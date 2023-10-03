They don’t call them the terrible twos and three-nage years for nothing — parenting toddlers is stressful. When you’re wrangling little people with big feelings, even the most zen among us can get burnt out. If you’re feeling overwhelmed or impatient, knowing some affirmations for toddler parents can help you stay positive. Or, if you’re struggling with comparing yourself to other parents you know, or feeling guilty for giving yourself a break, parenting affirmations can come in handy then too.

Some people like to recite affirmations in the morning and before bed, starting and ending the day on a positive note. Maybe you decide to practice them this way too, and make a little ritual out of it. Or, maybe these are just kinder ways of thinking about something you struggle with, some helpful ways to rephrase your thoughts when you’re being hard on yourself. However you use these affirmations for toddler parents, the goal should be to make yourself feel more at peace — not give yourself another task to complete.

Parenting affirmations for when you’re overwhelmed

We’ve all been there — your house is a wreck, your to-do list runneth over, and now your toddler is refusing to nap (when you needed that hour and a half desperately). Parenting is overstimulating on a good day, and completely overwhelming at times. But a few deep breaths and some kind words to yourself can provide a little moment of calm when you need it most.

The house may not be clean today, but it is safe, warm, and filled with love.

My children are cared for and loved, which is what’s most important. Everything else will get done soon.

I do so much for my family and home, but I don’t always have to do it all.

I am doing my best, and that is enough.

My kids will not remember the messy house. They will remember the fun we had today.

I will do one task at a time. Even if I don’t finish them all, I can finish some.

I am learning what is a priority and what I can let go of.

I am allowed to do less.

Parenting affirmations for patience

Patience is a virtue, and one that toddlers and their parents struggle to practice with each other every day. It’s hard when you’re little to understand why nothing goes your way and Mom and Dad don’t seem to get it. And it’s tough, when you’re just trying to get your kid to daycare in time, when you have to wrestle them into sneakers instead of dress up shoes against their will. Keeping a little nugget of wisdom in mind for these moments might help.

I release my expectations for how the day should go, and accept each moment however it happens.

My child is still learning how to be a person. I will be patient and understanding.

I am not going to rush. Our timing is what it is.

This too shall pass.

I will show my child how to move forward, even when things are frustrating.

Today is made up of 1,440 minutes. I can get through it a minute at a time if needed.

I can’t control my child’s behavior, but I can control my reactions.

Parenting affirmations for dealing with mom guilt

Whether you’re feeling guilty about working so much this week, or raising your voice at your kid, mom guilt comes for us all at some point. Just taking a few hours to rest kid-free, see friends, or do something to pamper yourself can feel like a luxury rather than a necessity, when your kids are young and need you for so much. When that icky, guilty feeling weighs heavy in your chest, remember these affirmations:

The fact that I feel guilty just means I’m a good mom. I love my child and care deeply about their feelings.

I give myself permission to do something that nurtures me.

What I didn’t do well today I can change tomorrow.

Everything I’m doing is for the good of my family.

I forgive myself for being an imperfect parent.

It’s healthy to pour time and energy into myself.

I am modeling for my children what it looks like to make time and space for yourself.

My wants and needs are important.

I am still a good parent, even if I lose my cool.

Affirmations for confidence, when you can’t stop comparing yourself to others

Between your IRL friends and the countless parenting accounts and momfluencers, there’s a enough perfect-looking content on social media to make even the best parents feel like garbage. When you see Polly Perfection’s latest post of her kids in spotless clothes, bragging about how much they love vegetables, remember that you don’t know what her life is like behind the scenes, and that the only person comparing you to her is yourself. These affirmations can help you start to believe it:

I make the best choices for my child.

I don’t know what other families’ lives are like, or what support they have to accomplish what they do.

I choose what parenting advice I take.

My peace of mind is more important than being perfect.

I acknowledge what others do well, and that I have my own strengths too.

I am exactly the parent my child needs.

I parent and provide for my children to the best of my abilities.

I’m letting go of the need to be perfect.

Maybe affirmations are a little woo-woo for you. In that case, try to think of them as kinder versions of your critical thoughts. You don’t have to practice them daily in the mirror — just keep them in mind when you’re having a tough day in toddlerhood.