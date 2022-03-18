You want your baby’s room to be a calm and soothing space, and one way to achieve that is to use color sparingly. Neutral baby nurseries are anything but boring however; while they may not have bold wallpaper or tons of bright hues, they tend to have layered textures, carefully placed objects, beautiful wall decor, and a general understated design sense. Sure they may have white, beige, or soft green walls, but there are always soft rugs, interesting pops of color, and beautiful furniture and art.

Creating a neutral nursery is a lovely idea for any baby but it may be especially appealing if you’re not finding out the sex of your baby, having girl/boy twins, or just prefer a neutral, minimalist aesthetic. Both gender neutral and neutral (color-wise) nurseries work well for boys and girls, and you can always add different items as time goes on. Plus, neutral baby nurseries look sophisticated, like an extension of your home.

If you’re stuck with how to design your nursery, think of the vibe of the rest of your house and try to carry elements of the style into the baby’s room while still keeping a neutral space. If your house is mid-century, for example, you could pair wood furniture with a colorful rug and keep the walls light and bare; more traditional houses can use wainscoting in a muted color or more ornate rugs. Read on for neutral baby nursery ideas that will make your little one’s room your favorite in the house.

1 A Minimalist Gallery Wall @molliemakesitpretty Give your nursery a retro feel by using a stunning metal crib and framed pictures to make a small gallery wall. From @molliemakesitpretty this gender neutral nursery is the perfect sage green color (Evergreen Fog by Sherwin Williams) and the layered rugs add interest and warmth. I like how toys and accessories are contained within a glass cabinet so you can see what you need, but it stills feels orderly and airy.

2 A Neutral Nursery With Wooden Accents @courtneyren A dark wooden crib looks right at home in a mid-century nursery like this one from @courtneyren. Soft textures and pretty, three dimensional wall decor gives the room interest while keeping it light and soothing. This room proves that a subtle wall color can look luxe.

3 A Rainbow Themed Nursery Almost Makes Perfect Never underestimate the calming power of pure white walls, especially when paired with light wood accents. This neutral nursery has a Scandinavian vibe, and instead of going big on patterns or colors, it gets its coziness from soft textures like the plush rug, leather ottoman, and furry chair throw. The rainbow on canvas above the crib was actually a DIY done by Almost Makes Perfect, and you’ll never have to worry about a heavy frame falling.

4 A Clean & Modern Nursery Homey Oh My This stunning nursery from Homey Oh My is sophisticated yet warm and cozy. The black and white crib offers the best of both worlds and adds a geometric element to an otherwise very neutral space. Luxe textures and abstract art (including the mobile) make this gender neutral space modern and refined, and a bin of toys, plus plants and sweeping curtains warm it up.

5 A Neutral Nursery That Uses Color @narelle.dancey Neutral nurseries can still be bright and even colorful; the key is to keep it streamlined with one or two accent colors. Rattan accents and wood and orange pops keep this lovely room from @narelle.dancey neutral yet playful. Layered rugs and drapery around the crib add texture and interest and hanging baby clothes bring color and texture.

6 A Neutral Nursery With Butterfly Accents A Beautiful Mess Just looking at this space feels serene. Here, shiplap walls and streamline shelves look minimalist and soft pops of color, like that seafoam green dresser, keep the room from looking sterile (the wall behind the crib is also wallpapered in a subtle floral print). It’s hard to pick a favorite feature of this nursery, designed by Elsie Larson and featured on a A Beautiful Mess, but it may be the hanging egg chair or the closet that’s wallpapered inside.

7 A Twin Nursery In Neutral Colors @blossomandscript If you’re having twins, you can expect to spend a lot (really just so much) time feeding and rocking in the nursery so it’s good to keep it simple and calm. This sweet nursery from @charlay13 with art prints by @blossomandscript has a lot of interesting texture like fluffy pillows, a macrame hanging, woven baskets, and a knotted rug.

8 Subtle Wallpaper @insidenumbersixteen This cozy nursery from @insidenumbersixteen has a subtle forest feel thanks to the understated Birch tree wallpaper. If the nursery already has plush wall-to-wall carpeting, you can take that cozy texture and bring it into other elements of the room by adding a fuzzy throw or a wooly rocker plus plenty of pillows.

9 Black & White Nursery @theblackdoghome Neutral doesn’t have to mean tan and beige; in fact, some of the chicest neutral nurseries lean on black and white. This stunning room from @theblackdoghome uses the classic colors mixed with pops of green including the crib sheet, plant, and a dresser painted the perfect shade (you can swipe on Instagram to see that photo).

10 A Sophisticated Nursery @careyushome This baby nursery from @careyushome is simply stunning. A metal crib is a timeless piece of furniture that manages to feel both modern and vintage, and pops of color from the rug and the flowers are a lovely touch that can change with the season. Here’s a good example of a more sophisticated piece of art working well in a kids room.

11 A Neutral Nursery With Wood Accents @monaf0x Bohs vibes abound in this sweet nursery from @monaf0x. A creamy rug has soft texture and small pops of color come from the fun tassel hanging sign and colorful sheets. Floating shelves are an effortless way to display trinkets and the back of the door is an unexpected spot for a macrame hanging.

12 A Neutral Nursery With Natural Accents @allihavrilla Paneled walls lend texture in this neutral nursery that works equally well for a boy or a girl. Pops of wood add interest, and @allihavrilla says the sweet map rug is from Ruggable, meaning it’s machine-washable. The rocker looks comfy and inviting, and if you recreate this style at home you’ll thank yourself for going with ottoman. The walls here Ballet White by Benjamin Moore and the shiplap is Simply White by Benjamin Moore.

13 A Neutral Nursery With Two Tone Walls @donebydeer The two-tone walls in a white and sage add interest and give a similar feel to wallpaper without being busy or overpowering. Hanging cascading lanterns take the place of a mobile for a dramatic effect that adds scale and a focal point to this nursery from @donebydeer. This crib is super unique too.

14 A Nursery With Exposed Closet Little Crown Interiors I love a baby nursery that exposes the closet, so all those cute and tiny onesies are on display, adding color, texture, and general cuteness. This room, designed by Little Crown Interior and photographed by David Casas, is brimming with different fabrics and texture for a luxe vibe that’s achieved with minimal color.

15 White Furniture @rebeccafaith_home White nursery furniture is classic for a reason: it looks clean and soft, and it goes with everything. This lovely nursery from @rebeccafaith_home is calm and inviting. I like the small mobile and the little pops of texture like woven baskets and a wooden play gym.

16 Light Wood @thismamaloveslife Wainscoting in a burnt orange color adds texture and a focal point while still keeping this sweet baby room from @thismamaloveslife clean and understated with plenty of minimalist details. Light wood looks airy, especially against the layered white rugs, and a discrete name sign and cute floating bookshelf pull everything together. Plus you can never go wrong with another bed in the nursery.

17 Baskets As Art @marlena_skarke A lovely way to add interest and contrast to a neutral nursery is to break up the wall color. In this nursery for two babies from @marlena_skarke the transition is seamless thanks to wainscoting in a soothing sage green. Layered rugs and hanging woven baskets adds chic texture (plus it’s super lightweight which is always a plus over a crib) and natural wood elements tie the room together.

Creating a neutral baby nursery doesn’t have mean it will be boring or nothing but beige. With the right mix of soothing shades, your little one will have a peaceful oasis where you both love spending time.