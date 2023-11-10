Somewhere along the way, baby monitors got a whole lot smarter — sensing the temperature in baby’s room, and even checking their oxygen saturation and heart rate. Perhaps the most recognizable brand of smart baby monitors, Owlet, just received FDA clearance on its Dream Sock, the brand’s signature little blue sock, camera, and app-based monitor system. So, what does it mean for parents to choose a monitor that’s FDA-cleared, and will anything change with your Owlet if you already own one?

On Nov. 9, Owlet announced it received De Novo clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Dream Sock, making it the first (and currently the only) medical-grade pulse oximetry monitor available for anyone to buy. Other medical-grade monitors are available via prescription for infants who need them.

This stamp of approval from the FDA means the Owlet Dream Sock was “clinically tested in both home and hospital environments, and proven to be as accurate as medical-grade baby monitoring technology and compliant with all relevant performance and safety standards by independent laboratories,” according to the Owlet.

While most people are used to hearing something is “FDA-approved,” being FDA-cleared is the terminology used for approved medical devices. The De Novo phrasing just means this is the first device of its kind to be cleared.

These are the two new screens coming soon to your Owlet app, Baby’s Live Health Readings and Health Notifications. Owlet

The Owlet Dream Sock’s new features — which are part of its FDA clearance — will roll out to all users in the U.S. at the end of this year. Parents will be able to see their baby’s pulse rate and oxygen saturation levels in the Baby’s Live Health Readings portion of the app. The Owlet app will also provide notifications using lights and an alarm if their child’s readings fall outside the normal ranges. The Dream Sock is only cleared for use on babies between 1 and 18 months old, and 6 to 30 pounds.

If you already own the Owlet, fear not: you do not have to buy a new one in order to have the “FDA-cleared” version. All the hardware stays the same. When Owlet releases the new features within the app, you’ll receive a prompt to update your app and be good to go. Customers who buy an Owlet between now and when the updates become available will have access to the FDA-cleared features automatically, according to a representative for Owlet.

If you’re browsing for Owlet products and come across mentions of the Owlet BabySat, that’s the brand’s forthcoming prescription-only device for babies with acute or chronic medical conditions. It’s designed to be used with a doctor’s guidance, and some insurances may cover it once it launches. If you’re a parent who just wants to keep a close eye on your otherwise healthy baby, the Dream Sock is the monitor you’re after.