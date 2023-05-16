We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Florals are such a classic look for all ages, never going out of style and around for centuries. Liberty London is one of the most well-known brands for small-scale floral prints, and there are dozens of adorable and fashionable baby clothes, toys, and accessories rocking Liberty’s timeless patterns for parents who have a fondness and appreciation for the long-standing brand.
The Liberty London emporium was founded in 1875, making it one of the oldest luxury retailers still operating. Arthur Lasenby Liberty, a merchant living in London, started the company with 2,000 euros, first selling fabrics, ornaments, and artistic objects, and turned it into a successful and thriving high-end department store that sells everything from flowers to clothing to furniture to bolts of their iconic fabrics for fans and makers to create their own Liberty-print designs.
Whether you’re looking for a new dress or jumpsuit, some fun pacifiers, adorable hair bows, a new diaper bag, or anything in between, look no further. Not only will your child be the most stylish on the block with their classic known floral prints, but they also will be comfortable and cool as majority of Liberty fabrics are made from 100% soft, breathable cotton.
Shop these adorable floral baby items to dress them up in head-to-toe Liberty.
If you’re aiming to dress and accessorize your baby with classic, eye-catching patterns, you really can’t go wrong with the iconic floral prints that Liberty London is known around the world for.