When you have a baby, everything is new and exciting. There’s really no end to the list of firsts, but one that’s especially fun is baby’s first bath. Whether your little one is all about the water or absolutely hates it, one thing’s for sure: it is going to be a memorable and super photogenic experience. This, of course, begs the question: what Instagram caption for baby’s first bath is right for you? You’re tired. You’re sore. New parent brain is hitting you super hard: you do not have the bandwidth to come up with something clever on your own. (Also, you’re still hyperventilating from when you thought you were going to drop your slippery, sudsy baby right on their head.)

Don’t worry: we’re here to help. Here are 30 ideas for Instagram captions for baby’s first bath.

Quote captions for baby’s first bath

Calgon take me away!

“There must be quite a few things that a hot bath won't cure, but I don't know many of them.” — Sylvia Plath

“So fresh and so clean, clean.” — Outkast

“Children should never have baths,” my grandmother said. “It's a dangerous habit.” — Roald Dahl, The Witches

“I’m melting! Melting! Oh what a world! What a world!” — The Wizard of Oz (This one is great for a baby freaking out in the tub...)

“A bath is like having sunshine hit every part of my body at once.” -Ken Gilges

“A rub dub, just relaxin' in the tub.” — Bobby Darin

“They who bathe in May will soon be laid in clay; They who bathe in June will sing a merry tune; They who bathe in July will dance like a fly.” — William Hone

“There is no problem on earth that can't be ameliorated by a hot bath and a cup of tea.” — Jasper Fford... but we’ll skip the tea: they’re already up half the night as it is.

Everybody! (Yeah!) Wash your body! (Yeah!) Everybody: wash your body right!

Funny Instagram captions for baby’s first bath

Can you believe this one didn’t take a bath for nine whole months?

“Oh no! All my favorite dirt! Ruined!”

New parenting lesson unlocked: babies get really slippery in the tub.

In addition to feeding and changing them, apparently you also have to bathe them.

I have to remember: don’t throw the baby out with the bath water.

After a long, stressful day of being a baby, nothing hits quite like a bath.

“Just like being back home... and by home I mean mom’s uterus.”

IDK what babies are stressed about, but this baby definitely de-stressed their first time in the tub.

Look! Baby soup!

I guess you could say this first bath is the beginning of a slippery slope...

Cute Instagram captions for baby’s first bath