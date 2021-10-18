19 Pink Halloween Costumes That Are Creative, Cute, & Classic

Who hasn’t gone through a pink stage? Something about the perky color just demands attention, and especially as a kid, choosing to wear only pink is a favorite childhood pastime. Naturally, this pink predilection extends to Halloween costumes. Regardless of your age or character choice, you can find loads of pink Halloween costumes for babies, kids, and adults.

One way to go about your search is just to add the word pink to the costume character you’re looking to find. Or just Google “pink Halloween costumes.” You will be amazed at the results. Truly every conceivable costume idea, from pirates to pet detectives, has a pink twist. And that’s what this list is all about. It’s a jumping off point to start your pink-themed Halloween costume search.

But the best part? You’ll likely find some pink costumes you hadn’t even thought of before. Especially when it comes to wee babes, the possibilities for pink are endless. You can dress them in all kinds of rosy looks, be it a baby flamingo ensemble or a tiny pink ballerina costume. And if you want to match them in their pink look, well there are ideas for ways to do that too with these pink Halloween costumes for babies, kids, and adults.

1 Pink Baby Lamb Baby Lamb Costume Party City Sizes 0M - 24M $29.99 SEE ON PARTY CITY Lambs and babies are so similar. They’re both sweet and innocent and itty bitty. If your baby reminds you of a little lamb, pop them into this cute costume for Halloween. The outfit includes a tutu dress, hood with lamb ears, tights, and booties. Pink accents abound, naturally. Those include checked pink ears and bodice along with pink tights and booties. Does this concept of a sheep exist in nature? No. Will you care? Absolutely not once you see how darling your child looks.

2 Pink Piglet Costume Toddler Pig Costume Oriental Trading Sizes 1T - 2T $31.88 $42.89 SEE ON ORIENTAL TRADING Piglet is Pooh Bear’s buddy and the tiniest character in the Hundred Acre Woods. It’s also a favorite character amongst Pooh fans. If you’ve always loved Piglet, bring the itty bitty pig to life with this pink corduroy bubble suit. A faux curly tail lets you know that this is indeed a tiny swine, while a hood with a snout and little pink ears completes the look. Add in two pink anklets and you’ve got a heck of a cute hog on your hands.

3 Pink Unicorn Costume Pink Unicorn Costume Halloween Costumes Sizes OM - 18M $49.99 SEE ON HALLOWEEN COSTUMES Of all the fantasy characters out there, unicorns generally fall into the top five favorites. Something about the horn and the rainbow accents makes kids love these mystical creatures. Even if your baby can’t say the word unicorn yet, they’ll enjoy being one for Halloween with this pink-centric costume. Fluffy and colorful, the pack is made up of a fuzzy jumpsuit with a pink belly, pink tutu, and hood with a big gold horn on top.

4 Pink Baby Workout Costume Baby Work-N-Out Costume Party City Sizes 6M - 24M $19.99 SEE ON PARTY CITY Love a sweat band and some leg warmers? Prefer to work out to Michael Sembello’s “Maniac” and The Go-Go’s “We Got The Beat” than today’s pop hit? Then you’re an ‘80s fitness fan through and through, and your love of retro aerobics should be passed on to your child. Get them started high stepping with this hilarious pink baby workout suit. In classic ‘80s fashion, pink is laced throughout the leotard, tights, leg warmers, and sweatbands. Really the only thing missing is some spiked bangs to nail the motif.

5 Pink Power Ranger Costume Pink Power Ranger Costume Walmart Sizes 3T - 18M $32.20 SEE ON WALMART The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV show might be 28 years old, but its appeal to kids is still something to behold. If you have a wannabe Power Ranger on your hands, great news. They still make the costumes and, of course, that means the pink Power Ranger suit is 100% available. This one is made up of a jumpsuit with a separate belt and helmet. With this costume on, your kid can become Kimberly Ann Hart, the original Pink Ranger and ultimate superhero.

