With summer approaching, it’s even more important to remember that the sun's rays can be pretty dangerous, especially to a new baby’s skin. As parents, part of the job is to protect our kids and that extends to sun safety. But the reality is that sometimes it's impossible to avoid situations where they need to be in the sun. And you probably have questions. When it comes to wearing a topical product, the answers have a lot to do with being thoughtful when it comes to the type of sun-shielding cream, lotion or spray you apply. However, “it is important to recognize that wearing sunscreen is only one small part of the overall sun protection strategy for babies,” says Dr. Mercedes E. Gonzalez M.D., medical director, pediatric dermatology of Miami, and Baby Dove pediatric dermatologist. “For babies, sun protective clothing and seeking shade should be the priority.”

Before you head outdoors with your little ones, these are some key factors to keep in mind. And from outfits that ward off rays, to dermatologist-recommended sunscreens, this gear will help you and your family enjoy the warm season in safety, and style.

When In Doubt, Seek Shade

First off, the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD) advises you to generally keep babies younger than 6 months out of the sun. And in most cases, sunscreen should be reserved for babies older than 6 months.

Why is that so critical in those first 6 months? “A baby’s skin is more delicate and thinner than the skin of older children and adults, so babies can sunburn more easily when they are exposed to the sun’s ultraviolet rays,” Dr. Sophie J. Balk M.D., attending pediatrician, children’s hospital at Montefiore, and professor of pediatrics at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx, tells Romper. “It’s especially important to avoid having babies in the sun from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the times when the sun’s rays are strongest.”

If you’re leaving the house, think about dressing your baby in outfits that can help keep them even more protected. Companies like Coolibar create clothes for babies and kids that offer some built-in shielding (the brand’s sun-protective pieces boast The Skin Cancer Foundation’s Seal of Recommendation.) The American Academy of Pediatrics also points out that clothing should be densely stitched (reconsider transparent garments), and if your baby can manage to keep a hat on, look for a wide-brim hat for the best protection.

But finding a shady spot under a breezy tree for your baby isn’t always possible, especially if your baby is a second or third child and you need to be outside with the bigger kids. We had a car seat and stroller cover we would use when we had to keep our baby shielded from the sun during our eldest child's t-ball games. It seemed like a great invention, though I offer a warning: It gets hot under there, particularly in direct sunlight, so you should never cover your baby fully. By the time we peeked to see how he was doing, we found him covered in sweat and pretty dehydrated. Needless to say, after that we were more careful and used the cover sparingly with proper ventilation.

So if you’re parenting a newborn, rest assured that there are lots of ways to keep your little one safe out there. “The AAP advises that sunscreen may be applied to babies younger than 6 months to small areas of skin that are not covered by clothing and hats,” says Balk. “This is because we don’t want babies to sunburn.”

If Your Baby Needs Sunscreen, Consider A Mineral Formula

So can you just pull out your family’s usual tube of SPF and slather it on your baby? Not so fast. Once your baby turns 6 months old, consider using a bit of mineral sunblock, says Dr. Joshua Zeichner M.D., associate professor of dermatology and the director of cosmetic & clinical research in dermatology at New York City’s Mount Sinai Hospital. “Mineral sunscreens reflect, scatter, and absorb UV light,” Zeichner says. “They use mineral ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to form a physical barrier over the skin.” They tend to be well-tolerated, too. Just be sure to scan the product label for the keywords “broad-spectrum” protection, which means it guards against UVA and UVB rays, advises the FDA.

“I usually recommend sunscreen with at least SPF 30 protection,” Zeichner says. “Especially with little kids, when the skin is more sensitive, mineral sunscreens that contain zinc oxide are a great option. Zinc is naturally found in the body and is non-irritating. Besides blocking UV rays, it has a soothing effect and acts as a skin protectant.” After all, Zeichner points out, zinc pastes are used to treat diaper rash.

So if your baby will be in the sun, read the labels, pick out an appropriate sunscreen, then dab exposed areas. “In general, the shorter the list of inactive ingredients, the better,” says Gonzalez. “Make sure the skin is intact, without any open sores or raw skin,” Zeichner says. “Apply under the borders of the clothing, and reapply every two hours.” If you’re torn between a spray formula and something in a bottle or tube, maybe skip the spray-on: “I don’t recommend sprays or aerosols for initial application,” Gonzalez says. “It’s too hard to get an even and complete application.”

Cause For Consideration With Chemical Sunscreens

As opposed to mineral sunscreens, which use zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to form a barrier, chemical blockers work by absorbing UV light and preventing it from penetrating into the skin, Zeichner says. “In some cases, chemical sunscreens can be more irritating.”

In early 2019, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) shared that it would be looking more closely into a dozen sunscreen ingredients to better determine their uses in formulations. They also continue to share updates on testing surrounding ingredient penetration and absorption into the skin. “Two UV filters, aminobenzoic acid — including available variants of para-aminobenzoic acid (PABA), glyceryl-PABA, ethyl dihydroxypropyl-PABA — and trolamine salicylate are no longer permitted in sunscreen products sold in the U.S.,” Gonzalez tells Romper. Aminobenzoic acid (PABA) and trolamine salicylate “are proposed as not safe and effective for sunscreen use,” as shared by the FDA.

Another thing you might want to keep in mind? “Infant skin is structurally and functionally immature throughout the first few years of life, and in addition, infants and young children have higher surface area to weight ratios, making them more susceptible to the percutaneous absorption of sunscreens, and of any topically applied substance for that matter,” Gonzalez says. “These differences are more pronounced in the first few months of life.”

While Balk prefers mineral sunscreens, she says, “It’s important to remember that using any sunscreen is better than using no sunscreen. We don’t want anyone to sunburn since sunburning raises the risk of developing skin cancer later in life.”

Another tip: try out the formula on a small area of skin before piling it on and going outside, as described by the Skin Cancer Foundation. And before you pack that beach bag, take a peek at these topical recommendations. Safe splashing, everyone!

This Aveeno formula, of which Dr. Zeichner is a fan, uses zinc protection with colloidal oatmeal to protect and hydrate. Zeichner also says that the La Roche-Posay is “formulated with soothing thermal spring water to calm the skin barrier,” and that the Solara natural formula rubs in easily and can be used on mom and baby.

Experts:

Dr. Sophie J Balk M.D., attending pediatrician, children’s hospital at Montefiore; professor of pediatrics, Albert Einstein College of Medicine in Bronx, NY.

Dr. Mercedes E. Gonzalez, M.D., medical director, pediatric dermatology of Miami and Baby Dove pediatric dermatologist.

Dr. Joshua Zeichner M.D., associate professor of dermatology, and director of cosmetic & clinical research in dermatology at New York City’s Mount Sinai Hospital.