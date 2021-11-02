These Brands Making Period Underwear For Teens Are Serious Game Changers

Tampons and pads are not cheap, and when you have a teenager who is expensive on their own, dropping a lot of money every month on period protection isn’t ideal. While there’s no getting around the fact that protection is needed, you can save money by investing in a few pairs of reusable period underwear for teens. There are quite a few styles out there, and some of them are actually pretty cute.
The FSA Store says, on average, a person goes through around 240 tampons in a year, which adds up to around $50 annually. This is a lot of money to spend, per teen, on a product that just gets thrown away. Speaking of discarding these products, according to an article in Stanford University’s magazine, every year around 12 billion pads and 7 billion tampons are put in the trash which contributes to the number of plastics in the ocean. Not only that, but the fossil fuel emissions from the production of the plastics in these products are also harmful to the environment. Suffice to say, there are a lot of reasons it’s worth investing in period underwear for teens.
While this product is really catching on for adults, there aren't as many brands that sell period underwear for teens specifically, so they can be tough to find. If you’re on the hunt for some, though, here are a few to check out.
