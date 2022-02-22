Potty training can bring on a huge slew of emotions. There’s the positive — your little baby is finally growing up and you’re so close to not having to buy or change diapers any longer! And then there’s the fact that you’re still going to be cleaning up poop and pee, but... not in a diaper. It’s on your couch, your floors, next to the toilet. Misery loves company as they say, and posting about the chaos, frustration, and hilarity that ensues during potty training on Instagram is a must. You’ll need some potty training Instagram captions so that you can commiserate with your followers about just how hard potty training is — I mean, no one tells you how on edge you’ll be asking a toddler, “Do you have to go?” every 10 seconds.

So check out these hilarious Instagram captions for potty training to give you a bit of inspo the next time you have a funny photo of your kid with the toilet seat on their head, or they’re pointing at the poop on the floor next to the toilet, or they left a puddle of pee in the hallway right next to the bathroom door. I get it, y’all. I promise. It really does get better from here, but these captions and photos make things a little more bearable and lighten the mood.

Instagram Captions For Potty Training Featuring Parent Realizations

“I don’t think I’ve ever said the words ‘pee pee’ or ‘potty’ more in my lifetime than I have these past few weeks.”

“That moment when your kid tells you your breath stinks as you wipe their *ss is a lesson in irony.”

“You know you’re potty training when you start sounding like you have a puppy instead of a toddler. ‘Who has to go potty? Who’s a big boy? You’re a big boy!’”

“When you start potty training, stain remover and carpet cleaner will be your two new best friends.”

“You know you’re potty training when your diaper bag now holds as many pairs of toddler undies as it does diapers.”

“It’s inevitable that no matter how many times you ask your toddler if they have to go potty and the answer is no, they’ll pee in their pants and on the couch five minutes later.”

“I never knew how much of our daily conversations would revolve around toots and poops.”

Shutterstock

Dad Joke Instagram Captions For Potty Training

“My kid ate so many cans of alphabet soup yesterday that they had the biggest vowel movement ever.”

“What do you get when you poop in your overalls? Dung-arees.”

Potty Training ABCs: “P is for ‘public bathroom,’ where your toddler will lay face-down on the floor with her pants around her ankles.”

“I look forward to the day where the only *ss I have to wipe is my own.”

Potty Training ABCs: “P is for ‘potty’ which your toddler will poop next to and not in.”

“The baby is great. My wife and I just started potty training. Which I think is important because when we want to potty train the baby, we should set an example.”

Punny Instagram Captions For Potty Training