6 Pink Minnie Mouse Costume Pink Minnie Mouse Costume Walmart One Size $15.97 $18.83 SEE ON WALMART Let’s not forget Minnie Mouse. The world’s favorite female rodent, Minnie is often portrayed in her classic red and black dress. But, as anyone who has watched the cartoon will tell you, Minnie’s wardrobe is not limited to those colors. The gal likes her pink clothing as much as the next high heel wearing mouse. So give your kid a pink Minnie costume with this super sweet set that includes a pink dress with white polka dots and attached tulle petticoat and character cameo as well as a pink bow headband with mouse ears.

7 Pink Veterinarian Costume Pink Veterinarian Costume Halloween Costumes Sizes XS - L $29.99 SEE ON HALLOWEEN COSTUMES If your child dreams of becoming a vet, but can’t imagine scrubs not in a pink hue, no worries. There’s a costume for that. This vet suit made up of a lab coat and pants puts pink first. The turn of the jacket is in pink and the pants are pink with dog footprints all over them. To make it look even more authentically like a veterinarian costume, the jacket has a patch that reads “Vet” and the pockets have fake tools popping out of them like an otoscope and bone. Because what vet doesn’t carry pet treats on them at all times?

8 Pink A League of Their Own Baby Costume A League of Their Own Costume Halloween Costumes Sizes 0M - 18M $34.99 SEE ON HALLOWEEN COSTUMES Penny Marshall’s 1992 film A League of Their Own depicts a professional all-female baseball league that sprung up during WWII. Based on the true story about how a group of women tried to save baseball, it’s a sports flick classic. And your child can become Dotty, a Rockford Peach, in this pink costume. It comes with a pink uniform dress, a Rockford Peach red baseball cap, and a pair of socks, so that your Little Leaguer will be ready to play ball come Halloween.

9 Pink “A League of Her Own” Adult Costume Adult Rockford Peaches Costume Spirit Halloween Sizes S - XL $49.99 SEE ON SPIRIT HALLOWEEN Love your baby’s A League of Their Own costume so much you want your own? No problem. They make the same suit in adult size too. Form a team in this Rockford Peach costume that comes with a hat, five adhesive patches, a dress, belt, and red socks. With these pieces in place, you can become baseball great Dottie Hinson a.k.a. Geena Davis. All you need to do is find some old timey shoes (think white Converse or, barring that, saddle shoes) and you’ll be singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” in no time.

10 Pink Dinosaur Costume Pink Dinosaur Costume Milanoo Sizes S - XL $37.99 SEE ON MILANOO Let’s be honest, we don’t really know what color dinosaurs were. So who is to say these massive extinct beasts weren’t pink? No one, that’s who. So let your child embrace their love of both Jurassic Park and pink with this costume. Just one big jumpsuit made of pink and purple fabric, the costume zips up the front for easy access and is lined down the back with the obligatory spikes. Atop the feet are little faux puffy dino feet to really round out the look.

11 Pink Punk Skeleton Costume Pink Punk Skeleton Costume Oriental Trading One Size $48.88 $58.19 SEE ON ORIENTAL TRADING Dressing as a skeleton will always be in style on Halloween night. But dressing as a pink punk skeleton? That’s next level on trend. Your rock star can put a modern twist on the skeletal look with this package that comes with a black top imprinted with bones in pink, pants with pink skeleton parts, a pink tutu (natch), and skeleton gloves. Throw in an electric guitar prop to really amp up the look, or just keep it simple by throwing on some sneaks and heading out for some rocking trick-or-treating.

12 Pink Lady Costume Pink Ladies Jacket Party City Sizes S - M $19.99 SEE ON PARTY CITY Great Halloween costumes don’t get much better than the Pink Ladies. The stars of the film Grease, the pink ladies were a Rydell High girl gang who ruled the school. Sound like your child? Outfit them and possibly their friends too in a set of matching Pink Ladies jackets. Made of shiny pink polyester, the coats zip up the front and read Pink Ladies above the heart and on the back in the classic Grease font.

