16 Lunchbox Notes To Put A Smile On Your Kid's Face

Want to make your child feel comforted and confident on their first few days at school? It’s easy. Pop a note in their lunchbox to remind them that you love them and have their back even when you’re not side-by-side. The lunchbox note is a time-tested strategy to brighten a child’s day. Even better, writing these little love notes only takes a moment, but can have a huge impact.

Now, you may be thinking, “do I just write ‘I love you’ each day? Won’t that get boring?” You could make a strong argument that hearing “I love you” never gets old, but if you want to keep your notes fresh, consider all the directions these luncheon epistles could take. Perhaps your child needs a reminder to bring home their school binder that could go in there. Or maybe each day you could share a silly joke with your child. If they haven’t learned to read and you know their teacher will be reading their note to them, you could throw in a little humor that will give their teacher a laugh as well. Whatever you write, just know that hearing from you will make your kid’s day a little bit better.

1 Have a great day! Xoxo Mom filmstudio/E+/Getty Images Hey, you don’t have to be Shakespeare to make your child feel supported. Even a quick reminder to have a great day is enough.

2 You are smart and kind. Never forget that. Things can go topsy-turvy at school. Reminding your child how smart and kind they are can help set them straight for the rest of the afternoon.

3 Don’t forget to wear your mask, sweet pea. It’s no secret that kids need constant reminders. So support your child’s teacher by sending them a little hygiene reminder via their lunchbox.

4 Do unto others as you would have others do unto you. goc/E+/Getty Images It never hurts to stress the Golden Rule. Even your child is a little angel, a subtle reminder can help them stay sweet.

5 What is fast, loud, and crunchy? A rocket chip! Give your kid (and possibly classmates, too) the giggles with a little lunchbox joke. Levity goes with every meal.

6 Can’t wait to see you after school, love bug! Kids’ understanding of time takes awhile to develop. So help them look forward to the end of the day with a reminder that they get to see you again.

7 Roses are red, violets are blue, let’s build Legos together when you get home from school. Showing your child that you care about spending time with them is a great way to make them feel good. So prime the pump with a little teaser of fun after school opportunities.

8 Remember, the only way to have friends is to be one. MajaMitrovic/E+/Getty Images This Ralph Waldo Emerson quote is a great one, no matter your age. Help your kids keep being a good friend in mind while they enjoy their lunch.

9 I’m so proud of you! We all need to hear these words once in a while. Why not pop them in the lunchbox on a random Tuesday when your child isn’t expecting them?

10 Believe in yourself. You can do anything you put your mind to. Imposter syndrome starts young. Give your child the tools to shake off self-doubt with a little vote of confidence.

11 Do the right thing, even when no one is looking. — C. S. Lewis Another great quote, even a small child understands what this means. That even when you could get away with breaking the rules, it pays to do what’s right.

12 I know you’ll do great on your spelling test. Just relax and focus. simon2579/E+/Getty Images If you know your child has a big obstacle or challenge that day, reminding them that they can meet and master it can make lunch a little less stressful.

13 Don’t forget to say please and thank you today :) Mind your Ps and Qs. Enough said.

14 That Hershey’s Kiss is for being a great kid. A dessert item can double as a little love treat.

15 Look good, feel good. Feel good, do good. If you’re working on hygiene, this is a nice reminder that self-care can help each and every one of us feel and do better.

16 If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. Reminding kids to never give up is an ongoing battle. But you can plant the seeds of self-confidence even in a lunchbox.

Now all that’s left to do is, well, pack the lunch.