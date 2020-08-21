There are many wonderful and baffling things about the postpartum period, but figuring out what to wear decidedly falls in the ‘baffling’ category. Many of your maternity clothes aren’t quite right anymore, but it’s also not the time for most of your pre-pregnancy outfits, and if you’re nursing, you’ll need tops that are easy to breastfeed in (because there’s nothing worse than trying to feed a hungry baby while wearing a turtleneck).

From hidden zippers and sneaky snaps, to draped silhouettes with under layers, you may be pleasantly surprised that, with the nursing-friendly shirts on this list, you don’t have to sacrifice comfort for style when breastfeeding; they exist together with the added bonus of offering easy access to your boobs.

I’m all for breastfeeding in whatever way makes you feel the most comfortable (or skipping it if it’s not right for you and your babe). There is something reassuring, though, about knowing that your clothes are working for you and that if you, say, have to pump at the office or the airport (big shoutout to those space-age looking lactation pods) you don’t have to fully take off your shirt to get the job done.

From solid tanks to graphic tees, cozy tops, and shirts fit for a night out (yes, you will go out again, one day) these breastfeeding-friendly tops make nursing a breeze (well, as breezy as it can be) wherever you are.

1 A Breastfeeding Sweatshirt Maternity Nursing Sweatshirt Gap Available In Sizes XS-XL $29.99 $69.95 see on gap Made of a soft knit material, this nursing sweatshirt from Gap is cozy and easy to pull on and off. The drapey slit style means you can tuck your baby under the fabric so it doubles as a light blanket, and the mock neck style has snaps at the neck so it can literally be used as a blanket in a pinch. It’s hard to see from the pictures, but this sweater has side pockets, which will be key for stashing pacifiers or breastfeeding snacks. Some reviewers noted that this sweater is warm and cozy, but doesn’t always wash well, so while it is dryer-safe, you may want to air dry just in case.

2 A Plus-Size Nursing T-Shirt V-Neck Boyfriend Nursing Tee Latched Mama Available in sizes XXS-3XL $35 See on Latched Mama This easy, flowy nursing shirt from Latched Mama comes in plus-sizes and is available in over ten great colors including classic black or white, and brighter options like yellow or coppery orange. It has a double-layered front whose outer layer lifts to reveal nursing access. In addition to being nursing-friendly, it’s also maternity-friendly and size-inclusive. Made of a blend of viscose and spandex, the soft shirt has a slight stretch to it that drapes smoothly across the body, and a deep v which shows off the collar bone. To keep the shirt looking its best, it should be machine-washed cold and tumble dried on low.

3 A Fall Plaid Nursing Shirt Loyal Hana Blake Flannel Maternity/Nursing Shirt Nordstrom Available In Sizes XS-L $120 see on nordstrom Fit for a day at the apple orchard, this buffalo print flannel will be a go-to for fall. It has a flare silhouette that goes from bump to baby, and the button-up style makes nursing easy. As with most Loyal Hana styles, this breastfeeding-friendly top has a hidden zip that runs vertically on both side chest seams, so you don’t even have to undo the buttons to nurse on-the-go. It’s made of 100% cotton and should be line or air-dried to avoid any shrinking. You may want to size up a bit as some reviewers noted this can be a bit short, especially in the third trimester.

4 A Simple Tank Nursing Shirt Mom 2 Be Maternity Available in sizes S-2XL $19.98 See on Mom 2 Be It may just look like a simple tank, but there's a lot more to it. The extra long length makes it a great piece for layering under shirts, and it's just fitted enough to feel like it's giving a hint of support. It's just what you need to lounge around the house, and if you plan on venturing out, a denim jacket or blazer thrown on top is all you need for a smart look. This nursing-friendly tank from Mom 2 Be has clip-down straps, it comes in plus-sizes up to 2X, and it’s also available in a classic black. The shirt is designed to keep its shape, and it shouldn’t roll or ball up after washing.

5 A Tee With Pockets Savi Mom Plus Size Nursing T-Shirt Amazon Available In Sizes 1X-4X $26.99 see on amazon A flowy t-shirt with a pocket for holding car keys and any other small essentials? Perfect for a day on-the-go whether you’re nursing or pumping. It's hard to tell by looking, but this shirt has a discrete opening on the breast that will make breastfeeding easy, especially if paired with a nursing bra. Made from a blend of rayon and spandex, this soft, plus-size nursing shirt from Savi Mom has a bit of stretch, and is lightweight and breathable (because nursing a warm baby can be sweaty). This style runs slightly big and is roomy, so it may be a maternity favorite that carries you into the fourth trimester (and beyond).