13 Pink Buccaneer Costume Pink Pirate Costume Halloween Costumes Sizes XS - L $39.99 $49.99 SEE ON HALLOWEEN COSTUMES Ahoy, matey! It’s time to walk the plank! That’s what your child can say when they become a fierce buccaneer in this pink pirate costume. In this set, you’ll get a pink jacket, pirate shirt, jabot (old timey term for fluffy neckwear), a hat, and boot covers. Your kiddo can wave their cutlass through the night and sail uncharted seas without shirking their pink allegiance. And if anyone gives them a hard time about their color choice, well they can just call them a scalawag!

14 Pink Flamingo Adult Costume Flamingo Costume Halloween Costumes Sizes XS - XL $59.99 SEE ON HALLOWEEN COSTUMES Flamingos are said to be pink from the pink brine shrimp they binge upon. But you don’t have to incorporate those little critters into your diet to get the same look. Just buy this costume to become a pink flamingo. What you’ll get is a flamingo body with pants that come with attached webbed shoe covers, a flamingo head hood, and a hoop to hold the entire thing in place. Pretty simple, right? Well except the whole standing on one leg all night. You might want to rehearse that part.

15 Pink Glenda the Good Witch Costume Pink Glenda Costume Halloween Costumes Sizes XS - L $99.99 SEE ON HALLOWEEN COSTUMES In the movie classic The Wizard of Oz, the fantasy world is ruled by two forces, the Wicked Witch of the West and Glenda the Good Witch. Choose good with this Glenda costume. You’ll be looking fly in this glittery pink soft tulle gown that comes with a crown. Decorated with pink butterflies and copious jewels, there will be no confusion who you are on Halloween night so be prepared to take requests for wishes. You’re likely to get quite a few.

16 Pink Ace Ventura Costume Pink Ace Ventura Costume Fun Sizes XS - XL $59.99 SEE ON FUN You know what’s a great pink costume? Ace Ventura Pet Detective. The role made famous by Jim Carey goes all out pink when he dons a tutu in the second half of the film when the eponymous character can’t let go of the game and becomes lost in playing the game in his head while dressed in a pink tutu over shorts and a work boots. Any child of the ‘90s will instantly recognize the nod to the comedy, especially if you mimic Ace’s signature pompadour.

17 Pink Glow In The Dark Adult Costume Glow in the Dark Skeleton Costume BADINKA Etsy Sizes XS - XXL $115 SEE ON ETSY Want to join your child in their skeletal look? You can even one up them with this glow in the dark bodysuit. Built from polyester and elastane, it stretches to hug every curve. Then, when the lights go off, it glows so all anyone will see is just a bright pink skeleton approaching them on Halloween night. Yeah, pretty spooky, but also pretty practical. With this on, just tell your kids to look for the glowing Mommy and no one will get lost.

18 Pink Poppy Troll Wig Poppy Troll Wig 99Apples Etsy One Size $44.95 SEE ON ETSY If you, like many parents, have now watched Trolls World Tour so many times you can recite 90% of the script, then why not become a troll with this Pink Poppy wig. Channel that Poppy positivity in this hilarious wig that’s actually a tutu turned upside down! Perfect for adults or children, it’s decorated with blue flowers to get the full troll effect. All you have to do is DIY the rest of your costume and you’ll be ready to rock out all night long.

19 Pink Panther Onesie Pink Panther Costume piJAMAstudio Etsy Sizes S - XL $55.95 SEE ON ETSY Want to really feel pretty in pink? Optimize your comfort levels in this full body pink panther onesie. This is really the ultimate pink Halloween costume for adults. You’ll feel like you’re wearing a snuggie but with the added bonus that it comes with a tail, panther head and plenty of warm pink fur. Umm, can we say “yes, please!”? Add to that the fact that it’s roomie enough to wear clothes on underneath (say legging and a long underwear shirt to keep you warm) and you’re ready to have a great Halloween.

Paint the night a lovely light crimson hue with these pink Halloween costumes for babies, kids, and adults.