."

For When You Need To Laugh About It

"This is the only room in our house where the phrase 'let down' is a good thing."

"My husband and I share the load. I breastfeed because he can't. He sleeps because I can't."

"Some might call me a milk-making goddess, but my kids prefer 'mom.'"

"I make milk. What's your superpower?"

"Human milk is like ice cream, penicillin, and the drug ecstasy all wrapped up in two pretty packages." — Florence Williams

"Don't bite the boob that feeds you, kid."

"Breast milk is better than any udder milk."

"As a breastfeeding mother, you are basically just meals on heels." —Kathy Lette

"Nursing gives you superhuman powers. How else could I be doing all this when I’m usually a sleepaholic?" — Gwen Stefani

"One does not simply nurse. One allows milk to flow across the palate."

For When All Those Hormones Make You Sentimental

"Breastfeeding is not always easy, but it is always worth it."

“All I ever heard was everyone b*tch about [breastfeeding]; nobody ever said, 'You are not going to believe how emotional this is.' ” ― Jennifer Garner

"Bottles fill his stomach, but breastfeeding fills his soul." — Diane Weissinger

"Breastfeeding is a mother’s gift to herself, her baby, and the earth." — Pamela K. Wiggins

"Breastfeeding reminds us of the universal truth of abundance; the more we give out, the more we are filled up, and that divine nourishment ― the source from which we all draw — is, like a mother's breast, ever full and ever flowing." — Sarah Buckley

"The days are long, but the years are short." — Gretchin Rubin

"My body, my life, became the landscape of my son’s life. I am no longer merely a thing living in the world; I am a world." — Sarah Manguso

"Mother’s milk is, I think, a symbol of compassion." — The Dalai Lama

"A baby nursing at a mother's breast is an undeniable affirmation of our rootedness in nature." — David Suzuki

No matter which Instagram caption for cluster feeds you go with, you'll likely find some solidarity on social media. If you're frustrated, it could help make this time a bit more tolerable, but if you're absolutely wrapped up in the snuggliness of it all, you'll probably find some love for that part of it online, too.