6 A Nursing Sweatshirt With Hidden Zip Nursing Pullover Sweatshirt Nursing Queen Available In Sizes XXS-2X $45.99 see on nursing queen The color-block style and thumb holes add a little chicness to a classic, cozy style. You may not think of a pull-over as being particularly breastfeeding friendly, but this nursing pullover sweatshirt from Nursing Queen has a hidden zip that runs under the breast line, directly on the colorblock line so it truly blends in. It’s made of mostly cotton with a hint of spandex which helps it keep its shape, even after several washes. Reviewers love this comfy style with some even mentioning that they were planning to pack it in their hospital bag.

7 A Beachy Button-Up Button-Up Shirt Storq Available In Sizes XS-3X $98 see on storq Even when you're done breastfeeding, this button-up nursing shirt from Storq still may be the comfiest shirt you own. This timeless style is available in both white and a classic blue and white vertical stripe. made of a buttery soft blend of modal and polyester, that is silky and drapes beautifully without any hint of stretch The fit is relaxed and oversized, but still polished, and best of all, milk stains are no biggie because this is machine washable (though you should lay it flat to dry). You'll love wearing this whether you're pregnant, nursing or beyond.

8 A Two-Pack Of Nursing Tanks MAMA 2-pack Nursing Tank Tops H&M Available In Sizes XS-XXL $29.99 SEE ON H&M Whether you layer these comfy tanks under a sweater or wear it on its own, you’ll be happy you have more than one of these. The plunge neck on this set of nursing tanks from H&M reveals an inner layer of fabric that makes breastfeeding a breeze. These are made from a soft organic cotton jersey that feels like your favorite worn-in t-shirt. It’s true to size and keeps its shape thanks to the elastane that helps it snap back into place without stretching out. It comes in a gray and powder pink set too, if you prefer solids for layering.

9 A Soft Striped Nursing Tee Bamboo Everyday Nursing & Maternity T-Shirt Kindred Bravely $34.99 SEE ON KINDRED BRAVELY Thanks to its soft bamboo fabric, this nursing tee from Kindred Bravely feels like your most well-worn and loved tee. It has a roomier fit designed to work throughout pregnancy, plus side access for pumping or nursing, and a cute pocket detail. This looks like a one layer, non-nursing shirt, but the outer piece of fabric seamlessly lifts to reveal an inner layer with a generous cut out for the breast. It’s machine-washable, and reviewers noted that the soft style is also bump-friendly, so you may want to snag this one before your third trimester.

10 A Floral Printed Nursing Shirt Babydoll Nursing Tank Latched Mama Available In Sizes XS-3X $34 SEE ON LATCHED MAMA This swingy babydoll floral tank from Latched Mama comes in several sweet prints. Made of a soft and slightly stretchy viscose and spandex blend, the top has hidden pullover nursing access that opens toward the center. The drop waist and pleated, peplum bottom works as a bump-friendly style that will take you into the fourth trimester. Some reviewers appreciate that the tank has thicker straps that conceal bra straps, plus a stretchy seam at the waist that adds definition while remaining comfortable. Some of the prints are ribbed, and others are not, but all the material is made of a spandex viscose blend.

11 A Hidden Zip Cotton Stripe Maternity & Nursing Top Seraphine Available In Sizes 4-14 $55 see on seraphine A hidden zipper opens vertically across the bust for easy nursing access in this A-line cotton nursing shirt from Seraphine. Tuck it in or wear it loose, you'll be reaching for this one again and again. It has an elastic waist in the back, plus an attached self-tie empire belt that will grow with you from bump to baby. Reviewers noted that this style runs a bit large, so you may want to size down. This style is machine-washable but should be laundered inside out, and not go in the dryer. It can be ironed on warm if it gets wrinkly.

12 A White Nursing Tank Bamboo Nursing & Maternity Tank Top Kindred Bravely Available In Sizes S-XXL $34.99 sEE ON KINDRED BRAVELY Whether you're breastfeeding or not, sometimes you just want to throw on a white tank and call it a day. This nursing and maternity tank from Kindred Bravely has a hidden underlayer for discreet breastfeeding wherever you are, and it also comes in black. While this tank is double layered, it still manages to be breathable with an elegant drape, and the slightly longer length can accommodate a pregnant belly. This is machine-washable, but should not be bleached. The top has a roomier fit that can be dressed up or down, and is comfortable and airy enough to wear while working out.

13 A Graphic Tee Chari-Tee Boob Design Available In Sizes XS-XL $69 SEE ON BOOB DESIGN Sometimes you need to remind yourself (and other moms who pass you on the street) that, "Damn! You're a good mother!" as this comfy tee with hidden nursing access from Boob Design reads. Plus, 10% of sales go to Kvinna till Kvinna, a global organization that strives to protect women from violence in war- and conflict- affected countries around the world (including the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the South Caucasus). It’s made of soft organic cotton and drapes effortlessly whether or not you have a bump; this one is so comfy you may even find yourself sleeping in it. The side seams lift up for breastfeeding on-the-go.

