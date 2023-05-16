Florals are such a classic look for all ages, never going out of style and around for centuries. Liberty London is one of the most well-known brands for small-scale floral prints, and there are dozens of adorable and fashionable baby clothes, toys, and accessories rocking Liberty’s timeless patterns for parents who have a fondness and appreciation for the long-standing brand.

The Liberty London emporium was founded in 1875, making it one of the oldest luxury retailers still operating. Arthur Lasenby Liberty, a merchant living in London, started the company with 2,000 euros, first selling fabrics, ornaments, and artistic objects, and turned it into a successful and thriving high-end department store that sells everything from flowers to clothing to furniture to bolts of their iconic fabrics for fans and makers to create their own Liberty-print designs.

Whether you’re looking for a new dress or jumpsuit, some fun pacifiers, adorable hair bows, a new diaper bag, or anything in between, look no further. Not only will your child be the most stylish on the block with their classic known floral prints, but they also will be comfortable and cool as majority of Liberty fabrics are made from 100% soft, breathable cotton.

Shop these adorable floral baby items to dress them up in head-to-toe Liberty.

1 Scallop liberty print bib with pastel colors Scallop Bib Liberty Blue Domani Home $15 See on Domani Home Add this scallop bib to your bib collection. It’s machine-washable and the velcro fastening makes it easy and gentle to put on and take off.

2 Betsy Frill Swimsuit Trotters London Betsy Frill Swimsuit Maisonette Available in sizes 3M-24M $56 See on Maisonette Trotters London’s beautiful one-piece swimsuit in one of Liberty London’s most recognizable prints, Blue Betsy, is machine-washable and has UPF 50+ sun protection in the fabric.

3 Liberty floral bow hair clips Liberty Floral Bow Hair Clips Maisonette $16 See on Maisonette These hair clips come in a pack of four, allowing you to change it up and pick the one that matches your baby’s outfit best. The center has sparkly gold fabric, bringing all the patterns together.

4 Floral cotton Liberty bloomers Floral Cotton Liberty Bloomers Etsy Available in sizes 3M - 5Y $23.46 See on Etsy The cotton material makes these handmade bloomers light and comfortable, which is especially ideal for hot days. Pair them with a simple white onesie or make the colors pop with a pink onesie.

5 Liberty pacifier clip Liberty Pacifier Clip Tessa James $14 See on Tessa James Pacifier clips help to keep your baby’s pacifiers (and lightweight toys) from going astray, making them easier to grab and find. It can clip right on to your baby’s clothes, ensuring that they don’t fall on the ground.

6 Bonpoint X Liberty dress Carmella Dress in Liberty Pink Flowers Bonpoint Available in sizes 6M to 3A $230 see on Bonpoint Since its beginning, luxury French brand Bonpoint has been making the smocked dresses they are known for in the sweetest Liberty Fabrics. These lovely dresses (also available as tops) are perfect for all seasons — lightweight enough to wear on the dog days of summer, and loose-fitting enough to layer over warmer base layers.

7 A Liberty Hat With Chin Tie Huttelihut Safari Neck Sun Hat Maisonette Available in sizes 3M - 3Y $55 see on Maisonette This safari-style hat for babies will cover their delicate neck on sunny days (especially helpful for newborns and young infants who shouldn’t wear sunscreen until they are at least 6 months old). The narrow brim won’t obstruct their view (and won’t be in your way if you’re baby-wearing), and the chin-tie will ensure it stays on their head.

8 Liberty pacifier box BIBS x LIBERTY Pacifier Box BIBS $17.99 See on BIBS We know you’re constantly finding pacifiers in the most random locations around your house. This pacifier box will help keep them all in one place, making them easier to find and access when you need them. It comes with an insert that can hold one pacifier, but if you remove it, the box can hold up to three.

9 Liberty blue and cream 2 pack pacifiers BIBS x LIBERTY Colour 2 Pack Eloise - Dusty Blue Mix BIBS $18.99 See on BIBS This pack of two Liberty pacifiers would complete your pacifier box. The nipples are made with natural rubber latex.

10 Liberty fabric jumpsuit Baby Girl Liberty Fabric Jumpsuit Jacadi Available in sizes 3M - 36M $119 See on Jacadi If a jumpsuit is more your style, the ruffled straps in this adorable Jacardi romper in Liberty’s vibrant Betsy fabric, are adjustable and the waistband is elastic for comfort.

11 Fleece and Liberty print blanket Fleece Blanket with Liberty Edge Jacadi $85 See on Jacadi If you need a newborn gift, this fleece blanket is absolutely perfect. Its simple design with the Liberty fabric just around the edge makes it a classic. This blanket is great for road trips, at home, or anywhere else you may need it.

12 Baby Girls Pink Liberty Pre-Walkers in Tartine et Chocolat Tartine et Chocolat Baby Liberty Pre-Walkers Childrensalon Available in sizes 1M - 24M $75 See on Childrensalon These pre-walker shoes from Tartine et Chocolat have a cushioned footbed and elastic foot strap, ensuring they will not easily slip off your baby’s foot. The outside Liberty fabric is 100% cotton, and the inside lining and insole is made from polyester.

13 Handmade Liberty teddy bear Handmade Liberty of London Teddy Bear Etsy $64.53 See on Etsy They can never have enough teddy bears, right? Actually, don’t answer that. This handmade Liberty-print teddy bear is a sweet gift to decorate a baby’s nursery, or to add to your child’s stuffed animal collection. It comes wrapped in cellophane with a ribbon tie, making it ready-to-gift.

14 Liberty floral kids bow tie Diamond White Liberty Floral Kids Bow Tie Otaa $50 See on Otaa If you’re in the market for a bow tie for your child for a formal event or just as a cute accessory, consider this pre-tied option (with adjustable strap) that’s designed for children up to 8 years old. The white background of this Liberty print really makes the florals pop, and it’s also available in an adult size for a matching daddy-and-me look.

15 Customizable Liberty fabric diaper bag Customizable Liberty Print Diaper And Travel Bag Etsy $79.99 See on Etsy This beige and Liberty print diaper and travel bag allows you to bring all of your baby’s essentials with you everywhere you go. It is handmade and can be personalized with either a name or a gold teddy bear design. It has four pockets on the inside and a double pocket on the outside.

If you’re aiming to dress and accessorize your baby with classic, eye-catching patterns, you really can’t go wrong with the iconic floral prints that Liberty London is known around the world for.