14 Wrap Style Nursing Sweater Top Heather Pink Wrap Knit Maternity/Nursing Top PinkBlush Available In Sizes S-XL $38 SEE ON PINKBLUSH This cozy and soft wrap nursing top from Pink Blush has a tie waist and a v-neck for easy nursing, plus a longer length that will take you from pregnancy to breastfeeding. Made of a blend of spandex, rayon, and polyester, the top has a cozy texture perfect for early morning feeds or chilly fall days. It comes in gray or blue too, and would look great layered over a nursing tank or even worn open over a tee. Just note that this style should not be machine washed or bleached; instead it’s best to hand-wash and hang dry.

15 A Scoop V-Neck Nursing Shirt Maternity Long-Sleeve Nursing Top Old Navy Available In Sizes XS-XXL $29.99 SEE ON OLD NAVY This long-sleeved nursing top from Old Navy is a great transition piece from summer to fall and even into winter. It has a double layer front with a built-in tank that you can lift for breastfeeding, and a rounded v-neck adds interest to the basic style. In addition to the pink, it’s available in a pale mint, rusty orange, or denim blue. It’s made of a soft washed cotton plus modal jersey so it’s soft to the touch with a relaxed fit that’s machine-washable. The style works well year-round,and is comfy enough to wear whether or not you’re expecting or breastfeeding.

16 A Nursing Workout Sweatshirt Savi Mom Yoga Maternity/ Nursing Shirt Nordstrom Available In Sizes XS-XL $59 see on nordstrom Whether you’re working out on a chilly day or hanging at home, this soft nursing sweatshirt from Savi Mom will keep you cozy. It has pleats which help to hide the nursing panel, which you can pull to the side when it’s time to feed. From the front you can’t tell that this style (which is machine-washable and made of rayon and spandex) is a nursing tee, and even when you see the panel detail from the side view, it kind of looks like a cool athleisure detail. This brand is manufactured in the USA too.

17 A Nursing Sweatshirt & Top Combo Mamalicious Maternity Sweat & Shirt Combo Top With Nursing Function ASOS Available In Sizes XS-XL $56 see on asos For days when you need to dress up a bit but still nurse or pump comfortably, try a sweatshirt and top combo like this maternity shirt from ASOS. It looks like you threw a cute shrug sweater over a crisp oxford shirt, but the beauty is that it’s all one piece. The deep v-neck wrap style front has a generous stretch that is helpful for nursing. Made of modal, elastance, and spandex, the shirt is machine washable which makes your life easier when milk stains or spit-up inevitably happen.

18 An Asymmetrical Nursing Top Madri Collection™ Short-Sleeve Crossover Nursing Top Madewell Available In XS-L $98 see on madewell The sophisticated and unexpected silhouette of this crossover wrap style nursing shirt from Madri (and available at Madewell) will turn heads. It’s not quite a tank nor a tee, but somewhere in between and it works well whether you’re pumping at the office or out with the baby doing errands. Available in white, black, and a beautiful coral pink, you may just want to purchase all three colors, because you’ll be wearing this tailored yet comfy fit on repeat. Made out of cotton, polyamide, and elastane, the fabric feels luxe but is machine washable and made in the USA.

19 Not Basic Black Isabel Maternity by Ingrid & Isabel™ Maternity Elbow Sleeve Top Target Available In Sizes XS-XXL $22.99 see on target Ideal for pregnancy and post, this black nursing shirt from Target has a crossover top which can be pulled to the side for nursing. The empire waist and longer length give this rayon/spandex shirt an upgrade from just basic black. The shirt is designed to be worn throughout pregnancy and nursing, and it’s best to select your pre-pregnancy size. It hits below the hip and pairs well with leggings or your favorite jeans. Some reviewers appreciated that this shirt is fitted in the bust, giving it a polished look. This shirt will be a go-to when you feel like you have nothing to wear.

20 A Black & White Floral Nursing Shirt The Secret Nursing Top Hatch Available In Sizes 0-3 $148 see on hatch This swingy floral shirt works whether you’re at the office or running errands. With a secret slit that closes with snaps, it’s a, well, snap, to breastfeed or nurse. More than just a standard tee, this pretty nursing shirt has an interesting neckline and is rendered in a gorgeous fabric you’ll still reach for even when you’re not breastfeeding anymore. HATCH is known for their luxe fabrics and overall high quality pieces, and this breastfeeding top is no exception. Made in New York City from 100% rayon, this drapey piece can be machine washed, though it should be laid flat or hung to dry. It can be ironed on low if needed.

Whether you're running errands with your baby or figuring out what to wear to pump in at work, there's a nursing top that's right for you and your day. Breastfeeding isn’t always easy, but your clothes shouldn't make it harder.